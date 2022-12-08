ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Aabha Gopan

Woman charges her family for Christmas dinner including 3-year-old grandkids

A mom-of-five has admitted that she charges her children and grandchildren for Christmas dinner. Caroline Duddridge, a 63-year-old woman, started charging for Christmas dinner after she noticed it was draining her income. She charges up to $18 for adults, $6 for her 12-year-old and 9-year-old grandkids, and $3 for her two 3-year-old grandchildren. The adult women attending the dinner have lower charges because they have families and work part-time jobs.
Cheryl E Preston

Christmas wreaths and why we hang them on doors

Christian Christmas wreathPhoto byAllExpress screenshot. Perhaps you grew up as I did with a real or artificial evergreen wreathhanging on a door or wall every Christmas but never considered why it is done. The popular belief is that wreaths, whether green or some other color announce that the home is welcoming the holiday season. For Christians, the use of green symbolizes everlasting life in Christ The evergreen reminds believers that those who trust Jesus will have eternal life and the red berries, bows or other decorations symbolize His blood that was shed for our sins.
Gillian Sisley

Woman Skips Thanksgiving to Avoid Being 'Free Babysitter'

Should anyone ever be forced to care for young children if they don’t want to?. Photo byPhoto by Anastasia Nelen on UnsplashonUnsplash. There are a lot of reasons why a person may want to avoid celebrating the holidays with family members. This list can include being badgered by family, asked incessant questions, or even used as free child care for the children at the event.
Tyla

People are praising woman's 'unusual and wacky' Christmas tree

It's a well known fact that the internet barely agrees on anything. Whether it’s the colour of a dress or the best Christmas movie of all time, people are always going to defend their opinions until their last breath. One unsuspecting woman managed to divide Facebook after sharing a...
Abby Joseph

Woman Dines With Her Boyfriend’s Parents for the First Time and Is Told to Keep Quiet as Soon as the Food Is Served

When you're dating someone, it's often considered appropriate to be respectful of their family customs and traditions because it helps to create a stronger bond between you and them. However, that can sometimes be easier said than done. As you're about to discover, occasionally, you may find yourself in unfamiliar territory that's just too difficult to navigate.
Mary Duncan

Woman insulted, enraged when husband replaces her food for dinner party

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. My mom has never been the greatest cook. I’m not sure why, because my grandmother was great at it, and I would have assumed she’d pass her knowledge down to her daughters, but apparently she skipped my mom, and therefore my mom skipped me. I can’t cook for the life of me, either.
Mary Duncan

Man accidentally introduces the wrong woman as his fiancée at rehearsal dinner

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. One of my friends, Thea, has very strong feelings about how and when one should enter into a new relationship after exiting an old one. She’s very vocal about her opinions and lets it be known that she doesn’t respect people who rebound on purpose and that there should be at least six months to a year between all serious relationships.
Tyla

Woman shares shock results after washing years-old Christmas tree

People have been left in shock after a woman showed exactly what happened once she gave her Christmas tree a bath. TikToker @mahalamariie said she was convinced to wash the Christmas tree after seeing videos of other people doing the exact same thing on the app, adding' we were fully prepared to replace this tree. It was just an experiment.'
Rebecca Gold

Mother Will Not Break a Family Christmas Custom Regardless of Her Son's Girlfriend's Wishes

As Christmas nears, families from all over the country are gearing up to enjoy the season together. Though each family celebrates in its own special fashion, there is a common thread that binds them - the traditions that signal joy and togetherness. But ultimately, do non-family members have to feel obliged to participate in those customs too? This topic was highlighted in a recent online post and documented by Matt Keeley of Newsweek.

