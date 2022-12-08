A man who lives near the home where four University of Idaho students were slain in bed last month says he heard a scream around the time police suspect the mass homicide took place. Inan Harsh, 30, told the Idaho Statesman that he was returning home around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 13 from his job as a cook in Moscow, Idaho, when he heard a scream from the direction of the students’ house. Harsh said he didn’t think much of it at the time, chalking the noise up to a house party. “After what happened, I’ve definitely had second thoughts,” Harsh said. “Maybe it was not a party sound. I’m not sure what good it does for them now.” Harsh did not initially tell cops about the scream but since has, he said, adding that he’s not certain what exact house the scream came from. Despite Harsh’s tip and thousands of others, investigators have yet to identify a motive, potential suspect, or find the knife that was used to kill Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, and Xana Kernodle.Read it at Idaho Statesman

