Del Rio Border Agents Intercept Huge Wave of Illegal Migrants Crossing the Rio Grande Thursday
DEL RIO – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to Del Rio Sector encountered a large group of 704 illegal migrants, in a single event, shortly after they illegally entered the United States. On Dec. 8, at approximately 3:20 a.m., a large group of migrants illegally crossed the Rio Grande...
Over 700 Migrants Were Restless and Decided to Cross the Texas Border
As migrants wait for Article 42 to end this month, some couldn’t wait any longer and decided to enter Texas early Thursday morning at Eagle Pass. Eagle Pass is about 140 miles southeast of San Antonio.
Mexico losing patience with migrants near Rio Grande
Juarez officials are expressing heightened concern with the migrants staying at a tent camp on the Mexican side of the Rio Grande for the past month.
Tijuana and Baja California no longer lead Mexico in kidnappings
Baja California, where the city of Tijuana is located, is not in the top 10 for kidnappings in Mexico according to Marco Antonio Vargas González, coordinator with Mexico's Anti-kidnapping Association.
Chihuahua halts 1,500-strong migrant caravan
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The governor of Chihuahua says she’s holding up a 1,200- to 1,500-strong migrant caravan in the southern part of the state to ensure the health and safety of Central and South Americans making their way to the U.S. border. Chihuahua Gov. Maru Campos is also asking the Mexican government […]
Texas ‘10 Most Wanted Fugitive’ captured in Mexico after bonding out, fleeing US
Jose Manuel Hernandez, 31, was located and arrested in Monterrey, Mexico, over a year after he bonded out of jail child sex charges and fled, authorities in Texas said.
Texas videos show illegal immigrants easily crossing border and dashing across highway
Illegal immigrants were seen on videos posted to Instagram, crossing a U.S.-Mexico border fence before darting across a busy highway in El Paso, Texas.
Massive group of migrants hits Texas border as end of Title 42 looms
A group of hundreds hit the southern border early Saturday morning, just weeks before the Title 42 public health order will expire due to a court-ordered winddown.
Border Patrol agent dies in ATV accident during Texas patrol
A U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent died Wednesday after an all-terrain vehicle accident while patrolling along the border in south Texas, according to the agency.The accident happened about 1 a.m. near Mission, Texas, along the border with Mexico, Customs and Border Patrol said in a statement. The agent was tracking a group of people who had crossed the border illegally.Fellow agents found the man unresponsive, began life-saving efforts and called for an ambulance, the statement said. The agent died at a hospital.“The death of an Agent who died while securing our nation’s border is a tremendous loss for...
Over 818,000 Got Away Crossing the U.S. Border Under the Biden Administration
President Biden and VP Harris allow getaways on their watchPhoto byTwitter. Though 704 migrants were recently capturedas they crossed the Texas-Mexican border, many get away without getting caught. Fox News reported there were 73,000 ‘gotaways’ in November - migrants who crossed the border illegally without getting captured.
Hundreds of migrants released this week to the streets of El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – During the last three days of November, Border Patrol has released 550 migrants to the streets of El Paso, with a total of 1,348 migrants released throughout November. This is once again due to capacity issues. Migrants could be seen standing along the Tornado Express bus station along Paisano on Thursday […]
Border agent dies while tracking group crossing into Texas
The U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent was on an all-terrain vehicle when he died, the agency said.
Chaos erupts as Mexican authorities evict 500 Venezuelan migrants from border camp
Fires burned and scuffles broke out as Mexican authorities attempted to clear out a migrant camp of 500 to 800 people, most Venezuelans, feet away from the US border on Sunday. “You can’t do this to us — there are children here!” cried one migrant woman during the chaotic scene in Juarez, Mexico, across the border from overrun El Paso, Texas. The camp started in mid-October, after President Biden announced pandemic-era restrictions would be applied to Venezuelans seeking asylum in the US. That meant people being expelled from the country to Mexico if they crossed the border illegally. Venezuelans who had already...
Phys.org
Strong earthquake rattles remote West Texas desert
A strong earthquake shook a sparsely populated patch of desert in West Texas on Thursday, causing tremors felt as far away as the Mexican city of Ciudad Juárez. The magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck around 3:30 p.m., according to Jim DeBerry, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in the West Texas city Midland. He said the strength of the quake means it likely caused damage in the remote oil patch and scrubland, but none had been reported so far.
Mayorkas defends DHS record amid record illegal border crossings
Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas defended efforts along the southern border on Monday, despite record number of illegal crossings.
At least 73,000 illegal immigrants evaded Border Patrol in November
At least 73,000 illegal immigrants were spotted crossing into the US but able to evade Border Patrol agents in November — the highest number recorded at the US-Mexico border, according to Fox News. Border Patrol use the term gotaways to describe immigrants who are spotted by motion sensor cameras or by border agents, but are able to avoid capture. Since the fiscal year started on Oct. 1, there have already been 137,000 gotaways counted, sources told Fox’s sources. In the recently ended 2022 fiscal year there were nearly 600,000 gotaways, up from 389,155 counted in the 2021...
7 suspected cartel gunmen killed in shootout near U.S.-Mexico border
Seven people were killed in a shootout between Mexico's army and suspected drug cartel gunmen in the northern border city of Nuevo Laredo on Wednesday.The shootings were the second time in as many weeks that large-scale violence has hit Nuevo Laredo, across the border from Laredo, Texas.Police in the border state of Tamaulipas said that military personnel were attacked, and that no soldiers were killed, but seven presumed attackers died.The shootout took place on a roadway about 3 miles from the U.S. border. State police said there had been "risk situations" — usually a reference to gunfire — at several...
Video Shows Cartel Raiding a Shelter They Thought Was a Stash House
CIUDAD JUÁREZ, México—It was after midnight when migrants sleeping in a shelter on the outskirts of the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juárez heard a loud noise at the front door. No one had time to say anything before at least seven armed men burst in and started asking everyone to step outside and form a line.
Lower Valley residents say migrants come up to their houses asking for help
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A neighborhood next to the Border Highway off Fonseca is seeing an increase in migrants. On Wednesday night, KTSM 9 News crews witnessed a group of about 15 migrants climbing through a hole in the fence into a neighborhood after running across the Cesar Chavez Border Highway, which runs along […]
Preliminary border data: Record number of apprehensions, gotaways in November
(The Center Square) – Preliminary U.S. Customs and Border Protection data obtained by The Center Square from a border agent shows record numbers of apprehensions and gotaways at the southern border in November. Agents apprehended 212,608 illegal foreign nationals and recorded at least 93,461 who evaded law enforcement and...
