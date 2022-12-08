Read full article on original website
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Kissimmee, FL
The Vacation Home Capital of the World, Kissimmee, lives up to this name with its major attractions and tourist spots. But before its glamorizing buildings and world-class attractions, Kissimmee was once a cowboy town. Incorporated in 1883, it had the name "Kowtown" and was one of the first cities within...
WESH
WESH 2 Share Your Christmas food drive generates 55,000 pounds of food, raises over $485,000
ORLANDO, Fla. — WESH 2 and CW18 raised $485,000 as part of the 37th annual WESH 2 Share Your Christmas food drive and Giving Tuesday campaigns, benefiting Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida. Between the food donations and money raised, Share Your Christmas will provide nearly 2.5 million meals to the Central Florida Community.
This Place In Florida Was Named One Of 2022's Most Fun Cities In The US & It Outranked Miami
It's no secret Florida is a widely popular vacation destination, especially during the winter season. When most people think of coming to the Sunshine State, they think of Miami, but really there are so many great things to do in Orlando and America agrees. Wallethub conducted a study ranking "2022's...
30 people displaced after Orlando apartment fire
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police officers and firefighters teamed up to help rescue people from an apartment fire over the weekend. On Monday, Channel 9 learned that 30 people were displaced in the fire. Orlando police released body camera footage on Monday that shows firefighters and officers working together...
WPBF News 25
After their flight got canceled, 13 strangers decided to rent a van and drive instead
ORLANDO, Fla. — Would you hop into a van with a bunch of strangers for a long overnight ride?. Faced with a canceled flight, that's exactly what a group of passengers did at Orlando International Airport. Along the way, they found friendship and a bit of celebrity. "Amy said,...
Cleveland-based taco eatery chain comes to town
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Cleveland-based taco restaurant chain Barrio has opened its first Florida location in east Orlando. It opened in a 6,500-square-foot, 235-seat space at the Waterford Lakes...
click orlando
Florida mom pins man with car, rams SUV with children inside, police say
SANFORD, Fla. – A woman was arrested Saturday after repeatedly ramming into a car with children inside before hitting a man with her vehicle, according to the Sanford Police Department. Police said the incident started when the man was battered at his home by Sasha Lemons, 22. Other people...
Publix Opened a New Store in Florida This Week
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Rare 8-Foot American Crocodile Spotted On Florida Beach
These reptiles aren't nearly as common as their relatives.
Popular Titusville Eatery to Make Orlando Debut
"I live in Orlando, and there’s really no soul food restaurant here, so we’ll finally be able to provide a real soul food offering in the city.”
WESH
Jet fuel shortage may cause delays, cancellations at Orlando International Airport
ORLANDO, Fla. — If you plan on catching a flight at Orlando International Airport, be sure to check your flight status. Officials say a temporary jet fuel shortage might impact your flight. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another...
fox35orlando.com
Must-see Christmas light displays in Orlando and around Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - The holidays are here and what better way to celebrate than checking out a local Christmas light display?!. Several homeowners in Orlando and around the Central Florida area have decorated their homes with thousands of Christmas lights, inflatables and displays for the holidays. Here's a city-by-city guide...
Janet Jackson announces comeback tour and Orlando show both set for 2023
Janet Jackson — Miss Jackson if you're nasty — has announced a return to the road in 2023. And Orlando will be one of her destinations. Jackson will be hitting the road in April 2023 as part of her Together Again North American tour. The trek kicks off in Florida with Orlando getting bragging rights as the second stop on the tour on April 19 — the first stop, and only other Florida date, is in Hollywood the night before. Together Again is Jackson's return to the road after a four year absence, and will mark three frankly gigantic milestones in her career: her own 50th anniversary in music and performance, the 25th anniversary of The Velvet Rope album, and the 20th anniversary of the Janet album.
mynews13.com
Have you seen her?: Mobile billboard deployed for missing woman
APOPKA, Fla.-- This month marks one year since a woman from Apopka went missing. Paola Miranda Rosa was last seen on December 18, 2021 in Wekiwa Springs State Park as she was swimming near Otter Camp. Now, her family is enlisting the help of a mobile truck billboard to try and bring her home.
Anticipated Packing District project reveals tenants
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. The new Dr. Phillips Juice Stand being built in Orlando’s Packing District has its squeezes. Three Central Florida-based food and beverage brands will occupy...
WESH
Families attend Winter Fest event in Oviedo
OVIEDO, Fla. — Holiday celebrations continued this weekend across Central Florida. Winter Fest was held at Center Lake Park in Oviedo. Mr. Harley sung "Santa Claus is coming to town” with the children. It's Florida but think of winter, as in Winter Fest at Oviedo. Hundreds turned out...
fox35orlando.com
Osceola County deputies search for Kissimmee man, 24, missing for days
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Deputies with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office are searching for a missing 24-year-old man. Rickey Paul Murray Jr. was last seen in the vicinity of a bus drop-off along Pleasant Street in Kissimmee on Dec. 6, 2022. He was wearing a burgundy shirt, black or brown...
How workers are hedging their bets ahead of a potential recession
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. A majority of U.S. adults are anticipating a recession in the next year — and many are trying to hedge their bets with a second job.
WESH
Pedestrian struck on busy Sanford road, police say
SANFORD, Fla. — According to Sanford police, a car crash involving a pedestrian closed down U.S. 17-92 Monday night. Police say both directions of the road were closed between 6th and 7th Streets. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in...
cruiseindustrynews.com
Norwegian Prima Arrives to Port Canaveral for the First Time
Norwegian Cruise Line has announced the arrival of the brand-new Norwegian Prima to Port Canaveral, Fla., which will sail round-trip Caribbean cruises through March 2023. On Dec.11, 2022, Norwegian Prima embarked on her first cruise from Port Canaveral, offering round-trip Caribbean voyages through March of 2023, with calls to the tropical ports of Mexico, Jamaica, Honduras, and including visits to NCL’s own destinations – Harvest Caye in Belize and Great Stirrup Cay, the company’s 270-acre private island in the Bahamas.
