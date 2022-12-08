ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerosmith cancels remainder of Vegas residency, cites Tyler’s illness

By Clara McCourt
Boston
Boston
 4 days ago

"On the advice of doctors, Steven has to sit these out."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kDHnb_0jcO23nL00
Steven Tyler onstage at Fenway Park in August 2014. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Aerosmith canceled the final two shows of their Las Vegas Thursday due to lead singer Steven Tyler’s continuing illness.

“To all our fans… We are so sorry to announce we are cancelling these last two Las Vegas Shows. On the advice of doctors, Steven has to sit these out. Stay healthy and we’ll see you in the new year!” the band tweeted Thursday.

This follows several cancellations during the Boston band’s re-launched Deuces Are Wild residency at the Park MGM in Las Vegas. Aerosmith also canceled shows on Dec. 2 and 5, citing 74-year-old Tyler “feeling unwell and unable to perform.” The band did not provide details on Tyler’s illness.

“There is nowhere we’d rather be than on stage surrounded by the greatest fans in the world,” Tyler said in a statement. “We sincerely apologize.”

The Deuces Are Wild residency, first announced in August 2018, celebrated Aerosmith’s 50th anniversary. The concerts, which included multiple Las Vegas legs and four 2019 shows at the MassMutual Center in Springfield, were a bumpy time for the rockers. The tour itself has been canceled twice — once due to the COVID-19 pandemic and once due to Tyler’s 2022 stint in rehab.

The band recently made history at their September 50th anniversary concert at Fenway Park, breaking the record for the most tickets sold for any event in the venue’s 110-year run.

Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
