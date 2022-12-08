Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
capcity.news
Laramie County, Cheyenne ask Area 3 employees to stay home on Tuesday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — With the National Weather Service in Cheyenne predicting “blizzard-like conditions” in the coming days, Laramie County and Cheyenne have issued a Level 3 East and West Advisory and are advising certain government employees to stay home on Tuesday. Due to the possibility of unsafe...
Area 3 Employees Advised to Stay Home Due to Forecasted Blizzard
Due to the possibility of unsafe road conditions and/or extreme weather conditions from the forecasted blizzard conditions, the Laramie County Board of Commissioners and Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins have implemented a level 3 closure for Tuesday. "All City of Cheyenne and Laramie County non-essential employees living in the 3 east...
capcity.news
(LIST) Businesses, schools close doors for safety amid winter storm
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Weather conditions are expected to deteriorate today through Wednesday, and with snow already falling overnight, roads have become hazardous for travel. This is a list of closures reported to Cap City News. It will be updated throughout the day, so check back frequently. This list is...
capcity.news
DoorDash temporarily halts service in Cheyenne as winter storm approaches
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — With severe winter weather on the horizon, food delivery service DoorDash is temporarily halting operations in a number of regions, including southeast Wyoming. The temporary suspension of services takes effect for Cheyenne at midnight Tuesday. Affected areas are Sterling, Fort Morgan and Yuma, Colorado; Scottsbluff, Sidney,...
capcity.news
I-80, other major roads close early Tuesday as winter storm moves through Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — A winter storm has caused the closure of numerous roads and highways across Wyoming early Tuesday. According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, Intestate 80 is closed between Rock Springs and Laramie due to winter conditions, with an estimated opening time placed sometime after noon. In...
capcity.news
Third Eye Blind to play concert in Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The band Third Eye Blind will be performing in Cheyenne on their “25 Years in the Blind” tour on Friday, April 7, 2023. Tickets for the show at the Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St., go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16. Pre-sale begins at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, according to a press release from the Cheyenne Civic Center.
capcity.news
Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board to hold meeting only through Zoom
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Due to inclement weather conditions, the Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board announced it will hold its regular board meeting today at 6 p.m. via Zoom only. Please follow the instructions below to join by Zoom:. Topic: Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board. Time: Dec. 13, 2022, 6 p.m. Mountain...
UPDATE: Cheyenne Now Faces Blizzard Warning
UPDATE: The Cheyenne Office of the Nation of the National Weather Service now says Cheyenne is under a blizzard warning starting at 5 p.m. Laramie, meanwhile, now faces a winter storm warning. Both cities had previously been listed as facing only winter weather advisories. The areas in orange on the...
capcity.news
Cheyenne Halladay Subaru gives back to community during Share the Love Event
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — In recognition of Subaru of America’s nationwide Share the Love campaign, Halladay Subaru staff in Cheyenne are donating money to and volunteering with the city’s Meals on Wheels program. During Subaru of America’s annual Share the Love campaign, which runs from Nov. 17, 2022,...
capcity.news
Cheyenne Rotary to distribute bikes to children with special needs
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — On Dec. 10, the Rotary Club of Cheyenne will give out 36 adaptive tricycles to students with special needs in Laramie County School District 1. The bikes are adaptive tricycles which allow children with various disabilities to ride them. The giveaway will take place at Cheyenne Fire Station, 7222 Commerce Circle. Students and parents can pick up tricycles from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
capcity.news
Local and state agencies send reminders for winter preparedness procedures
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — With an increasing number of Wyoming’s population coming from out of state and with winter blizzard advisories issued for this week, local and state agencies are instructing new residents on how to prepare themselves for the snowy season. The National Weather Report of Cheyenne issued...
capcity.news
Laramie County schools’ Winter Break schedules announced
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Winter Break is swiftly approaching for students throughout Laramie County. All schools in Laramie County School District 1 will be having a break from Dec. 19, 2022, to Jan. 2, 2023. Classes will resume on Jan. 3, 2023. St. Mary’s School will be on break from...
capcity.news
Cheyenne residents to have snow and high winds
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Blowing snow is in the forecast for Cheyenne residents over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Dec. 13, there is a 90% chance of snow with possible accumulations between 1 and 2 inches. There will be a high of 18 and windchill values between minus 5 and minus 10 degrees. Winds will be in the north-northwest at 30–35 mph with gusts as high as 50 mph possible. The evening has a 60% chance of snow, with less than a half-inch of accumulation possible. It will be mostly cloudy with a low of around 18 and windchill values between minus 10 and zero degrees. Winds will be in the northwest at 25–30 mph with possible gusts of up to 45 mph.
Get PUMPED! Huge 90s Rock Band Heads to Cheyenne in April 2023
Don't blink...keep your eyes OPEN...because Third Eye Blind has announced an expansion of their 25 Years in the Blind tour to include Cheyenne! The alt-rock superstars arrive at the Cheyenne Civic Center on April 7, 2023. Are you already clearing your calendar for that day? Yeah, me too. You may...
capcity.news
Multiple Wyoming highways closing due to snow; I-25 closed to some traffic between Cheyenne, Wheatland
CASPER, Wyo. — A number of Wyoming roadways are closed due to winter conditions on Tuesday morning, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. Interstate 25 between Cheyenne and Wheatland closed at 10:54 a.m. to light, high-profile vehicles in both directions due to gusting winds and slick conditions, WYDOT said.
capcity.news
Laramie County health and food inspections (12/5/22–12/11/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
capcity.news
LCSD1 activates remote learning today due to winter storm
CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Laramie County School District 1 said early Tuesday on social media that students will attend class remotely today due to winter conditions. “Buildings will be closed, and teachers will be offering remote activities and lessons,” the district’s post said. “Please contact teachers via Remind if you have questions.”
capcity.news
Cheyenne residents to have snowy start to the week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents may experience some snow to start off the week, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Dec. 12, there will be a 10% chance of snow before 5 p.m. The remainder of the day will be mostly cloudy with a high of 43 and north-northeast winds at 5–15 mph. This evening, there will be a 70% chance of snow after 11 p.m. with cloudy skies, a low of 12 and windchill values between minus 5 and 5 degrees. Winds will be north-northwest at 20–30 mph with gusts as high as 40 mph.
capcity.news
Health professionals to assist Cheyenne police officers, firefighters in mental health–related calls
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Local behavioral health professionals will be able to assist Cheyenne police officers and firefighters in their handling of mental health–related emergency calls following an action by the City Council on Monday. The council, as part of its agenda, approved a memorandum which would allow a...
capcity.news
Cheyenne PD asking for information regarding construction site fire
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for information regarding an incident that occurred on West College Drive. On Nov. 24 at approximately 6:15 a.m., a residential building under construction was consumed by fire, and it is believed the fire was intentionally started. Damage to the building, neighboring properties, and equipment is estimated to cost over $300,000.
Comments / 0