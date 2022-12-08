ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Kissimmee, FL

The Vacation Home Capital of the World, Kissimmee, lives up to this name with its major attractions and tourist spots. But before its glamorizing buildings and world-class attractions, Kissimmee was once a cowboy town. Incorporated in 1883, it had the name "Kowtown" and was one of the first cities within...
KISSIMMEE, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

30 people displaced after Orlando apartment fire

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police officers and firefighters teamed up to help rescue people from an apartment fire over the weekend. On Monday, Channel 9 learned that 30 people were displaced in the fire. Orlando police released body camera footage on Monday that shows firefighters and officers working together...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Cleveland-based taco eatery chain comes to town

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Cleveland-based taco restaurant chain Barrio has opened its first Florida location in east Orlando. It opened in a 6,500-square-foot, 235-seat space at the Waterford Lakes...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Florida mom pins man with car, rams SUV with children inside, police say

SANFORD, Fla. – A woman was arrested Saturday after repeatedly ramming into a car with children inside before hitting a man with her vehicle, according to the Sanford Police Department. Police said the incident started when the man was battered at his home by Sasha Lemons, 22. Other people...
SANFORD, FL
fox35orlando.com

Must-see Christmas light displays in Orlando and around Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - The holidays are here and what better way to celebrate than checking out a local Christmas light display?!. Several homeowners in Orlando and around the Central Florida area have decorated their homes with thousands of Christmas lights, inflatables and displays for the holidays. Here's a city-by-city guide...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Janet Jackson announces comeback tour and Orlando show both set for 2023

Janet Jackson — Miss Jackson if you're nasty — has announced a return to the road in 2023. And Orlando will be one of her destinations. Jackson will be hitting the road in April 2023 as part of her Together Again North American tour. The trek kicks off in Florida with Orlando getting bragging rights as the second stop on the tour on April 19 — the first stop, and only other Florida date, is in Hollywood the night before. Together Again is Jackson's return to the road after a four year absence, and will mark three frankly gigantic milestones in her career: her own 50th anniversary in music and performance, the 25th anniversary of The Velvet Rope album, and the 20th anniversary of the Janet album.
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Have you seen her?: Mobile billboard deployed for missing woman

APOPKA, Fla.-- This month marks one year since a woman from Apopka went missing. Paola Miranda Rosa was last seen on December 18, 2021 in Wekiwa Springs State Park as she was swimming near Otter Camp. Now, her family is enlisting the help of a mobile truck billboard to try and bring her home.
APOPKA, FL
WESH

Families attend Winter Fest event in Oviedo

OVIEDO, Fla. — Holiday celebrations continued this weekend across Central Florida. Winter Fest was held at Center Lake Park in Oviedo. Mr. Harley sung "Santa Claus is coming to town” with the children. It's Florida but think of winter, as in Winter Fest at Oviedo. Hundreds turned out...
OVIEDO, FL
WESH

Pedestrian struck on busy Sanford road, police say

SANFORD, Fla. — According to Sanford police, a car crash involving a pedestrian closed down U.S. 17-92 Monday night. Police say both directions of the road were closed between 6th and 7th Streets. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in...
SANFORD, FL
cruiseindustrynews.com

Norwegian Prima Arrives to Port Canaveral for the First Time

Norwegian Cruise Line has announced the arrival of the brand-new Norwegian Prima to Port Canaveral, Fla., which will sail round-trip Caribbean cruises through March 2023. On Dec.11, 2022, Norwegian Prima embarked on her first cruise from Port Canaveral, offering round-trip Caribbean voyages through March of 2023, with calls to the tropical ports of Mexico, Jamaica, Honduras, and including visits to NCL’s own destinations – Harvest Caye in Belize and Great Stirrup Cay, the company’s 270-acre private island in the Bahamas.
PORT CANAVERAL, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy