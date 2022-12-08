ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

CBS Detroit

Biden releasing nearly $36B to aid pensions of union workers

(AP) - President Joe Biden on Thursday is announcing the infusion of nearly $36 billion to shore up a financially troubled union pension plan, preventing severe cuts to the retirement incomes of more than 350,000 Teamster workers and retirees across the United States.The money for the Central States Pension Fund is the largest amount of federal aid provided for a pension plan, the Biden administration said, and comes from the American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package that he signed into law in 2021.Many union retirement plans have been under financial pressure because of underfunding and other issues. Without the...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Proposal would permanently increase child tax credit: How much families would get

Child poverty was driven to an unprecedented low last year, thanks in part to a bigger-than-ever child tax credit. As U.S. lawmakers enter their lame-duck session, they’ll have to decide whether to permanently expand the credits, which dropped back to pre-pandemic levels this year. Advocates for children say doing so could keep more than half a million Michigan kids out of poverty. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
The US Sun

Seven final stimulus and tax refund payments worth up to $2,000 being sent out in the New Year and how to get them

MILLIONS of Americans across seven states are set to receive their final stimulus and tax refund payments worth up to $2,000. With the New Year fastly approaching, states across the nation are still handing out direct payments in the form of rebates, tax credits, or other creative incentives to put money back in the hands of their residents.
IDAHO STATE
UPI News

British Treasury chief announces new taxes, spending cuts

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- British Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt outlined a $65 billion package of tax hikes and public spending cuts Thursday, saying the difficult moves were necessary as the country had lapsed into recession amid historic inflation and a continuing cost-of-living crisis. In his Autumn Statement on Thursday before...
Retirement Daily

How to Tax Plan During Retirement

Tax planning throughout the entirety of your retirement can lead to different conclusions compared to tax planning for one year at a time. Instead of asking “how can we lower taxes today,” we ask, “how can we minimize taxes throughout the next 20-30 years?”. Five to Ten...
GOBankingRates

Tax Tricks and Loopholes Only the Rich Know

You probably remember this: Before the 2020 presidential election, The New York Times released a bombshell report on Donald Trump's tax records -- claiming that he paid no federal income taxes in...

