TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo has had 62 homicides in 2022, the second deadliest year alongside 2020. In 2021, Toledo had 70 homicides. Current and former city leaders think one way to solve the problem is to call on neighborhood groups. Many may know them as block watches, but some local leaders argue that neighborhood association or neighborhood coalition is a better term.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO