Eagle Pass, TX

KLST/KSAN

Chihuahua halts 1,500-strong migrant caravan

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The governor of Chihuahua says she’s holding up a 1,200- to 1,500-strong migrant caravan in the southern part of the state to ensure the health and safety of Central and South Americans making their way to the U.S. border. Chihuahua Gov. Maru Campos is also asking the Mexican government […]
EL PASO, TX
The Independent

Border Patrol agent dies in ATV accident during Texas patrol

A U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent died Wednesday after an all-terrain vehicle accident while patrolling along the border in south Texas, according to the agency.The accident happened about 1 a.m. near Mission, Texas, along the border with Mexico, Customs and Border Patrol said in a statement. The agent was tracking a group of people who had crossed the border illegally.Fellow agents found the man unresponsive, began life-saving efforts and called for an ambulance, the statement said. The agent died at a hospital.“The death of an Agent who died while securing our nation’s border is a tremendous loss for...
MISSION, TX
KTSM

Hundreds of migrants released this week to the streets of El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – During the last three days of November, Border Patrol has released 550 migrants to the streets of El Paso, with a total of 1,348 migrants released throughout November. This is once again due to capacity issues. Migrants could be seen standing along the Tornado Express bus station along Paisano on Thursday […]
EL PASO, TX
New York Post

Chaos erupts as Mexican authorities evict 500 Venezuelan migrants from border camp

Fires burned and scuffles broke out as Mexican authorities attempted to clear out a migrant camp of 500 to 800 people, most Venezuelans, feet away from the US border on Sunday. “You can’t do this to us — there are children here!” cried one migrant woman during the chaotic scene in Juarez, Mexico, across the border from overrun El Paso, Texas. The camp started in mid-October, after President Biden announced pandemic-era restrictions would be applied to Venezuelans seeking asylum in the US. That meant people being expelled from the country to Mexico if they crossed the border illegally. Venezuelans who had already...
EL PASO, TX
Phys.org

Strong earthquake rattles remote West Texas desert

A strong earthquake shook a sparsely populated patch of desert in West Texas on Thursday, causing tremors felt as far away as the Mexican city of Ciudad Juárez. The magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck around 3:30 p.m., according to Jim DeBerry, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in the West Texas city Midland. He said the strength of the quake means it likely caused damage in the remote oil patch and scrubland, but none had been reported so far.
NEW MEXICO STATE
New York Post

At least 73,000 illegal immigrants evaded Border Patrol in November

At least 73,000 illegal immigrants were spotted crossing into the US but able to evade Border Patrol agents in November — the highest number recorded at the US-Mexico border, according to Fox News. Border Patrol use the term gotaways to describe immigrants who are spotted by motion sensor cameras or by border agents, but are able to avoid capture. Since the fiscal year started on Oct. 1, there have already been 137,000 gotaways counted, sources told Fox’s sources. In the recently ended 2022 fiscal year there were nearly 600,000 gotaways, up from 389,155 counted in the 2021...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

7 suspected cartel gunmen killed in shootout near U.S.-Mexico border

Seven people were killed in a shootout between Mexico's army and suspected drug cartel gunmen in the northern border city of Nuevo Laredo on Wednesday.The shootings were the second time in as many weeks that large-scale violence has hit Nuevo Laredo, across the border from Laredo, Texas.Police in the border state of Tamaulipas said that military personnel were attacked, and that no soldiers were killed, but seven presumed attackers died.The shootout took place on a roadway about 3 miles from the U.S. border. State police said there had been "risk situations" — usually a reference to gunfire — at several...
LAREDO, TX
Vice

Video Shows Cartel Raiding a Shelter They Thought Was a Stash House

CIUDAD JUÁREZ, México—It was after midnight when migrants sleeping in a shelter on the outskirts of the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juárez heard a loud noise at the front door. No one had time to say anything before at least seven armed men burst in and started asking everyone to step outside and form a line.

