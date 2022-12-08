Read full article on original website
American Fundraising Foundation announces Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper as newest recipient of Golden Pear Grant
The American Fundraising Foundation (AmFund) announced recipients of the 2022 Golden Pear Grants during a livestream on Facebook in a record-breaking $250,000 distribution of funds, and an additional $100,000 in-kind donations through its educational foundation. Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper was among the organizations selected for an unrestricted grant in the amount of $2,500.
How is Niagara County working to decrease overdose deaths?
We're now five years into the nationwide opioid epidemic and it doesn't seem to be getting much better. One of the hardest hit areas in New York State is Niagara County.
10 Bars & Restaurants That Permanently Closed In Western New York
These last few years have been challenging for local businesses, and the community has seen that. As a result, the City of Good Neighbors have tried to come together to keep their favorite local businesses afloat. Unfortunately, not all of those local businesses have survived this last year. There are...
Niagara County Community College to host inaugural cannabis conference
The inaugural SUNY cannabis conference will take place Jan. 10, 2023, at Niagara County Community College, 3111 Saunders Settlement Road, Sanborn. In conjunction with the State University of New York, Genesee Community College, Jamestown Community College and SUNY Erie, NCCC will facilitate a unique conference that covers an array of topics from the “seed to sale” lifespan in the cannabis business.
Code Blue issued for Buffalo and southern Erie County on Saturday and Sunday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As winter weather creeps back into Western New York, a Code Blue 32 has been issued for Buffalo and southern Erie County for Saturday evening and Sunday. The following overnight shelters will be open Friday night:. Holy Cross 412 Niagara St., Buffalo, open 6 p.m. to...
Jim Bittner receives New York Farm Bureau's Distinguished Service to Agriculture Award
At New York Farm Bureau’s annual convention, Appleton Fruit Farmer Jim Bittner received the group’s highest honor, the Distinguished Service to Agriculture Award. Farm Bureau President David Fisher spoke about the ways in which Bittner has been involved in this and other organizations. In addition to working on the resolutions committee and participating in the annual grassroots policymaking discussions, Bittner has served on the labor committee and fruit committees on both the state and national levels. In addition, he served as Niagara County president twice, the second time for 12 years.
Buffalo Bills, Highmark announce Ronald McDonald House Charities of WNY as 'Community Hero'
Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York and the Buffalo Bills announced Ronald McDonald House Charities of Western New York (RMHC of WNY) as the “Highmark Community Hero” for Sunday’s game versus the New York Jets. Highmark’s Community Hero program shines a spotlight on influential...
Massive Tractor Parade In Western New York
Most people around BUffalo now know the legend of Squirrel Winter. The Western New York farmer came to the rescue during the last large snowstorm and freed Josh Allen from his snowy driveway. The Buffalo Bills quarterback was able to get to the airport and make to Detroit to play the Cleveland Browns. The game was moved from Highmark Stadium after more than six feet of snow fell.
Code Blue 32 in effect Dec. 11-12, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Code Blue 32 has been put into effect for Sunday night and during the daytime on Monday for Southern Erie County and the City of Buffalo, meaning shelters will be open in anticipation of cold weather. The following overnight shelters will be open Sunday night: During the daytime on Monday, […]
188 Inches Of Snow For Parts Of New York State
15 million people are going to be impacted by heavy snow and blizzard conditions across the plains of the United States. NBC is reporting that a crazy amount of snow will fall and travel will be nearly impossible for some areas. Sound familiar? We know how to deal with snow here in the Empire State and you better get ready for more.
Excelsior Orthopaedics announces Niagara Falls expansion
A regional provider of orthopedic medical care will soon be expanding in Niagara County. Excelsior Orthopaedics has targeted early January for the opening of a much larger facility in Niagara Falls, where new non-surgical and diagnostic services will complement existing care for patients with shoulder, knee, hip and other ailments.
North Tonawanda holds candle light ceremony for children who have died
North Tonawanda participates in world wide candle light ceremony for children who have died far too soon
Six UBMD physicians named 2022 Unsung Heroes
BUFFALO, N.Y. – The American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) has named six UBMD Emergency Medicine physicians as 2022 New York ACEP Unsung Heroes for their dedicated patient care. Nominated by their colleagues, those named as Unsung Heroes embody what it means to be an emergency physician. The impact...
Festive Fun at the Festival of Lights near Buffalo, NY
If you’re looking for something to do at Christmas in Buffalo, there might be no better spot to check out than the Festival of Lights. The Festival of Lights is held at The Fairgrounds in Hamburg, NY, about 20 minutes south of downtown Buffalo and has been held annually during the holiday season for nearly 20 years.
Big Lake Effect Snow Event Looks Likely for Western New York
If you remember past Decembers, including last year's, they have been rather mild here in Western New York. Outside of a few days of snow, they were pretty tame for cold weather and snowstorms. This year looks vastly different, if November's historic, lake effect snowstorm and the start of December...
2022’s Worst Suburbs In Western New York
As we get ready to wrap up 2022 ad head into 2023, here is a look back at the worst suburbs in Western New York. This list of the best suburbs to live in was published earlier this year by Niche.com. As part of their Best Places To Live In The Buffalo Area they ranked the best places to live from best to worst.
19 People Were Arrested In Niagara County During Past Week [Photos]
These 19 people were arrested in Niagara County over the past week for various offenses. Please remember that each of the people listed below is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. 1. Crumpton, George Lawrence. Booking Date/Time: 12/10/2022 18:20:25. PETIT LARCENY. Bail Amount: $500.00. 2. Kearney,...
Brand New Restaurant and Brewery Opening In West Seneca
Typically, you see more restaurants and bars opening or even reopening for the season in spring and summer. It's not as frequent in the colder months. While December and January openings aren't that common, they're always a welcomed sight and there's one opening next week in West Seneca that residents of West Seneca have been waiting for.
Marilla to reject NYSED Native American name and mascot memo
Marilla, New York, intends to fight a state education department edict that mandates the renaming or rebranding of any school with a Native American name, logo, or mascot. On Thursday night, the resolution was scheduled to be voted on, but the local school system begged the community to wait. The...
Business owner calls for action after Monroe Ave. shooting
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A bar owner is begging the mayor and police chief for more foot patrols on Monroe Avenue. This comes after a shooting on Monroe Avenue near Meigs Street around 6:15 p.m. Monday. Police say a 30-year-old man was shot in the lower body after two men started arguing with him. He was taken to Strong Hospital and is expected to survive.
