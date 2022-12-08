Read full article on original website
Related
WEAU-TV 13
2nd man sentenced for 2020 double homicide in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A second man is sentenced in connection to a 2020 double homicide in Rusk County. 23-year-old Adam Rosolowski of Ladysmith, Wis. is sentenced to life in prison with the possibility to petition for parole in 40 years. A sentence hearing was held Dec. 12, 2022.
WEAU-TV 13
Evers, PSC announce Federal Internet for All Grant Awards
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Governor Tony Evers, together with the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin, is announcing the state is set to receive $5,952,197. This funding is intended to plan for the deployment and adoption of “affordable, equitable, and reliable high-speed internet” throughout Wis. According to a media...
St. Paul man sentenced to 20 years in prison for shipping drugs into Minnesota Correctional Facilities
ST. PAUL, Minn – A St. Paul man is going to jail for 20 years after he was caught shipping drugs into a Minnesota Department of Corrections facility, announced U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger Monday.According to court documents, the DOC initiated an internal investigation into the introduction of narcotics into several of their facilities in March of 2021. Investigators discovered Walter Davis, a 40-year-old man from St. Paul, as the source.On April 12, 2021, Davis attempted to mail six letters to DOC inmates that contained newspaper articles printed on chemically-soaked paper that, if ingested, would produce hallucinogenic effects. Investigators intercepted the letters before they reached the DOC facility.A search of Davis's primary and secondary residences turned up over 400 grams of fentanyl, scales, guns, and other substance distribution equipment.Davis went to trial in June, where he pleaded guilty to one count of attempted distribution of a controlled substance analogue, one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and two counts of possessing a firearm as a felon. Davis was sentenced Friday to 240 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release.
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin DNR encourages public to report mudpuppy sightings
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking the public to report observations of mudpuppies this winter season. Mudpuppies are the only fully aquatic salamander in Wisconsin and are found in streams, rivers, ponds and lakes year-round. Their elusive behavior makes them difficult to survey, but the DNR says that mudpuppies are a common by-catch for ice-fishers.
3 injured in western Wisconsin crash
HARTLAND TOWNSHIP, Wis. -- Authorities say three people were injured in a crash in western Wisconsin Friday evening.The crash occurred on County Trunk Highway V and County Road C in Hartland Township, per the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.An 83-year-old Bay City woman was heading south on 690th Street, crossing Highway V, when a 54-year-old man from Durand heading west on V struck her vehicle.The man from Durand and his passenger, a 49-year-old woman, were taken to Regions Hospital with unknown injuries. The Bay City woman was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing, also with unknown injuries.
WEAU-TV 13
CHAD GUN & DEB BREWER
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - We would like Chad Gun and Deb Brewer to receive the Sunshine Award. Chad and Deb have delivered our newspaper for years now. They get up very early in the morning, no matter what the weather is like. Everyone should have devoted employees like these two. It brightens my day that I can read the paper before work.
voiceofalexandria.com
'The time for action is now,' Assembly Republican says of replacing Green Bay prison
Wisconsin’s second-oldest prison, the Green Bay Correctional Institution, has a laundry list of problems. A significant portion of the facility’s cells hold two prisoners despite being built for one person, according to a 2020 facility review. Many cells in the prison, built in the village of Allouez beginning in the 1890s, don’t comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, nor do they meet industry standards, the review found. It’s often 20% or more over capacity. And the infrastructure is failing.
WEAU-TV 13
Wis. DHS: Open enrollment ends Thursday to get coverage on Jan. 1
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As the deadline approaches, The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and Office of the Commissioner of Insurance (OCI) reminded Wisconsinites they have less than a week to apply for federal health care coverage. Wisconsinites have until Thursday to enroll in a health care plan available...
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa County Emergency Management director reflects on Stanley tornado
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - On December 15, 2021, an EF2 tornado hit the city of Stanley, leaving significant damage to buildings in its wake. For a large portion of the city, the power was out for days. “It took about three days to fully restore the power to the...
Wisconsin Woman Offers Cash and Other ‘Favors’ to Hit Man, to Kill Ex
This Wisconsin woman was willing to pay $1000 and provide "favors" to a hit man, for killing her ex. SG. Jessica Strom wanted her lawyer fiance, dead. Like dead, dead...and now...and would do anything to make it happen. When I say anything, yep I mean that. She wanted this hitman,...
WEAU-TV 13
ANGELA STAMPER
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Angela Stamper is a small business owner of a coffee shop that she has built from the ground up and in the past year she has flourished. Her small dream has grown into two stores now that are located in Mondovi’s Hope Gospel and Eau Claire Hope Gospel stores. She is a mother of a wonderful little boy, Easton, and a wife to Adam. Working for her has been amazing and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for my amazing boss. Please give Angela the Sunshine Award.
fox9.com
Father sentenced for role in quadruple St. Paul slaying
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The quadruple St. Paul murder in September 2021 that rocked communities and shattered several families saw its first sentencing in court on Friday. Four tight-knit friends and loved ones were shot to death in a Mercedes Benz – 35-year-old Loyace Foreman III, 26-year-old Matthew Isiah Pettus, 30-year-old Nitosha Lee Flug-Presley, and 30-year-old Jasmine Christine Sturm. Their bodies were eventually abandoned in a rural Dunn County, Wisconsin, corn field.
WEAU-TV 13
STEVEN ROGERS
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Steven Rogers for the Sunshine Award. He has gone above and beyond to help me with my health concerns.
17 Year Old Wisconsin Kid Has a ‘Large Amount’ of Ganja in Car and Guns
A 17 year old Wisconsin teen, was pulled over for a traffic violation that led to a whole bunch of the green stuff! Oh, and he had two guns. WIPROUD. This kid had some bad vehicle registration in the car, and the rest led officers to a whole bunch of weed. The arrested was 17 so no name was given, but he was driving around like an adult "wannabe" for sure!
WBAY Green Bay
Report: Wisconsin man given 2 days to report to jail used the time to stab his in-laws
MILWAUKEE - A judge running for Wisconsin’s Supreme Court as a tough-on-crime candidate gave a man convicted of attacking his wife two days to report to jail. He’s now charged with attempting to kill his in-laws during that window. WTMJ-TV reports that Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow...
wearegreenbay.com
La Crosse man arrested for 6th OWI, obstruction while possessing fentanyl, meth after ‘suspicious activity’
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (WFRV) – A La Crosse man was arrested in southwestern Wisconsin for operating under the influence after allegedly trying to destroy evidence during a traffic stop. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office says an investigator performed a traffic stop for moving violations and suspicious activity after...
WEAU-TV 13
Battle of the Badges Blood Drive in Menomonie
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two police departments and a fire department are facing off to help make sure people get the blood they need. The Menomonie Police Department, the UW-Stout Police Department and the Menomonie Fire Department are holding the Battle of the Badges Blood Drive. This year’s Blood Drive...
Darren Osbourne sentenced to nearly 5 years in prison in quadruple murder
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A 57-year-old St. Paul man has been sentenced to nearly five years in jail for his role in a quadruple murder last year.Darren Osborne pleaded guilty in October to one felony count of aiding an offender, accomplice after the fact, as part of a plea agreement.Osborne is sentenced to 58 months in jail with 458 days of credit for time served.Osborne's 38-year-old son Antoine Suggs is charged with four counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of St. Paul residents Nitosha Flug-Presley, 30, Loyace Foreman III, 35, Matthew Pettus, 26, and Jasmine Sturm, 30.MORE: 'It's Unimaginable': Families Of...
State files criminal charges against Wisconsin dairy farm
Prosecutors filed charges against a Kewaunee farmer, agronomist and hauler who allegedly illegally dumped nearly 3 million gallons of excess manure that washed into tributaries of Lake Michigan.
FOX 21 Online
Wanted DOC Fugitive Arrested In Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth Police say a wanted fugitive with a long violent criminal history was arrested Thursday just after 3 p.m. Duluth Police Officers, members of the Tactical Response Team, and Deputies from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office all went to the 4700 block of Decker Road to arrest the 29-year-old Department of Corrections Fugitive.
Comments / 1