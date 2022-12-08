CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Blowing snow is in the forecast for Cheyenne residents over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Dec. 13, there is a 90% chance of snow with possible accumulations between 1 and 2 inches. There will be a high of 18 and windchill values between minus 5 and minus 10 degrees. Winds will be in the north-northwest at 30–35 mph with gusts as high as 50 mph possible. The evening has a 60% chance of snow, with less than a half-inch of accumulation possible. It will be mostly cloudy with a low of around 18 and windchill values between minus 10 and zero degrees. Winds will be in the northwest at 25–30 mph with possible gusts of up to 45 mph.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 3 HOURS AGO