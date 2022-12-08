BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is looking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teen who has been missing for over a month. 16-year-old Taneil Bullock of Bloomington was reported missing on Nov. 2. She is not believed to be in danger, and she has been in occasional contact with her family. Bullock spoke with the police via telephone but they were unable to verify it was her or determine her location.

BLOOMINGTON, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO