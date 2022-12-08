ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texans QB Davis Mills says sitting behind Kyle Allen allowed him to learn

By Brian Barefield
 5 days ago
HOUSTON — Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills spoke for the first time to reporters since he was replaced by backup Kyle Allen two weeks ago by head coach Lovie Smith for ineffective play.

“These past two weeks have allowed me to sit back and continue to learn,” said Mills. “Early on in the season and as the season progresses, it is kind of a whirlwind of everything. You play a game and watch the film immediately after the game, and then you are on to the next opponent.”

“There is not a lot of time to sit there and evaluate what you are doing. You are just trying to progress as the season goes on. These last two weeks have allowed me to sit back and start piecing some more things in my mind and what it takes to be successful out there. Hopefully, I will fall back to those fundamentals that I have been doing my whole life and what Pep (Hamilton) has taught me and go out there and play successful football.”

With a challenging road game against the Dallas Cowboys, the Texans decided that a two-week hiatus was all Mills needed to get himself mentally and fundamentally together.

“I think it was an opportunity for him to recalibrate fundamentally, said offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton. “I think more than anything, when you look at our games up to this point, it is just a matter of being able to manage all situations.”

The Mills-led offense was unable to produce more than 20 points a game in his last five starts, and his turnover-to-touchdown ratio has not provided much encouragement for the future of Mills as the starter in 2023.

