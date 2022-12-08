Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Priest placed on administrative leave due to allegations of improper sexual relationship with adult womanEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
Chicken Fingers Perfected at Tully’s Good TimesJ.M. LesinskiDepew, NY
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in New YorkTravel MavenBuffalo, NY
213 Arrested for Impaired Driving Over Thanksgiving WeekendJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Corey Feldman to Make Two Tour Stops in GeorgiajzonazariAtlanta, GA
Related
wnypapers.com
6 UBMD physicians named New York ACEP 2022 'Unsung Heroes'
The American College of Emergency Physicians has named six UBMD Emergency Medicine physicians as 2022 New York ACEP “Unsung Heroes” for their dedicated patient care. A press release stated, “Nominated by their colleagues, those named as ‘Unsung Heroes’ embody what it means to be an emergency physician.
wnypapers.com
Catholic Health hosts free monthly COVID-19 support group
December session will focus on coronavirus resources and help for the holidays. Are you or a loved currently dealing with coronavirus or the aftereffects of COVID-19? Catholic Health is hosting a free monthly support group for survivors, loved ones and caregivers. The next session will be held from 4-5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at Kenmore Mercy Hospital, 2950 Elmwood Ave.
wnypapers.com
Niagara County Community College to host inaugural cannabis conference
The inaugural SUNY cannabis conference will take place Jan. 10, 2023, at Niagara County Community College, 3111 Saunders Settlement Road, Sanborn. In conjunction with the State University of New York, Genesee Community College, Jamestown Community College and SUNY Erie, NCCC will facilitate a unique conference that covers an array of topics from the “seed to sale” lifespan in the cannabis business.
wnypapers.com
American Fundraising Foundation announces Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper as newest recipient of Golden Pear Grant
The American Fundraising Foundation (AmFund) announced recipients of the 2022 Golden Pear Grants during a livestream on Facebook in a record-breaking $250,000 distribution of funds, and an additional $100,000 in-kind donations through its educational foundation. Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper was among the organizations selected for an unrestricted grant in the amount of $2,500.
How is Niagara County working to decrease overdose deaths?
We're now five years into the nationwide opioid epidemic and it doesn't seem to be getting much better. One of the hardest hit areas in New York State is Niagara County.
buffstaterecord.com
Dr. Tim Gordon: The Secrets of Student Affairs Revealed
In a quest to learn about the nuts and bolts of a higher education facility, and to showcase the individuals who support Buffalo State College in rendering it one of the best colleges in the community, I decided to commence a series where I interview faculty, staff members, and administrative staff to learn more about their role on campus.
wnypapers.com
Buffalo Bills, Highmark announce Ronald McDonald House Charities of WNY as 'Community Hero'
Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York and the Buffalo Bills announced Ronald McDonald House Charities of Western New York (RMHC of WNY) as the “Highmark Community Hero” for Sunday’s game versus the New York Jets. Highmark’s Community Hero program shines a spotlight on influential...
wnypapers.com
NFARS: Reserve airmen help deliver donated firetruck to community in need
914th Air Refueling Wing at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station News Release. Air transportation specialists, or port dawgs, of the 30th Aerial Port Squadron and loadmasters of the 301st Airlift Squadron loaded a firetruck and a portable water reserve tank onto a C-17 Globemaster III at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station on Dec. 9, to be donated to La Ciénaga, Dominican Republic.
wnypapers.com
Jim Bittner receives New York Farm Bureau's Distinguished Service to Agriculture Award
At New York Farm Bureau’s annual convention, Appleton Fruit Farmer Jim Bittner received the group’s highest honor, the Distinguished Service to Agriculture Award. Farm Bureau President David Fisher spoke about the ways in which Bittner has been involved in this and other organizations. In addition to working on the resolutions committee and participating in the annual grassroots policymaking discussions, Bittner has served on the labor committee and fruit committees on both the state and national levels. In addition, he served as Niagara County president twice, the second time for 12 years.
10 Bars & Restaurants That Permanently Closed In Western New York
These last few years have been challenging for local businesses, and the community has seen that. As a result, the City of Good Neighbors have tried to come together to keep their favorite local businesses afloat. Unfortunately, not all of those local businesses have survived this last year. There are...
wnypapers.com
Excelsior Orthopaedics announces Niagara Falls expansion
A regional provider of orthopedic medical care will soon be expanding in Niagara County. Excelsior Orthopaedics has targeted early January for the opening of a much larger facility in Niagara Falls, where new non-surgical and diagnostic services will complement existing care for patients with shoulder, knee, hip and other ailments.
ubspectrum.com
UB Foundation sells historic mansion in downtown Buffalo for $3.75 million
The University at Buffalo Foundation, UB’s private endowment fund, sold the historic Butler Mansion to Douglas Development for $3.75 million, according to a news release. “The UB Foundation is working closely with the UB administration to determine the best use of the funds to further UB’s mission,” university spokesperson John Della Contrada said in an email. “We will announce the final use once a decision is made.”
theeastcountygazette.com
Marilla to reject NYSED Native American name and mascot memo
Marilla, New York, intends to fight a state education department edict that mandates the renaming or rebranding of any school with a Native American name, logo, or mascot. On Thursday night, the resolution was scheduled to be voted on, but the local school system begged the community to wait. The...
WGRZ TV
Mom of Buffalo State College student killed on UB campus wants answers
Tyler Lewis, 19, was stabbed to death on the UB campus on October 14. His family wants someone held accountable.
Pushing forward on a three-bell system in Buffalo Schools, with or without teachers' support
In an effort to find a solution to the bus driver shortage, a task force headed up by Samuel Radford is attempting to implement a three-bell system rather than the current two-bell system in Buffalo Public Schools.
wnypapers.com
Niagara County Department of Health offers free rabies clinic in City of North Tonawanda
The Niagara County Department of Health is holding a free rabies clinic at the City of North Tonawanda Public Works Department, 758 Erie Ave., from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 10. All appointments are by reservation only. Visit www.niagaracounty.com/health, click on the “Rabies Information” icon and follow the link...
wutv29.com
Residents react to rising flu cases
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The New York State weekly influenza surveillance report shows a 76% increase in flu cases as of November 26th compared to the week prior. Health experts are recommending everyone to take necessary precautions like wearing a mask indoors and getting the latest flu shot. FOX Buffalo spoke...
2022’s Worst Suburbs In Western New York
As we get ready to wrap up 2022 ad head into 2023, here is a look back at the worst suburbs in Western New York. This list of the best suburbs to live in was published earlier this year by Niche.com. As part of their Best Places To Live In The Buffalo Area they ranked the best places to live from best to worst.
ubspectrum.com
CDS raises pay for certain shifts to attract more student workers, still dependent on international students
Mara Dingman was a seasoned student-employee at Campus Dining and Shops. She started working at C3 in 2019 to make some extra money. Dingman served other students, washed dishes and wiped tables for most of her undergraduate career and all throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. And when she lived in Red Jacket, she didn’t even have to leave the building to start a shift.
Massive Tractor Parade In Western New York
Most people around BUffalo now know the legend of Squirrel Winter. The Western New York farmer came to the rescue during the last large snowstorm and freed Josh Allen from his snowy driveway. The Buffalo Bills quarterback was able to get to the airport and make to Detroit to play the Cleveland Browns. The game was moved from Highmark Stadium after more than six feet of snow fell.
Comments / 0