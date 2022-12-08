ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Mitch McConnell’s Respect For Marriage Act Vote Goes Against His Own Marriage to Elaine Chao

One of the most perplexing things to come out of the Senate’s passing of legislation to protect same-sex and interracial marriages in the Respect for Marriage Act is Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell voting against it. As a Republican, it might be obvious that he didn’t want to codify marriage equality into federal law, but his union to Elaine Chao falls under the second category: interracial marriage.  Chao was the first Asian-American woman to hold a position in a presidential cabinet as Donald Trump’s Secretary of Transportation. She is an accomplished woman in her own right, but her husband seems to be...
KENTUCKY STATE
FOX8 News

Here are the 12 Senate Republicans who helped pass same-sex marriage bill

Twelve Senate Republicans on Tuesday supported final approval of a bill securing federal protections for same-sex marriage, allowing it to surpass the 60-vote threshold needed for passage. The Republicans in the upper chamber who backed the bill were Sens. Susan Collins (Maine), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), Rob Portman (Ohio), Thom Tillis (N.C.), Mitt Romney (Utah), Roy […]
GEORGIA STATE
Click10.com

Rubio, Scott explain votes against bill protecting same-sex marriage

WILTON MANORS, Fla. – Florida Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, both Republicans, explained their decision to side with the majority of their GOP colleagues in voting against the Respect for Marriage Act, which ultimately passed the Senate with support from Democrats and some Republicans. The bill is designed...
FLORIDA STATE
Parents Magazine

What the Respect for Marriage Act Means for My Queer Family

On November 29, 2022, The Respect for Marriage Act (RFMA) passed in the Senate with a bipartisan vote. This shined a spotlight on how far we, LGBTQIA+ people, have come but still have to go in our fight for equality and protection under the law. I’m relieved this bill passed, but I don’t feel any safer or protected than we were last week. I feel like we’re sitting on a ticking time bomb.
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

Democrats succumb to political reality on same-sex marriage bill

The Senate’s Respect for Marriage Act has progressives arguing that efforts to safeguard same-sex unions remain unfinished after concessions were made to Republican demands for bolstered religious liberty protections. The bill as it currently stands would officially repeal the Defense of Marriage Act and require state recognition of legal...
IOWA STATE
WSAV News 3

House sends marriage equality bill to Biden’s desk

The House on Thursday passed a bill to safeguard marriage equality, sending the measure to President Biden’s desk and marking the first time Congress has provided federal protections for same-sex marriage. The legislation, titled the Respect for Marriage Act, passed in a 258-169-1 vote. Thirty-nine Republicans joined all Democrats in supporting the measure, and Rep. […]
OHIO STATE
WHNT News 19

Same-sex marriage bill pits Biden against Catholic bishops — again

President Biden is butting heads with Catholic bishops again, this time over same-sex marriage protections expected to reach his desk this week. The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) opposes the Respect for Marriage Act, arguing it doesn’t include enough leeway for religious organizations. “I disagree,” Biden, only the second Catholic president in U.S. history, […]
WASHINGTON STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

How senators 'defied political gravity' on same-sex marriage

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin was on the Senate floor, but her mind was on the other side of the Capitol. The House was voting that July afternoon on Democratic legislation to protect same-sex and interracial marriages in the wake of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn the federal right to an abortion. And it was suddenly winning more Republican votes than Baldwin — or anyone else — had expected.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy