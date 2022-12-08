2023 Cornerback Commit Jermaine Mathews Reaffirms Pledge To Ohio State

With rumors of an official visit and potential flip to Miami (Fla.) swirling, Cincinnati Winton Woods four-star cornerback Jermaine Mathews announced on Thursday that he’s "1,000 percent locked in" with Ohio State and will enroll in classes in January.

The 6-foot-0 and 175-pound Mathews, who is considered 15th-best cornerback and No. 135 prospect overall in the class of 2023, committed to the Buckeyes in July over finalists Cincinnati, Jackson State, LSU, Oklahoma and Penn State.

The Hurricanes made a late push with an offer in late November, as well as an in-home visit from secondary coach Jahmile Addae earlier this week. But Mathews ended any concerns about the strength of his pledge with a simple tweet.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, cornerbacks/secondary coach Tim Walton and safeties coach Perry Eliano conducted their in-home visit with Mathews one week ago tonight. It was the final day of the dead period, but an indication that he planned to enroll early and had already paid admission to the university.

Mathews is one of three cornerbacks committed to Ohio State, joining Waxahachie, Texas, four-star Calvin Simpson-Hunt and Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove four-star Kayin Lee, though there are similar concerns about his commitment with Auburn lurking ahead of the Early Signing Period.

