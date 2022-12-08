Read full article on original website
Children pose for photos with Black Santa, played by dance teacher Felipe Canela, at a Christmas event put on by the Favela World organization which develops youth educational activities, in the Caju favela complex of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. Favela World presents Black Santa to children in the city's favelas as a Christmas character that better reflects their cultural reality.
