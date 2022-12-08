Help veterans board the Honor Flight

MINOT, N.D. ( KXNET ) — The Western North Dakota Honor Flight transports our veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorials dedicated to honoring those who have served and sacrificed for our country.

Kyara Brown talked to a veteran from the Honor Flight at one of the organization’s biggest and funniest fundraisers, Dueces Wild Dueling Pianos.

You can always contribute to sending our veterans to D.C. by donating to the Western North Dakota Honor Flight.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.