Read full article on original website
Related
PWMania
Becky Lynch Offers Strong Praise For Two Specific WWE Superstars
Becky Lynch recently spoke with the folks from Verge magazine for an interview. During the discussion, “The Man” offered high praise for Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor when talking about some of the talents currently working on the WWE main roster. Featured below are some of the highlights.
PWMania
Jim Ross: “Brock Lesnar Wanted Money Right Away In WWE, He Was Tired Of Being Broke”
Jim Ross recently discussed a variety of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During the podcast, he reflected on the contract that he had assisted Brock Lesnar in signing with WWE back when he was in charge of Talent Relations for the company. He revealed that Lesnar had mentioned to him that he was sick of being broke.
PWMania
Jim Cornette Calls AEW Star the “Biggest Disappointment” as World Champion
On his Jim Cornette Experience, Jim Cornette shared his thoughts on a variety of topics. During the podcast, Cornette expressed his displeasure with Jon Moxley’s reign as AEW World Heavyweight Champion. Cornette pondered what AEW should do with Moxley now that he had lost his championship and William Regal had left the company.
PWMania
Cathy Kelley Reveals She Was Offered a WWE Commentary Role
Cathy Kelley returned to WWE after a two-year absence and recently discussed her return on Kristian Harloff’s The Big Thing. Kelley revealed that Stephanie McMahon offered her to do training for commentary:. “She also offered me training to do commentary, which I love that she believes in me for...
PWMania
WWE RAW Results – December 12, 2022
WWE RAW Results – December 12, 2022. Kicking off this week’s Raw with Damage CTRL heads to the ring. Becky Lynch comes out of nowhere and attacks Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai & Iyo Sky. She tosses them over the barricade, then chases out of the arena with a chair.
PWMania
WWE Officials ‘Very Happy’ Over Viral Buzz for NXT Star Sol Ruca
WWE NXT star Sol Ruca debuted her new unique finisher on a recent episode of NXT Level Up. The video of her performing the move went viral online, and WWE Head of Creative Triple H noticed it, retweeting the clip from his account:. WWE officials were reortedly pleased with the...
PWMania
Tony Khan Reveals Why Colt Cabana Didn’t Wrestle at ROH Final Battle
Colt Cabana has competed at all of Ring of Honor’s pay-per-view events since Tony Khan bought the company and started its new era. At ROH Supercard of Honor, Cabana fought Blake Christian, and at ROH Death Before Dishonor, Cabana fought Anthony Henry. Cabana wasn’t announced for Final Battle. At...
PWMania
WWE RAW Star Undergoing Character Makeover
Veteran WWE star Asuka seems to be getting a makeover. As PWMania.com previously reported, Asuka has been teasing a return to her roots as one of the best female wrestlers in the world. She has posted photos on her social media accounts of herself dressed as Kana in her pre-WWE days. To see the photos, go here.
PWMania
NJPW STRONG Lineup Set For 12/17/22, Motor City Machine Guns, KENTA
New Japan Pro-Wrestling has announced the match lineup for the December 17th episode of NJPW STRONG. The NJPW STRONG Detonation series rolls on as the current NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Champions Motor City Machine Guns defend their titles against the number one contenders Stray Dog Army in the main event.
PWMania
Confirmed Matches For Tonight’s NWA Powerrr (12/13/22)
NWA has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series. * Champions Series: Dak Draper and Mims vs. Trevor Murdoch and Rhett Titus. NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV.
PWMania
NJPW New Japan Strong (Detonation Episode 3) Review – December 10, 2022
NJPW New Japan Strong (Detonation Episode 3) Review – December 10, 2022. Kicking off this week’s Strong with a promo from Christopher Daniels. He doesn’t care if anyone’s upset about how he’s upset the LA Dojo as he’s all about showing people up. Kenny...
PWMania
Road Dogg Explains Why He Was Jealous of The Rock
Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James discussed a variety of topics on the most recent episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know.”. During the podcast, Road Dogg explained why he decided to keep The Rock’s feet on the ground by taking shots at him.
PWMania
Photo: Andrade El Idolo Returns the Gym Following Surgery
After tearing his pectoral muscle a few months ago, Andrade El Idolo underwent pectoral surgery last month. The AEW star first revealed the news in an Instagram post. He stated that when the injury occurred, he wanted to finish his match because he loves wrestling. Andrade also included a clip...
PWMania
Seth Rollins Said to Be Upset With Ric Flair Over Becky Lynch’s Remarks
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and WWE star Becky Lynch feuded throughout 2021 and early 2022, around the time Lynch was feuding with Flair’s daughter, Charlotte. WWE used real-life issues to fuel their feud leading up to Survivor Series. Flair slammed Lynch on his podcast and on Twitter....
PWMania
Several AEW Stars Confirmed For AAA Noche de Campeones, Updated Line-Up
The 2022 “Noche de Campeones” event will be Lucha Libre AAA’s final major international event of the year, taking place on December 28. It will be broadcast live from Acapulco, Mexico. The show will feature FTR, Sammy Guevara, and Tay Melo from AEW. Below is the current...
PWMania
Latest News on Ticket Sales for AEW Revolution 2023
AEW Revolution will take place from the Chase Center in San Francisco, CA, on March 5, 2023. According to WrestleTix, 5,425 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (12/10/22), leaving 2,255 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 7,680.
PWMania
New Episode of “WWE This is Awesome” to Air on Peacock and WWE Network This Week
WWE has announced that a new episode of This Is Awesome will air this week on WWE Network and Peacock. The episode, titled This Is Awesome: Most Awesome Wrestling Games, will air on Friday and will focus on the best video games in professional wrestling. Greg Miller hosts the show,...
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Viewership and Rating Report for 12/9/22
The latest episode of WWE SmackDown saw an increase in ratings. According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the show averaged 2.306 viewers on FOX, up from 902,000 viewers on FS1 a week ago. The show received a 0.57 rating in the crucial 18-49 demographic, up from a 0.25 rating a...
PWMania
Roxanne Perez Triumphs in First-Ever Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge at WWE NXT Deadline
At Saturday night’s WWE NXT Deadline Premium Live Event, Roxanne Perez won the inaugural Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge match. The Iron Survivor Match kicked off Deadline, with Perez winning to become the new #1 contender to NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose. There is currently no word on when the title match will take place.
PWMania
WWE NXT Preview for Tonight (12/13/22)
WWE NXT’s post-Deadline edition will air live tonight on the USA Network. WWE has announced that The New Day will be the new NXT Tag Team Champions on tonight’s show. Their first challengers may be revealed on tonight’s show, according to reports. This past Friday, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods won the titles from Pretty Deadly at Deadline.
Comments / 0