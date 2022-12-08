Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mymixfm.com
‘Special Needs Day with Santa’ returns for third year in Brazil
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– For the third year in a row, the Clay County “Christmas in the Park” group hosted families for their “Special Needs with Santa” event on Sunday at First United Methodist Church in Brazil. The event was inspired by a kindergarten teacher in...
mymixfm.com
CASA celebrates in-person return to ‘Whoville’ event
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The holiday spirit was in the air at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds on Saturday, as Vigo County CASA hosted its annual “Whoville” event supporting families ahead of the holiday season. Director Glenna Cheesman said it’s one of the biggest events the organization puts...
mymixfm.com
Clay Community Schools hires new Superintendent
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Clay Community Schools will have a new Superintendent for the fall 2023 school year. The current Superintendent, Jeff Fritz, will retire on June 30th, 2023. At a meeting in November, the Board of Trustees voted to hire Dr. Tim Rayle, who is the current Assistant...
mymixfm.com
VCSC Superintendent provides update on ongoing racial harassment investigation
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Vigo County School Superintendent Rob Haworth provided an update on where things stand regarding an investigation into racial harassment allegations at West Vigo High School. Speaking following the monthly school board meeting on Monday, Haworth said the school board had been given an overview...
mymixfm.com
Indiana State hosts 2022 winter commencement
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Hundreds of families celebrated a day years in the making as Indiana State hosted its 2022 winter commencement ceremony at the Hulman Center on Saturday. Over 500 students received their undergraduate degrees. Nursing graduate Dahnie Bridge said it’s something she’s been looking forward to since...
mymixfm.com
Hymera hopes to complete Vine Street project after delays
HYMERA, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The town of Hymera received a $514,000 grant from the state to complete a series of projects along Vine Street, near Northeast East Elementary School. Facilities manager Nick Cullison said the town will also contribute an additional $170,000 to help repair the street, widen the sidewalks...
mymixfm.com
Avian flu detected in Daviess County
DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – According to the Indiana State Board of Animal Health, a commercial flock of turkeys in Daviess County tested presumptive-positive for avian flu. The site impacted has 11,394 turkeys and will be placed in quarantine. Samples will be tested at the national USDA laboratory in...
mymixfm.com
State police arrest accountant, accomplice who stole over $500K from Indiana company
FOUNTAIN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A 5-month investigation by Indiana State Police uncovered a money laundering scheme at an Indiana company. Now, two suspects- one being the office manager and accountant- are accused of stealing more than $500,000 over the course of five years. In July, state police began...
Comments / 0