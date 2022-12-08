ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawks' Murray to miss about 2 weeks with sprained left ankle

Hawks guard Dejounte Murray is expected to miss about two weeks with a sprained left ankle, the third Atlanta starter to go down with an injury in the past week.

Murray was hurt Wednesday night early in the first quarter of a 113-89 loss to the New York Knicks.

The Hawks announced his prognosis after he underwent an MRI in New York on Thursday.

Atlanta was already missing forwards John Collins (spained left ankle) and De'Andre Hunter (right hip flexor strain).

The Hawks have lost five of seven games.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

