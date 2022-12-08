ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire County, WI

Comments / 1

Related
WEAU-TV 13

2nd man sentenced for 2020 double homicide in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A second man is sentenced in connection to a 2020 double homicide in Rusk County. 23-year-old Adam Rosolowski of Ladysmith, Wis. is sentenced to life in prison with the possibility to petition for parole in 40 years. A sentence hearing was held Dec. 12, 2022.
RUSK COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Evers, PSC announce Federal Internet for All Grant Awards

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Governor Tony Evers, together with the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin, is announcing the state is set to receive $5,952,197. This funding is intended to plan for the deployment and adoption of “affordable, equitable, and reliable high-speed internet” throughout Wis. According to a media...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul man sentenced to 20 years in prison for shipping drugs into Minnesota Correctional Facilities

ST. PAUL, Minn – A St. Paul man is going to jail for 20 years after he was caught shipping drugs into a Minnesota Department of Corrections facility, announced U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger Monday.According to court documents, the DOC initiated an internal investigation into the introduction of narcotics into several of their facilities in March of 2021. Investigators discovered Walter Davis, a 40-year-old man from St. Paul, as the source.On April 12, 2021, Davis attempted to mail six letters to DOC inmates that contained newspaper articles printed on chemically-soaked paper that, if ingested, would produce hallucinogenic effects. Investigators intercepted the letters before they reached the DOC facility.A search of Davis's primary and secondary residences turned up over 400 grams of fentanyl, scales, guns, and other substance distribution equipment.Davis went to trial in June, where he pleaded guilty to one count of attempted distribution of a controlled substance analogue, one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and two counts of possessing a firearm as a felon. Davis was sentenced Friday to 240 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release.
SAINT PAUL, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Wisconsin DNR encourages public to report mudpuppy sightings

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking the public to report observations of mudpuppies this winter season. Mudpuppies are the only fully aquatic salamander in Wisconsin and are found in streams, rivers, ponds and lakes year-round. Their elusive behavior makes them difficult to survey, but the DNR says that mudpuppies are a common by-catch for ice-fishers.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

3 injured in western Wisconsin crash

HARTLAND TOWNSHIP, Wis. -- Authorities say three people were injured in a crash in western Wisconsin Friday evening.The crash occurred on County Trunk Highway V and County Road C in Hartland Township, per the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.An 83-year-old Bay City woman was heading south on 690th Street, crossing Highway V, when a 54-year-old man from Durand heading west on V struck her vehicle.The man from Durand and his passenger, a 49-year-old woman, were taken to Regions Hospital with unknown injuries. The Bay City woman was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing, also with unknown injuries.
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

CHAD GUN & DEB BREWER

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - We would like Chad Gun and Deb Brewer to receive the Sunshine Award. Chad and Deb have delivered our newspaper for years now. They get up very early in the morning, no matter what the weather is like. Everyone should have devoted employees like these two. It brightens my day that I can read the paper before work.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
voiceofalexandria.com

'The time for action is now,' Assembly Republican says of replacing Green Bay prison

Wisconsin’s second-oldest prison, the Green Bay Correctional Institution, has a laundry list of problems. A significant portion of the facility’s cells hold two prisoners despite being built for one person, according to a 2020 facility review. Many cells in the prison, built in the village of Allouez beginning in the 1890s, don’t comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, nor do they meet industry standards, the review found. It’s often 20% or more over capacity. And the infrastructure is failing.
GREEN BAY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Wis. DHS: Open enrollment ends Thursday to get coverage on Jan. 1

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As the deadline approaches, The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and Office of the Commissioner of Insurance (OCI) reminded Wisconsinites they have less than a week to apply for federal health care coverage. Wisconsinites have until Thursday to enroll in a health care plan available...
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

ANGELA STAMPER

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Angela Stamper is a small business owner of a coffee shop that she has built from the ground up and in the past year she has flourished. Her small dream has grown into two stores now that are located in Mondovi’s Hope Gospel and Eau Claire Hope Gospel stores. She is a mother of a wonderful little boy, Easton, and a wife to Adam. Working for her has been amazing and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for my amazing boss. Please give Angela the Sunshine Award.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
fox9.com

Father sentenced for role in quadruple St. Paul slaying

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The quadruple St. Paul murder in September 2021 that rocked communities and shattered several families saw its first sentencing in court on Friday. Four tight-knit friends and loved ones were shot to death in a Mercedes Benz – 35-year-old Loyace Foreman III, 26-year-old Matthew Isiah Pettus, 30-year-old Nitosha Lee Flug-Presley, and 30-year-old Jasmine Christine Sturm. Their bodies were eventually abandoned in a rural Dunn County, Wisconsin, corn field.
SAINT PAUL, MN
WEAU-TV 13

STEVEN ROGERS

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Steven Rogers for the Sunshine Award. He has gone above and beyond to help me with my health concerns.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Battle of the Badges Blood Drive in Menomonie

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two police departments and a fire department are facing off to help make sure people get the blood they need. The Menomonie Police Department, the UW-Stout Police Department and the Menomonie Fire Department are holding the Battle of the Badges Blood Drive. This year’s Blood Drive...
MENOMONIE, WI
CBS Minnesota

Darren Osbourne sentenced to nearly 5 years in prison in quadruple murder

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A 57-year-old St. Paul man has been sentenced to nearly five years in jail for his role in a quadruple murder last year.Darren Osborne pleaded guilty in October to one felony count of aiding an offender, accomplice after the fact, as part of a plea agreement.Osborne is sentenced to 58 months in jail with 458 days of credit for time served.Osborne's 38-year-old son Antoine Suggs is charged with four counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of St. Paul residents Nitosha Flug-Presley, 30, Loyace Foreman III, 35, Matthew Pettus, 26, and Jasmine Sturm, 30.MORE: 'It's Unimaginable': Families Of...
SAINT PAUL, MN
FOX 21 Online

Wanted DOC Fugitive Arrested In Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth Police say a wanted fugitive with a long violent criminal history was arrested Thursday just after 3 p.m. Duluth Police Officers, members of the Tactical Response Team, and Deputies from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office all went to the 4700 block of Decker Road to arrest the 29-year-old Department of Corrections Fugitive.
DULUTH, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy