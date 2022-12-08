Read full article on original website
Idaho murders: Police 'want more than an arrest' in month-old quadruple murder mystery
Idaho police say they want 'more than an arrest' and 'a conviction' in the Nov. 13 quadruple murder of four students near the University of Idaho campus.
Idaho murders: Group spotted walking in background of bodycam video taken near crime scene at 3 a.m.
Several people can be seen walking in the background of police bodycam video taken near the King Road home where four University of Idaho students were killed in their sleep on Nov. 13 and around the same time.
Idaho murder victims' hands bagged at scene to preserve possible evidence: coroner
Idaho investigators bagged the hands of four students killed in their home off the University of Idaho campus on Nov. 13 in an effort to preserve evidence.
Idaho murder victim's family hires local attorney amid frustrations with police probe
The father of slain University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves has retained a criminal defense lawyer amid growing frustrations with the police investigation, he said.
Idaho victim’s family raising funds for reward money as campus murder mystery enters week 4 with no arrests
Kaylee Goncalves' family is looking to raise money to offer as a reward for information that leads to an arrest in the University of Idaho quadruple homicide.
Idaho murders: Father of slain victim says she had 'big open wounds,' calls police 'cowards'
Slain Idaho college student Kaylee Goncalves' father exclusively told Fox News Digital that the victims had "big open gouges" that were made by a "sadistic male."
Idaho stabbings rock campus a decade after deadly romance between professor and student
Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were murdered in an off-campus rental in the early morning hours of November 13, police if Moscow, Idaho said.
New clues emerge in hunt for killer of 4 Idaho students
It ha been nearly one month since the murders of four college students in Moscow, Idaho and still no arrests have been made. The University of Idaho held a moment of silence for the victims during its winter graduation ceremony.
Slain Idaho Students’ Neighbor Says He Heard Scream Night of Massacre
A man who lives near the home where four University of Idaho students were slain in bed last month says he heard a scream around the time police suspect the mass homicide took place. Inan Harsh, 30, told the Idaho Statesman that he was returning home around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 13 from his job as a cook in Moscow, Idaho, when he heard a scream from the direction of the students’ house. Harsh said he didn’t think much of it at the time, chalking the noise up to a house party. “After what happened, I’ve definitely had second thoughts,” Harsh said. “Maybe it was not a party sound. I’m not sure what good it does for them now.” Harsh did not initially tell cops about the scream but since has, he said, adding that he’s not certain what exact house the scream came from. Despite Harsh’s tip and thousands of others, investigators have yet to identify a motive, potential suspect, or find the knife that was used to kill Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, and Xana Kernodle.Read it at Idaho Statesman
Idaho murders: Slain university students' neighbor says front door left wide open after attacks
A neighbor of four slain University of Idaho students killed in their sleep claims that they saw the victims' front door wide open hours after the slayings.
University of Idaho murders timeline: What we know about the slaughter of four students
This is what is known so far about the grisly murders of four University of Idaho students, who were found stabbed to death in an off-campus home Nov. 13, according to police.
Idaho murders: Police personnel numbers changing as investigation surpasses 3 weeks
University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and 21-year-old Madison Mogen were stabbed several times and killed on November 13.
Idaho police search for white Hyundai Elantra in Moscow college murder case
Detectives investigating the quadruple homicide at the University of Idaho want to speak with occupants of a white Hyundai Elantra that was near the scene of the murders.
Dad Repaired Door Lock a Week Before Idaho Murder
A former tenant that lived in the same house where four University of Idaho students were murdered says all six bedrooms had combination locks. It's believed the students had a keypad lock on their doors.
Moscow Police Zero In on 3-Hour Window as Potential Key to Murder Case
On Monday, police in Moscow, Idaho, asked the community for new information on the fatal stabbing of four college students, as no suspect has been identified.
Idaho murders: Moscow police chief breaks down in tears over student homicide investigation
The chief of police in Moscow, Idaho, broke down in tears on Tuesday while discussing the mental toll a murder investigation takes on all those involved.
Idaho murders: President of fraternity speaks out for the first time since member was killed
University of Idaho's Sigma Chi president spoke out for the first time about the murder of member Ethan Chapin and his girlfriend, who were last seen at the fraternity house.
Idaho murders: ‘Rage,’ ‘randomness’ among similarities to Ted Bundy’s infamous killings, former attorney says
University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Madison Mogen, 21, were stabbed several times and killed on Nov. 13.
Moscow Man Booked Into Latah County Jail on Multiple Felonies
Idaho murders: Grieving father of slain college student calls loss 'hardest thing in the world'
The devastated dad of murdered Idaho college student Madison "Maddie" Mogen called her death the "hardest thing in the world" and said he just wants justice.
