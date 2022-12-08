ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

2023 Cornerback Commit Jermaine Mathews Reaffirms Pledge To Ohio State

By Andrew Lind
BuckeyesNow
BuckeyesNow
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MPRv4_0jcO1u9s00

With rumors of an official visit and potential flip to Miami (Fla.) swirling, Cincinnati Winton Woods four-star cornerback Jermaine Mathews announced on Thursday that he’s "1,000 percent locked in" with Ohio State and will enroll in classes in January.

The 6-foot-0 and 175-pound Mathews, who is considered 15th-best cornerback and No. 135 prospect overall in the class of 2023, committed to the Buckeyes in July over finalists Cincinnati, Jackson State, LSU, Oklahoma and Penn State.

The Hurricanes made a late push with an offer in late November, as well as an in-home visit from secondary coach Jahmile Addae earlier this week. But Mathews ended any concerns about the strength of his pledge with a simple tweet.

More News From Sports Illustrated: College Football Bowl Schedule | Sorry Saban, Alabama Doesn't Deserve Playoff Bid | In Hiring Deion, Buffs Make Move Other Programs Would call "Risky" | Georgia Looks Primed For Another Playoff Run

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, cornerbacks/secondary coach Tim Walton and safeties coach Perry Eliano conducted their in-home visit with Mathews one week ago tonight. It was the final day of the dead period, but an indication that he planned to enroll early and had already paid admission to the university.

Mathews is one of three cornerbacks committed to Ohio State, joining Waxahachie, Texas, four-star Calvin Simpson-Hunt and Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove four-star Kayin Lee, though there are similar concerns about his commitment with Auburn lurking ahead of the Early Signing Period.

-----

Get your Ohio State football and basketball tickets from SI Tickets. Also, be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

C.J. Stroud passes Ohio State football’s Heisman Trophy contender torch, but not to a quarterback

COLUMBUS, Ohio — C.J. Stroud took the baton with a purpose, following in a line of Ohio State football Heisman Trophy contenders under Ryan Day. Dwayne Haskins handed off to Justin Fields, who made the exchange to Stroud in Miami after the 2020 national championship game. First-year quarterbacks under Day are not just possible contenders to reach New York. Their performance is judged by that standard.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Desmond Howard acts like a classless clown again

As the Ohio State football team prepares to take on Georgia in the Peach Bowl, C.J. Stroud was in New York for the Heisman Trophy presentation. The Ohio State football program has had its fair share of Heisman trophy finalists in recent years. Most notably, quarterback C.J. Stroud has been a finalist for the last two years. Stroud came up short last night in New York, finishing third in voting behind winner Caleb Williams of USC and second-place finisher Max Duggan of TCU.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Gahanna suspect posted bail, contacted victim

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) – Two suspects police said have been involved in violent crimes are behind bars Wednesday, with one of those men being arrested twice in a matter of three days. The investigation started Monday with police looking for a domestic violence suspect, who they identified as Labaron Lorenzo Thurmond, 34. On Monday, officers […]
GAHANNA, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Man loses drugs in Chillicothe gas station parking lot

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — According to the police department, officers were dispatched to the BP gas station at 760 North Bridge Street, on Saturday, after an employee called and said a customer had found narcotics in a brown pouch in the parking lot. Officers responded to the scene and spoke...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
BuckeyesNow

BuckeyesNow

Columbus, OH
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
910K+
Views
ABOUT

BuckeyesNow is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Ohio State University athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy