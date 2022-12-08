Read full article on original website
ABC Action News
Florida Senate President warns insurers 'there will be hell to pay’ if rates don’t drop
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Can Florida lawmakers save the state’s crumbling property insurance market from collapse? That’s the goal this week as members returned to the capital for a special session. Before them, a large reform bill that critics call an "insurance bailout." Among its many provisions is...
ABC Action News
State lawmakers prepare for property insurance special session
TAMPA, Fla. — Soon, state lawmakers will be back in Tallahassee for a special session on property insurance. It’s a problem many Floridians are dealing with, and state leaders have vowed to make systemic reform. “We've got policyholders in the state of Florida that are hurting, and we've...
