Virginia Beach, VA

13News Now

'Valuable time was wasted' | Member of Virginia Beach Mass Shooting commission talks frustrations

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — David Cariens didn't ask to be a part of the Virginia Beach Mass Shooting Commission, but when approached, he felt he had no other option. “When someone comes to you, and they’ve lost their wife, there are three little girls suffering from stress and they say, 'Can you help me,' the answer has to be yes," he told 13News Now on Monday.
Anti-LGBTQ+ Billboard Upsets Queer-Friendly Virginia Neighborhood

The LGBTQ+ community and its allies in Virginia's capital city are upset about an anti-LGBTQ+ billboard. The billboard looks like a Pride flag with text in front of it. "LGBTQ. What did Jesus say? What does the Bible really say?" it reads. The sign includes the URL of...
Virginia Mercury

Youngkin announces task force on troubled temporary detention order system

With state hospitals continuing to be strained by mental health patients in crisis, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Monday the creation of a task force to combat deficiencies in how Virginia handles individuals whom magistrates order to be held involuntarily for treatment.  Virginia’s current system “is bad for patients, care providers, families, and law enforcement who […] The post Youngkin announces task force on troubled temporary detention order system appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
ACLU: Parents, Virginia settle lawsuit on school masking accommodations

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia is settling a lawsuit regarding masking in public schools. The ACLU of Virginia announced Monday, December 12: Today the Commonwealth of Virginia affirmed that peer masking in Virginia public schools is a reasonable modification for students with disabilities that put them at severe risk if they contract COVID-19 as part of a settlement in the Seaman et al. vs. Commonwealth of Virginia et al.
ODU releases 'Perceptions of the Police' report for 2022

NORFOLK, Va. — The latest report from Old Dominion University researchers explores perceptions of the police among residents of Hampton Roads. Its takeaways? Some locals say the trust in police is improving. “I’m always out in the community and when I see those same cops they remember me, they...
2 Virginia men convicted of storming U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6

2 Virginia men convicted of storming U.S. Capitol …. Pool hall employees forced into cooler during robbery …. Police are now investigating after employees were forced into a cooler during a robbery at a pool hall in Newport News over the weekend. Read more: https://bit.ly/3BuMc9k. Va. senators talk legislative successes,...
Former Virginia police captain arrested, accused of soliciting minor

Former Virginia police captain arrested, accused …. ‘Satan club’ discussed at Chesapeake school board …. More than 60 community members voiced their opinions over the "Satan club" at a Chesapeake public school Monday evening. Read more: https://bit.ly/3BuQ4qT. Friday Night Flights Top 10 Plays of the Year. We put a...
Youngkin sets special election to fill Rep. McEachin's seat

RICHMOND, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from the initial announcement that aired on December 12, 2022. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin set a special election for Feb. 21 to fill the 4th Congressional District seat of the late Democratic Rep. A. Donald McEachin, as the field of candidates seeking the post grew on Monday.
