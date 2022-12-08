ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

Help veterans board the Honor Flight

By Kyara Brown
KX News
KX News
 4 days ago

MINOT, N.D. ( KXNET ) — The Western North Dakota Honor Flight transports our veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorials dedicated to honoring those who have served and sacrificed for our country.

Deuces Wild Dueling Pianos is coming to Minot for a good cause

Kyara Brown talked to a veteran from the Honor Flight at one of the organization’s biggest and funniest fundraisers, Dueces Wild Dueling Pianos.

You can always contribute to sending our veterans to D.C. by donating to the Western North Dakota Honor Flight.

