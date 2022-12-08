Read full article on original website
Karen Kiser
4d ago
this is so sad I hope they find the person that did this and they put him away forever and if you're reading this and you did it turn yourself in you hurt two little boys
4
mmmkay
4d ago
Praying for theses boys and the person responsible for this. Even if it was an accident please come forward. Did he play in Tierrasanta? That’s far from Nestor. Just wondering if this is him or some other child in the picture.
San Diego police officer hospitalized after being shot in Mountain View, suspect in custody
SAN DIEGO — A man accused of shooting a San Diego police officer Monday during a pursuit in Mountain View is in custody after nearly 10-hour standoff. The suspect had been barricaded inside an apartment. The injured officer was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital, where he underwent surgery and...
NBC San Diego
Man Dies After Being Shot Twice in Escondido: Police
A man in his 20s died after being shot at least twice in Escondido Sunday night, according to Escondido Police Department Lt. Ryan Banks. Officers responded to reports around 5:46 p.m. of a shooting in the area of Hickory Street near the flood control channel, police said. Police found an...
Police: 14-year-old girl found safe
A 14-year-old girl who was reported missing last week has been located and is now safe, the San Diego Police Department said in a tweet Sunday.
Victim Fatally Shot in Escondido; Investigation Underway
A person was fatally shot in Escondido, and an investigation was underway Monday. The shooting was reported about 5:45 p.m. Sunday near Hickory Street and the flood control channel, Escondido police Lt. Suzanne Baeder said. Officers responded to the scene and found a Hispanic male suffering from gunshot wounds, according...
Investigation underway after explosion inside restroom at Ocean Beach park
San Diego Police are investigating an incident where an explosive went off inside a restroom at an Ocean Beach park Sunday.
Missing 14-year-old girl considered at-risk: police
The San Diego Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing at-risk teenage girl.
Driver Killed in Wreck on SR-78 in San Marcos
A motorist was killed Monday when a car crashed off State Route 78 in San Marcos, authorities reported. The fatal traffic accident took place shortly after 11 a.m. on the eastbound side of the freeway, near East Barham Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol. The driver wound up pinned...
SWAT Team Surrounds Mountain View Home After Police Officer Shot During Traffic Stop
A suspected shooter was holed up inside a residence after a San Diego Police officer was struck with a bullet during a pursuit in Mountain View on Monday. Around 12:30 a.m., police spotted a stolen vehicle and asked the driver to pull over, however the vehicle sped away, prompting a lengthy pursuit on several freeways, according to authorities.
Man charged in shooting that left SDPD officer injured in Barrio Logan
A man suspected of shooting a San Diego Police officer during a vehicle pursuit was taken into custody hours after barricading himself inside a Mountain View home Monday morning.
RV ripped to shreds in Chula Vista after crash; pups and owner rescued from wreckage
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Chula Vista Fire Department and officers worked Saturday night to rescue two dogs and their owner from a disastrous crash near Chula Vista High School. Chula Vista first responders were dispatched around 10:38 p.m. to the 400 block of L Street following reports of a major crash, Lt. Akins with Chula Vista police told CBS 8.
Murder Trial Ordered for Man, 26, Accused of Pushing Stranger into Oncoming Train
A man accused of killing another man by pushing him into an oncoming train at the Old Town Transit Center was ordered Monday to stand trial on a murder charge. Ryan Michael Rukstelis, 26, is accused of killing 68-year-old Santee resident Martin Andara on New Year’s Day. Police and prosecutors allege Rukstelis punched and pushed Andara, who fell into the side of a passing train. He died at the scene.
eastcountymagazine.org
PEDESTRIAN KILLED RUNNING ACROSS MAIN STREET IN RAMONA
December 12, 2022 (Ramona) – A 56-year-old Ramona man who ran across eastbound lanes of State Route 78 (Main Street) in downtown Ramona on Dec.6 at 6 p.m. was struck by a vehicle and later died at Palomar Hospital. The man was struck by a 2019 Toyota Camry driven...
9-year-old boy sets home backyard ablaze in Jamacha-Lomita neighborhood while playing with lighter
SAN DIEGO — A 9-year-old child was uninjured after lighting their family home's backyard ablaze Saturday evening. San Diego Fire Department was called to the 700 block of Peggy Drive in the Jamacha-Lomita neighborhood of San Diego following reports of a fire. Firefighters arrived on the scene and discovered...
1 Person Critically Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident On Del Dios Highway (North County, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a single-vehicle crash on Saturday. The accident occurred on Del Dios Highway, near Elm Lane at 9:39 a.m. According to the officials, a black Lamborghini had lost control and veered off the highway, and crashed into a pole. The vehicle burst into flames after the accident but the driver managed to escape the wreck.
Family: Burned body found in Linda Vista identified as missing 15-year-old girl
Family: burned body found in Linda Vista identified as missing 15-year-old girl; teen remained unidentified for months.
Man who displayed signs of ‘excited delirium’ dies in police custody: Sheriff’s
A man who showed signs of "excited delirium" in the Kensington neighborhood died in police custody Thursday, authorities said.
Fourth Suspect Jailed in Lakeside Shooting of 16-Year-Old Boy Near El Capitan High School
A fourth suspect was in custody Friday in connection with a shooting that left a 16-year-old boy critically wounded last month in a neighborhood near El Capitan High School. The latest person to be jailed in the case — a 17-year-old boy whose name was withheld because he is a minor — was arrested Thursday in the 12700 block of Mapleview Street in Lakeside, near the site of the firearm assault, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. He was booked into juvenile hall.
onscene.tv
Driver Goes Over 150 Yards Off of Freeway & Crashes | San Diego
12.10.2022 | 4:51 PM | SAN DIEGO – For unknown reasons, the male driver of the Toyota Tacoma went off of the southbound SR-163. As he entered the right shoulder, he went onto a dirt road and after approx 150 yards, he crashed the truck and flipped it onto its side. 1st Responders had a difficult time in finding the scene, but once they found it, the male was extricated from the wreckage. He suffered some injuries and was transported to a local hospital. DUI testing will be conducted at the Hospital by the CHP. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Lamborghini Driver Hospitalized After Fiery Crash into Pole on Del Dios Highway
The driver of a Lamborghini was hospitalized Saturday with major injuries after crashing the vehicle into a pole on Del Dios Highway in North County, according to the California Highway Patrol. The black vehicle went off the highway near Elm Lane and crashed into a pole at 9:39 a.m. Saturday,...
Man Behaving ‘Erratically’ Dies in Custody of San Diego Police
The death of a man who passed out and died this week after being detained by San Diego Police Department officers in City Heights was under investigation Friday, authorities reported. Patrol officers responding to a report of a person behaving “erratically” while standing in the street in the 4300 block...
