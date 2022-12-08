ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mymixfm.com

‘Special Needs Day with Santa’ returns for third year in Brazil

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– For the third year in a row, the Clay County “Christmas in the Park” group hosted families for their “Special Needs with Santa” event on Sunday at First United Methodist Church in Brazil. The event was inspired by a kindergarten teacher in...
BRAZIL, IN
mymixfm.com

CASA celebrates in-person return to ‘Whoville’ event

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The holiday spirit was in the air at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds on Saturday, as Vigo County CASA hosted its annual “Whoville” event supporting families ahead of the holiday season. Director Glenna Cheesman said it’s one of the biggest events the organization puts...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
mymixfm.com

Clay Community Schools hires new Superintendent

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Clay Community Schools will have a new Superintendent for the fall 2023 school year. The current Superintendent, Jeff Fritz, will retire on June 30th, 2023. At a meeting in November, the Board of Trustees voted to hire Dr. Tim Rayle, who is the current Assistant...
BRAZIL, IN
mymixfm.com

VCSC Superintendent provides update on ongoing racial harassment investigation

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Vigo County School Superintendent Rob Haworth provided an update on where things stand regarding an investigation into racial harassment allegations at West Vigo High School. Speaking following the monthly school board meeting on Monday, Haworth said the school board had been given an overview...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
mymixfm.com

Indiana State hosts 2022 winter commencement

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Hundreds of families celebrated a day years in the making as Indiana State hosted its 2022 winter commencement ceremony at the Hulman Center on Saturday. Over 500 students received their undergraduate degrees. Nursing graduate Dahnie Bridge said it’s something she’s been looking forward to since...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
mymixfm.com

Hymera hopes to complete Vine Street project after delays

HYMERA, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The town of Hymera received a $514,000 grant from the state to complete a series of projects along Vine Street, near Northeast East Elementary School. Facilities manager Nick Cullison said the town will also contribute an additional $170,000 to help repair the street, widen the sidewalks...
HYMERA, IN
mymixfm.com

Avian flu detected in Daviess County

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – According to the Indiana State Board of Animal Health, a commercial flock of turkeys in Daviess County tested presumptive-positive for avian flu. The site impacted has 11,394 turkeys and will be placed in quarantine. Samples will be tested at the national USDA laboratory in...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy