Hicksville man accused of illegally riding LIRR train, violating ban for sexually assaulting MTA employee

A Hicksville man banned from the LIRR because he assaulted an MTA employee was allegedly caught on the train.

In November, Michael Harewood was ordered not to ride the LIRR for two years after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a female transit worker.

Harewood was back in Suffolk County court on Thursday - accused of violating the order.

On Dec. 2, officials say an MTA employee recognized Harewood and called police, but they couldn't find him. Prosecutors say he was spotted on Wednesday at the Hicksville station and arrested.

Harewood told News 12 he did ride the LIRR again because he needed to get his phone and his medication.

Transit union officials say Harewood was the first person to be banned from riding the LIRR under a 2-year-old state law designed to protect MTA workers who say assaults are on the rise.

Harewood's attorney questioned in court if his client was adequately informed of the ban by the state.

Transit officials say Harewood's behaviors show the law isn't strong enough and want him banned from the LIRR for life.

"If you assault any MTA employee or a customer on our trains we are coming at you and we're not letting you go and we're gonna make sure that ban stands," said Anthony Simon of the S.M.A.R.T Transportation Union.

Harewood walked out of Suffolk District court on his own recognizance after being charged with trespassing and criminal contempt.

He is due back in court on Dec. 15.