WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Adrian Monroe Nesnadny, 74, of Michigan Ave, passed away from cancer on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center. Adrian was born on January 17, 1948 in Hackensack, New Jersey, son of the late John and Ann (Dominik) Nesnadny. He graduated from Ridgefield High School and went on to attend the United States Army Reserve Officer Training Corps program at Rutgers University, New Jersey in 1969, where he received a BS in Electrical Engineering, and later an MBA degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University. After serving over twenty years as a US Army Signal Officer in overseas assignments including Korea and Germany, he honorably retired as a Major in September, 1989. He was the recipient of the Bronze Order of Mercury regimental medal.

WATERTOWN, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO