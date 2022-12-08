ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Siloam Springs, AR

5NEWS

Pea Ridge community unveils memorial for Officer Kevin Apple

PEA RIDGE, Ark. — The Pea Ridge community gathered on Officer Kevin Apple Day to commemorate a new memorial in his name. Officer Kevin Apple died in the line of duty on June 2021 after being struck and killed by a fleeing suspect. The city dedicated Dec. 12 as Officer Kevin Apple Day after his badge number, 1212.
PEA RIDGE, AR
5NEWS

Salvation Army NWA over $40,000 short of fundraising goal

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Salvation Army of Northwest Arkansas (NWA) is seeking donations for its annual "Red Kettle Campaign" as it falls short of over $40,000 from its fundraising goal for 2022. According to a release from the Salvation Army of NWA, there are less than two weeks left...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

NWA business featured on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'

ROGERS, Ark. — Black Paper Party is a wrapping paper company based in Northwest Arkansas. Part of their message is to show more Black representation in the industry. Jasmine Hudson, J'Aaron "Jae" Merchant, and Madia Willis wanted to promote inclusivity and help all families feel represented during celebrations. According...
ROGERS, AR
KHBS

Bentonville Christmas parade lights up downtown streets

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The annual Bentonville Christmas parade delighted those who made their way to the streets of Bentonville Saturday night. The parade made its way down 8th Street and then to Main Street before finishing at the Bentonville square. The parade has a new theme every year. This...
BENTONVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Walmart sells former call center in Springdale to Tyson Foods for $19.3 million

Tyson Foods has acquired a significant Springdale real estate asset from Walmart Inc. According to Washington County property records, a 130,000-square-foot building at 2800 S. Thompson St. traded for $19.34 million. The purchase price equals $148.80 per square foot. The deal officially closed on Dec. 9. City Title & Closing...
SPRINGDALE, AR
5NEWS

Fayetteville church hosts candlelight vigil for grieving parents

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Rolling Hills Baptist Church held a candlelight service for grieving parents on Sunday, Dec. 11. Pastor Steve Sheely explained that the church started hosting the service after one of its members experienced child loss and realized not many resources are available. "The festivities and, and the...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Cameron Eittreim

810 Bowling & Billiards Is Here And You Should Be Excited

One thing about operating one of the fastest growing commercial cleaning companies, Fort Smith, is that I get to come across many great new businesses. We do construction clean up, floor waxing and shining, and nightly janitorial services. So the scope of businesses I see is ever changing, and there is no better place to open a new business than Fort Smith.
FORT SMITH, AR
KYTV

Pea Ridge, Ark. woman dies after car runs her over while checking the mail

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KY3) - An elderly woman from Pea Ridge, Arkansas has died after her car ran her over. According to the Arkansas State Police, 79-year-old Karlyce Pestello had exited her SUV to check the mail. The car then started to roll backward, authorities say for an unknown reason, then entrapping and dragging Pestello.
PEA RIDGE, AR
KHBS

Sallisaw firefighters find man dead inside a mobile home

SALLISAW, Okla. — A Sallisaw man was found dead after a fire destroyed a mobile home, according to Terry Franklin, police chief. Charles Tinsley, 57, was identified by police. Neighbors called 911 when they saw the mobile home on Main Street on fire at about 3:15 p.m. Sunday, Dec....
SALLISAW, OK
5NEWS

City of Fayetteville accepting applications to cover childcare for 12 months

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — More information tonight on a new City of Fayetteville program aimed at easing the burden of childcare costs. A childcare assistance program approved by the Fayetteville City Council will help families who are low to moderate income by paying for 12 months of childcare. The city will set aside $500,000 of American Rescue Plan funding to create this program.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

New program in Fayetteville hopes to help pay for childcare

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville City Council approved $500,000 in American Rescue Plan funding to go toward childcare expenses. The childcare assistance program is available to eligible families who live, work, or go to school in Fayetteville. People who qualify can get up to 12 monthly payments for childcare facilities in the city.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Development plans evolve in Fayetteville arts corridor

Fayetteville recently opened the first phase of the Cultural Arts Corridor that might lead developers to invest up to $150 million for multiple hotels, condos and rooftop bars downtown. Area developers and leaders view the corridor’s first phase as a positive outdoor amenity that’s enhanced the Razorback Greenway and is...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
