Read full article on original website
Related
fox17.com
Police searching for TBI truck stolen from Murfreesboro home with bureau-issued equipment
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) truck has been stolen from a home in Murfreesboro. Detectives need help finding the stolen vehicle that has bureau-issued equipment on board, the Murfreesboro Police Department reports. The stolen vehicle is reported as a white 2017 Dodge Ram 1500...
fox17.com
26-year-old dies after almost being booked at Coffee County Jail
COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 26-year-old man has died after entering into medical distress while in the Coffee County Jail, say police. He had been taken to the jail because of an outstanding warrant, as well as for other actions, according to police. Police say during the process...
fox17.com
Boy battling terminal cancer made honorary Nashville police officer
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — An 11-year-old boy with a terminal form of brain cancer was sworn in Monday as an honorary officer for the Metro Nashville Police Department. Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel has been traveling across the country to fulfill his mission to be sworn in as an honorary police officer at 100 law enforcement agencies. The Texas native has superseded that goal and has now been sworn in by almost 700 law enforcement agencies since the beginning of 2022.
fox17.com
VIDEO: Porch pirates caught on camera stealing from Old Hickory resident, teacher
OLD HICKORY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Porch pirates are caught on camera hitting a neighborhood in Old Hickory overnight Sunday into early Monday morning. Several neighbors on Riverway Drive report being targeted by the same two men. Ring doorbell camera video shows a man at one of the targeted homes...
fox17.com
Missing La Vergne man with disability, health issues found
UPDATE: Cook has been found safe in Murfreesboro. A La Vergne man has gone missing, and a Silver Alert has been issued in response. Gregory Cook, 66, who is under a conservatorship, has not been seen since walking away on Thursday, according to the La Vergne Police Department. He reportedly has a severe mental disability and health issues that requires lifesaving medication, which he is without.
fox17.com
Authorities seeking information about Bald eagle likely shot in Wisconsin
WASHINGTON (TND) — A Bald eagle that was likely shot is being treated in Wisconsin for multiple injuries, according to wildlife officials. The Wisconsin Humane Society Wildlife Rehabilitation Center said the eagle “suffered a fracture of the humerus bone in his wing, as well as a substantial wound at the fracture site, leaving him debilitated on the ground.”
fox17.com
84-year-old missing from Nashville found in Williamson County
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — UPDATE: Annie Reed & her car have been located on the interstate in Williamson County. She has been reunited with her family. Metro Nashville Police have issued a Silver Alert for Annie Reed. Reed, 84, was last seen Sunday. Her family says that she didn't...
fox17.com
Metro schools partners with Zum to meet unique student transportation needs
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) has signed a new five-year contract to meet its student transportation needs. The school district has partnered with Zum, a company that prides itself in being sustainable and equitable. The contract is one of four corresponding contracts endorsed by the...
fox17.com
13 Tennessee inmates to receive Lipscomb University degrees
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Thirteen Tennessee inmates will receive degrees from Lipscomb University during a graduation ceremony. The state Department of Correction says the graduation for the Lipscomb Initiative for Education will take place Thursday at the Debra K. Johnson Rehabilitation Center. Two women will graduate with associate’s degrees...
fox17.com
Vendors disappointed at Nashville Handmade Market turnout
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — As vendors are sounding the alarm on a weekend craft fair, they say the organizer of the Nashville Handmade Market failed to live up to their expectations. Vendors drove as long as 12 hours to Nashville for what they thought would be a lucrative craft...
fox17.com
Vendors, organizers hoped for larger turnout at Nashville Handmade Market
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) -- Vendors from across the nation set up shop in downtown Nashville this weekend. While some small business vendors left happy, others not so much. More than 250 vendors coming from the south east region for the Nashville Handmade Market inside Music City Center. The event hosted...
fox17.com
Grammy-nominated Walker Hayes coming to Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — 4-time Grammy-nominated country music star Walker Hayes is stopping in Nashville on his just-announced "Duck Buck Tour." Hayes says he is looking forward to going on tour again. He thanks the fans for their support and mentions planning to show his appreciation throughout his upcoming shows.
fox17.com
Nashville Holiday Handmade Market taking place at Music City Center
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Check out the Nashville Holiday Handmade Market for those one-of-a-kind gifts from small business owners. 250 artisan vendors are on-hand at the Music City Center Saturday and Sunday (10 a.m. - 4 p.m.). In addition to many handcrafted items, there will also be gift wrapping, photos with Santa, live music and more.
fox17.com
Janet Jackson coming to Nashville for concert with Ludacris
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Grammy Award winning singer and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee Janet Jackson is coming to Nashville with hip hop star and actor Ludacris. The duo is coming to Bridgestone Arena on May 4, 2023 as part of Jackson's Together Again tour. Nashville will be one of 33...
Comments / 0