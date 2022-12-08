Read full article on original website
Walmart donates truckloads of merchandise to local charities following Chesapeake store shooting tragedyEdy ZooChesapeake, VA
Would you ever: Make your own gifts? Watch someone else make them? Or gift an experience? Norfolk has options!Erin has questions...Norfolk, VA
Ever Forward pilot was distracted before Chesapeake grounding, Coast Guard saysDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
4 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
In search of great “fancy-casual” dining? I tried Freemason Abby and it was absolutely fantastic!Erin has questions...Norfolk, VA
'Valuable time was wasted' | Member of Virginia Beach Mass Shooting commission talks frustrations
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — David Cariens didn't ask to be a part of the Virginia Beach Mass Shooting Commission, but when approached, he felt he had no other option. “When someone comes to you, and they’ve lost their wife, there are three little girls suffering from stress and they say, 'Can you help me,' the answer has to be yes," he told 13News Now on Monday.
Advocate
Anti-LGBTQ+ Billboard Upsets Queer-Friendly Virginia Neighborhood
The LGBTQ+ community and its allies in Virginia’s capital city are upset about an anti-LGBTQ+ billboard. The billboard looks like a Pride flag with text in front of it. “LGBTQ. What did Jesus say? What does the Bible really say?” it reads. The sign includes the URL of...
Youngkin announces task force on troubled temporary detention order system
With state hospitals continuing to be strained by mental health patients in crisis, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Monday the creation of a task force to combat deficiencies in how Virginia handles individuals whom magistrates order to be held involuntarily for treatment. Virginia’s current system “is bad for patients, care providers, families, and law enforcement who […] The post Youngkin announces task force on troubled temporary detention order system appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
NBC12
ACLU: Parents, Virginia settle lawsuit on school masking accommodations
RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia is settling a lawsuit regarding masking in public schools. The ACLU of Virginia announced Monday, December 12: Today the Commonwealth of Virginia affirmed that peer masking in Virginia public schools is a reasonable modification for students with disabilities that put them at severe risk if they contract COVID-19 as part of a settlement in the Seaman et al. vs. Commonwealth of Virginia et al.
WAVY News 10
Norfolk’s Legacy Lounge drops appeal to reopen as club after permit revoked by city council
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A downtown Norfolk business that had its permit revoked after a quadruple shooting outside earlier this year has ended its appeal process to reopen as a nightclub. Marcus Calabrese, a spokesperson for Legacy Lounge on E. Plume Street, confirmed the news to WAVY on Monday.
ODU releases 'Perceptions of the Police' report for 2022
NORFOLK, Va. — The latest report from Old Dominion University researchers explores perceptions of the police among residents of Hampton Roads. Its takeaways? Some locals say the trust in police is improving. “I’m always out in the community and when I see those same cops they remember me, they...
Made in VA 2022: Virginia MOCA showcases commonwealth creators
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Museum of Contemporary Arts (MOCA) celebrates local and statewide artists that contribute to our culture in many ways. With the museum's current exhibit, "Made in VA 2022," you can enjoy and appreciate beautiful pieces from some of the best artists across the commonwealth.
Gov. Youngkin announces special election for seat held by late Congressman Donald McEachin
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has announced the date for the special election to replace the late state representative A Donald McEachin.
Hampton Roads hospitals keep an eye on rising COVID-19 cases
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — In mid-December, COVID-19 cases were surging at an alarming rate in Hampton Roads, the state and the rest of the country. As of Dec. 12, Virginia was reporting 2,167,396 cases of COVID-19 across the Commonwealth since March 2020. In just the past seven days, Virginia has...
Virginia to consider bill that would make the state's stance: 'life begins at conception'
NORFOLK, Va. — Months after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and left abortion access to be determined by individual states, Virginians don't know what could come next for the Commonwealth. In the midterm elections, abortion was a hot topic among many candidates. Now, after Gov. Glenn Youngkin...
WAVY News 10
2 Virginia men convicted of storming U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6
2 Virginia men convicted of storming U.S. Capitol …. Pool hall employees forced into cooler during robbery …. Police are now investigating after employees were forced into a cooler during a robbery at a pool hall in Newport News over the weekend. Read more: https://bit.ly/3BuMc9k. Va. senators talk legislative successes,...
WAVY News 10
Former Virginia police captain arrested, accused of soliciting minor
Former Virginia police captain arrested, accused …. ‘Satan club’ discussed at Chesapeake school board …. More than 60 community members voiced their opinions over the "Satan club" at a Chesapeake public school Monday evening. Read more: https://bit.ly/3BuQ4qT. Friday Night Flights Top 10 Plays of the Year. We put a...
2 hurt, man arrested in shooting on Sea Cove Court in Virginia Beach
A man has been charged in a Virginia Beach shooting that sent two people to the hospital last week. On Dec. 8, Virginia Beach police were called to a shooting in the 100 block of Sea Cove Court.
WSLS
Governor Glenn Youngkin launches Task Force to address temporary detention order crisis
RICHMOND, Va. – Governor Glenn Youngkin is taking a step toward improving the timely placement and care of individuals under temporary detention orders. The Prompt Placement TDO Task Force, which Youngkin announced on Monday, will bring government agencies, public and private hospitals, law enforcement, and other community partners together to address the TDO crisis.
After almost 2 years, Military Circle Mall COVID-19 vaccine clinic set to close
NORFOLK, Va. — The COVID-19 vaccine clinic that has been running at Military Circle Mall since January 2021 will shut down this month. Monday, the city of Norfolk said that the clinic would offer its last vaccines on Saturday, Dec. 17. That's almost a two-year project. Throughout its run,...
18-year-old arrested in Virginia Beach after shooting left 1 dead, 1 hurt
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An 18-year-old man faces several charges after a shooting over the weekend that left one person dead and another person hurt in Virginia Beach. According to a news release from the Virginia Beach Police Department, officers were called to Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital on Sunday shortly after 5 p.m. for a report of gunshot victims.
Inmate killed in Virginia state prison
An inmate was killed in custody Sunday in what Virginia prison authorities believe was an attack by a fellow inmate.
"This is a problem we need to fix" | Firearm fatalities soar, new research finds
NORFOLK, Va. — Nearly 200 people have gotten shot and killed this year across Hampton Roads. But our area isn’t alone when it comes to fighting gun violence. Newly published research found gun deaths hit a record high in the United States in 2021. “In 2021, we had...
Youngkin sets special election to fill Rep. McEachin's seat
RICHMOND, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from the initial announcement that aired on December 12, 2022. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin set a special election for Feb. 21 to fill the 4th Congressional District seat of the late Democratic Rep. A. Donald McEachin, as the field of candidates seeking the post grew on Monday.
Youngkin announces Prompt Placement TDO Task Force
Governor Youngkin announces Prompt Placement TDO (Temporary Detention Order) Task Force amid what his office calls a "TDO crisis"
