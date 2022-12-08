Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Florida's Most Haunted Doll Gets His Very Own Line of BoozeUncovering FloridaKey West, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
travelawaits.com
This Popular Key West Resort Is Now Adults-Only
Established in 1884, Ridley House in Key West has made a name for itself as the place to go for VIPs and honeymooners. The hotel is one of five Kimpton hotels in Key West — and as of November 1, 2022, it’s the only adults-only property. “The decision...
keysweekly.com
MILES TO GO: PACK IT IN FOR HOLIDAY TRAVEL
(Note: This column originally appeared in the Keys Weekly’s latest Holiday magazine. available now inside local businesses and online at keysweekly.com.) This is when things get interesting, for me at least. Flights to points far north — places marked by snowflakes and swirling winds on TV weather maps —...
lazytrips.com
Is there a ferry from Miami to Key West?
Key West is located south of Miami, at the end of a chain of islands called the Florida Keys. It is the southernmost point of Florida and is connected to the mainland by US Route 1. To the west is the Gulf of Mexico, while Cuba and the Caribbean islands sit to the South.
keysweekly.com
FLORIDA KEYS OFFICIALS WANT TO USE TOURISM MONEY FOR WORKFORCE HOUSING
Monroe County commissioners kicked off the Dec. 7 meeting in Key Largo by remembering the life and work of Mayor Emeritus Sylvia Murphy, who passed away on Nov. 26 at the age of 86. Following a video from her retirement in 2020, which looked back on the county commissioner’s work, a moment of silence was held inside the Murray Nelson Government Center.
Click10.com
Keys man threatens to kill fellow boater, fires rounds from dinghy, sheriff says
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – A 47-year-old man is accused of shooting at another man’s boat after threatening to kill him in the waters off the Florida Keys Sunday, according to authorities. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Adam Linhardt said deputies responded to Boyd’s Key West Campground on Stock...
cw34.com
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — One ran and the other dropped drugs on the ground. A routine traffic stop ended with a drug arrest in Monroe County. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office stopped a Nissan sport utility vehicle around 7:43 p.m. on Dec. 8 for failure to stop at a stop sign.
Comments / 0