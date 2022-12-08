ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford County, TN

fox17.com

26-year-old dies after almost being booked at Coffee County Jail

COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 26-year-old man has died after entering into medical distress while in the Coffee County Jail, say police. He had been taken to the jail because of an outstanding warrant, as well as for other actions, according to police. Police say during the process...
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
Boy battling terminal cancer made honorary Nashville police officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — An 11-year-old boy with a terminal form of brain cancer was sworn in Monday as an honorary officer for the Metro Nashville Police Department. Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel has been traveling across the country to fulfill his mission to be sworn in as an honorary police officer at 100 law enforcement agencies. The Texas native has superseded that goal and has now been sworn in by almost 700 law enforcement agencies since the beginning of 2022.
NASHVILLE, TN
Missing La Vergne man with disability, health issues found

UPDATE: Cook has been found safe in Murfreesboro. A La Vergne man has gone missing, and a Silver Alert has been issued in response. Gregory Cook, 66, who is under a conservatorship, has not been seen since walking away on Thursday, according to the La Vergne Police Department. He reportedly has a severe mental disability and health issues that requires lifesaving medication, which he is without.
LA VERGNE, TN
Authorities seeking information about Bald eagle likely shot in Wisconsin

WASHINGTON (TND) — A Bald eagle that was likely shot is being treated in Wisconsin for multiple injuries, according to wildlife officials. The Wisconsin Humane Society Wildlife Rehabilitation Center said the eagle “suffered a fracture of the humerus bone in his wing, as well as a substantial wound at the fracture site, leaving him debilitated on the ground.”
FRANKLIN, TN
Metro schools partners with Zum to meet unique student transportation needs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) has signed a new five-year contract to meet its student transportation needs. The school district has partnered with Zum, a company that prides itself in being sustainable and equitable. The contract is one of four corresponding contracts endorsed by the...
NASHVILLE, TN
13 Tennessee inmates to receive Lipscomb University degrees

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Thirteen Tennessee inmates will receive degrees from Lipscomb University during a graduation ceremony. The state Department of Correction says the graduation for the Lipscomb Initiative for Education will take place Thursday at the Debra K. Johnson Rehabilitation Center. Two women will graduate with associate’s degrees...
TENNESSEE STATE
Vendors disappointed at Nashville Handmade Market turnout

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — As vendors are sounding the alarm on a weekend craft fair, they say the organizer of the Nashville Handmade Market failed to live up to their expectations. Vendors drove as long as 12 hours to Nashville for what they thought would be a lucrative craft...
NASHVILLE, TN
Vendors, organizers hoped for larger turnout at Nashville Handmade Market

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) -- Vendors from across the nation set up shop in downtown Nashville this weekend. While some small business vendors left happy, others not so much. More than 250 vendors coming from the south east region for the Nashville Handmade Market inside Music City Center. The event hosted...
NASHVILLE, TN
Grammy-nominated Walker Hayes coming to Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — 4-time Grammy-nominated country music star Walker Hayes is stopping in Nashville on his just-announced "Duck Buck Tour." Hayes says he is looking forward to going on tour again. He thanks the fans for their support and mentions planning to show his appreciation throughout his upcoming shows.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Holiday Handmade Market taking place at Music City Center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Check out the Nashville Holiday Handmade Market for those one-of-a-kind gifts from small business owners. 250 artisan vendors are on-hand at the Music City Center Saturday and Sunday (10 a.m. - 4 p.m.). In addition to many handcrafted items, there will also be gift wrapping, photos with Santa, live music and more.
NASHVILLE, TN
Janet Jackson coming to Nashville for concert with Ludacris

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Grammy Award winning singer and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee Janet Jackson is coming to Nashville with hip hop star and actor Ludacris. The duo is coming to Bridgestone Arena on May 4, 2023 as part of Jackson's Together Again tour. Nashville will be one of 33...
NASHVILLE, TN

