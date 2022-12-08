Read full article on original website
Snow ends tonight
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lows tonight will drop into the upper teens to lower 20s as snow comes to an end. Monday clouds will clear out leading way to a lot of sunshine with highs staying in the 20s. Tuesday will be a dry sunny day with highs in...
We start the week with sunshine
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a good news, not too bad news forecast for north country weather this week. The clouds clear out this morning, and we get sunshine and reasonable December temperatures - think high 20s. We get basically the same thing until the end of the week, with overnights clear and in the teens.
Tuesday’s weather: what we know
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Good morning! If you’re an early riser, you’re waking up to cold temperatures. At 5:45 AM, it was 2 degrees in Watertown, 7 degrees in Lowville, 5 degrees in Massena. We’re headed into the mid-20s today, in what’s the middle day of three...
Elaine (Blandin) Lucas, 72, of Edwards
EDWARDS, New York (WWNY) - Elaine (Blandin) Lucas, 72, passed away on Saturday in Potsdam. Calling hours are on Thursday, December 15, 10-11 am with a funeral service at 11 am at the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
Training at Fort Drum this week includes bomb drops
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - If you hear explosions or other loud noises coming from Fort Drum this week, it’s because the New York National Guard’s 174th Attack Wing is training there. Fort Drum officials say the aviation training is happening Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and includes...
Morning interview: wreaths for veterans
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Saturday will mark the sixth year volunteers have placed wreaths on the tombstone of veterans buried at the Sackets Harbor Military Cemetery. This year, they expect to place more than 500 wreaths. “There’s a lot of gravestones that are unknown. And those soldiers have never...
North country inspiration: the La La Las
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you’re of a certain age, you either started a band, joined a band someone else was starting, or wished you were. It’s taken a while, but a group of retired teachers and friends have their own band and are spreading holiday cheer.
Gifting and giving at Crosstown Julie Brown ReMarket
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - With Christmas right around the corner, some kids took Sunday morning to do their very own holiday shopping and they got a chance to do everything themselves from picking them out to wrapping them. Addy was doing some holiday shopping of her own at Crosstown...
Part of Potsdam street now one way
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Part of Cottage Street in Potsdam became one way Monday, as part of Canton-Potsdam Hospital’s big construction project. “The one-way traffic will help in preventing congestion along this section of Cottage Street, and provide uninhibited emergency vehicle access to the Emergency Ambulance entrance,” hospital officials said in a statement.
Coming up: workshops at JCC
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you’re looking to learn, Jefferson Community College may have the answer for you, starting in January. And if you’re a military spouse, you could get help paying for it. JCC’s Director of Community Services, Joanna Habermann, brought details of three workshop programs...
Tuesday sports: St. Lawrence Central, Canton win in hoops
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Canton and St. Lawrence Central both scored wins Monday - in boys’ basketball, St. Lawrence Central beat Parishville-Hopkinton 68-31. and in girls’ basketball, Canton edged Malone, 46-44. We have video from both games. Click on the picture to watch. High school basketball. South...
Margaret A. Whitcombe, 96, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Committal Service for Margaret A. Whitcombe, age 96, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Monday, December 12, 2022 at 2:00PM at Oswegatchie Mausoleum with Rev. Carolyn Bartkus officiating. Mrs. Whitcombe passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Home in Ogdensburg, NY. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home Ogdensburg.
Adrian Monroe Nesnadny, 74, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Adrian Monroe Nesnadny, 74, of Michigan Ave, passed away from cancer on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center. Adrian was born on January 17, 1948 in Hackensack, New Jersey, son of the late John and Ann (Dominik) Nesnadny. He graduated from Ridgefield High School and went on to attend the United States Army Reserve Officer Training Corps program at Rutgers University, New Jersey in 1969, where he received a BS in Electrical Engineering, and later an MBA degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University. After serving over twenty years as a US Army Signal Officer in overseas assignments including Korea and Germany, he honorably retired as a Major in September, 1989. He was the recipient of the Bronze Order of Mercury regimental medal.
Patricia A. Knorr, 76, of Theresa
THERESA, New York (WWNY) - Patricia A. Knorr, 76, of Clear Lake Road, passed away on Sunday, December 11th, 2022 at home surrounded by family and under the care of Jefferson County Hospice. Arrangements are incomplete with Costello Funeral Home, Alexandria Bay. A full obituary will be forthcoming.
Sunday Sports: SUNY Canton men and women duke it out with SUNY Delhi on the hardwood
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - On the hardwood, the SUNY Canton men hosting SUNY Delhi on Sunday afternoon. In the 1st half, Juztin Chambers Phillips hits the 3 from the top of the arc to put the Roos up 2. Then it was JJ Omaga dialing long distance: Roos up...
Supporting first responders’ mental health
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Emergency responders - whether they’re police, firefighters, or paramedics - are exposed to potentially traumatic situations. That’s why a new north country non-profit is offering first responders mental health resources and educational services. It’s called Priority Wellness Campaign. Throughout his years of...
Watertown City Council votes to approve the purchase of the Watertown Golf Club
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It took several minutes for a special meeting inside Watertown City Hall chambers to proceed as normal on Monday night. The commotion was over allowing the public to speak about the city purchasing the Watertown Golf Club for $3.4 million. Mayor Jeff Smith said that...
Your Turn: feedback on Charlton and Rondon guilty pleas
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lashanna Charlton pleaded guilty in St. Lawrence County Court last week to manslaughter in the death of her 18-year-old daughter, Treyanna Summerville:. Finally justice for this poor innocent soul. She can rest in peace knowing the same fate won’t await her sibling. Angie Walsh.
