This Huge Flea Market in Arkansas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPrairie Grove, AR
Family grows own food to deal with shortages: "Journey to self-sufficiency"Amy ChristieFayetteville, AR
Amber Waterman: couple charged in relation to kidnapping and murder of pregnant woman to steal babyLavinia ThompsonGravette, AR
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State suffers a season-ending 5-2 defeat against No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State to take on No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternFayetteville, AR
Pea Ridge community unveils memorial for Officer Kevin Apple
PEA RIDGE, Ark. — The Pea Ridge community gathered on Officer Kevin Apple Day to commemorate a new memorial in his name. Officer Kevin Apple died in the line of duty on June 2021 after being struck and killed by a fleeing suspect. The city dedicated Dec. 12 as Officer Kevin Apple Day after his badge number, 1212.
Salvation Army NWA over $40,000 short of fundraising goal
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Salvation Army of Northwest Arkansas (NWA) is seeking donations for its annual "Red Kettle Campaign" as it falls short of over $40,000 from its fundraising goal for 2022. According to a release from the Salvation Army of NWA, there are less than two weeks left...
KHBS
Pea Ridge community to gather in remembrance of fallen officer
PEA RIDGE, Ark. — Today, the Pea Ridge community will be remembering the life of a police officer whowas hit and killed while trying to talk to a driver at a gas station in June 2021. Dec. 12 is Officer Kevin Apple Day. This is because Apple's badge number...
KHBS
NWA business featured on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'
ROGERS, Ark. — Black Paper Party is a wrapping paper company based in Northwest Arkansas. Part of their message is to show more Black representation in the industry. Jasmine Hudson, J'Aaron "Jae" Merchant, and Madia Willis wanted to promote inclusivity and help all families feel represented during celebrations. According...
KHBS
Bentonville Christmas parade lights up downtown streets
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The annual Bentonville Christmas parade delighted those who made their way to the streets of Bentonville Saturday night. The parade made its way down 8th Street and then to Main Street before finishing at the Bentonville square. The parade has a new theme every year. This...
Grove Teen Gives Away Bikes At Christmas Parade After Receiving One As Kid
It was a moment Zane Rhoades says left him speechless for an entire day. “I was probably still pretty excited,” Zane said. A firefighter in the Grove Christmas Parade gave him his first bicycle thirteen years ago when Zane was just three years old. Zane’s father, Steve, says it...
Fort Smith police locate pair of missing teens
Fort Smith police are looking for a teen who was reported missing by a family member on Dec. 12.
talkbusiness.net
Walmart sells former call center in Springdale to Tyson Foods for $19.3 million
Tyson Foods has acquired a significant Springdale real estate asset from Walmart Inc. According to Washington County property records, a 130,000-square-foot building at 2800 S. Thompson St. traded for $19.34 million. The purchase price equals $148.80 per square foot. The deal officially closed on Dec. 9. City Title & Closing...
Fort Smith mother walks perimeter of Maui in memory of her son lost to suicide
FORT SMITH, Ark. — A Fort Smith mother is in the middle of a two-week stay in Hawaii, but it's not your typical trip to paradise. This trip was made to bring awareness to youth suicide prevention. Bridget Brinkman spent the last week walking the perimeter of the island...
Mercy Urgent Care opens new location in Fort Smith, 2 more planned in 2023
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The new Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care - Phoenix Avenue is now open in Fort Smith, and two more are set to open in 2023. The Urgent Care facility is open 7 days a week. Their hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday & Sunday.
Fayetteville church hosts candlelight vigil for grieving parents
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Rolling Hills Baptist Church held a candlelight service for grieving parents on Sunday, Dec. 11. Pastor Steve Sheely explained that the church started hosting the service after one of its members experienced child loss and realized not many resources are available. "The festivities and, and the...
Man accused of killing Fort Smith native in hit-and-run sentenced to 10 years
FORT SMITH, Ark. — An Arkansas man has been sentenced by a federal judge to 10 years in prison for being responsible for a hit-and-run that killed a Fort Smith native and leaving the scene. Cecil Daren Ferrell plead no contest in September 2022 to negligent homicide and leaving...
810 Bowling & Billiards Is Here And You Should Be Excited
One thing about operating one of the fastest growing commercial cleaning companies, Fort Smith, is that I get to come across many great new businesses. We do construction clean up, floor waxing and shining, and nightly janitorial services. So the scope of businesses I see is ever changing, and there is no better place to open a new business than Fort Smith.
KYTV
Pea Ridge, Ark. woman dies after car runs her over while checking the mail
PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KY3) - An elderly woman from Pea Ridge, Arkansas has died after her car ran her over. According to the Arkansas State Police, 79-year-old Karlyce Pestello had exited her SUV to check the mail. The car then started to roll backward, authorities say for an unknown reason, then entrapping and dragging Pestello.
KHBS
Sallisaw firefighters find man dead inside a mobile home
SALLISAW, Okla. — A Sallisaw man was found dead after a fire destroyed a mobile home, according to Terry Franklin, police chief. Charles Tinsley, 57, was identified by police. Neighbors called 911 when they saw the mobile home on Main Street on fire at about 3:15 p.m. Sunday, Dec....
Missing cat returns home 5 years later
Bobby the cat was reunited with his mom in Arkansas more than 5 years after he went missing in Pennsylvania.
City of Fayetteville accepting applications to cover childcare for 12 months
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — More information tonight on a new City of Fayetteville program aimed at easing the burden of childcare costs. A childcare assistance program approved by the Fayetteville City Council will help families who are low to moderate income by paying for 12 months of childcare. The city will set aside $500,000 of American Rescue Plan funding to create this program.
talkbusiness.net
ArDOT wants feedback on proposed Highway 112 widening in Benton, Washington counties
Residents will have two opportunities this week to provide comments on the nearly $193.2 million project to widen Arkansas Highway 112 from Tontitown to Bentonville. Plans show the 12-mile project will have 17 roundabouts. The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT) will host in-person meetings on Tuesday (Dec. 13) and Thursday...
KHBS
New program in Fayetteville hopes to help pay for childcare
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville City Council approved $500,000 in American Rescue Plan funding to go toward childcare expenses. The childcare assistance program is available to eligible families who live, work, or go to school in Fayetteville. People who qualify can get up to 12 monthly payments for childcare facilities in the city.
talkbusiness.net
Development plans evolve in Fayetteville arts corridor
Fayetteville recently opened the first phase of the Cultural Arts Corridor that might lead developers to invest up to $150 million for multiple hotels, condos and rooftop bars downtown. Area developers and leaders view the corridor’s first phase as a positive outdoor amenity that’s enhanced the Razorback Greenway and is...
