ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Disney execs fumed after Chapek hired McKinsey for restructuring plan: report

Ousted Disney CEO Bob Chapek tapped consulting firm McKinsey in recent months to centralize control of major spending decisions, angering creative execs, a new report said. Chapek hired the firm in September, just two months before the beleaguered CEO’s shocking dismissal last month. Discussions to implement McKinsey’s plans were underway in the weeks leading up to the board of director’s decision to fire Chapek on Nov. 20 and replace him with his predecessor, Bob Iger, according to The Wall Street Journal. The decision was spearheaded by Disney Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy, who told the board that she had “lost confidence”...
Benzinga

Icanic Brands Announces Corporate Name Change To Leef Brands

Icanic Brands Company Inc. ICNAF ICAN announced that the Canadian Securities Exchange has granted the company approval to change its corporate name to Leef Brands Inc. In connection with the name change, the company’s common shares will trade under the new trading symbol, “LEEF” as of December 7th, 2022. The company’s new CUSIP is 52426X104 and its new ISIN is CA52426X1042.
CALIFORNIA STATE
monitordaily.com

Business Jet Market Exhibits Strong Performance in Q3/22

According to Global Jet Capital’s Q3/22 business aviation market brief, the business jet market exhibited strong performance in the third quarter, continuing a trend that began in the second half of 2020. Driven by new users and returning customers, flight operations improved on a year-over-year basis, while demand translated...
TechCrunch

Women are rising through the ranks at VC firms, new survey shows

A new survey looking at compensation for women in the venture industry this year found a higher concentration of women in lower-level firm positions than last year, representing around 43% of directors and principals but only 18% of general partners. Smaller funds tend to be more gender-diverse: Venture groups with less than $100 million in assets under management are more likely than larger firms to have a strong representation of women in high-ranking positions.
The Guardian

Don’t like Musk? Work for us! Tech firms woo ex-Twitter staff

Put off by Elon Musk’s muscular management style? Move to us! That’s the pitch being used by talent-starved technology firms trying to lure thousands of former Twitter employees laid off by the social media company under its new owner. Twitter has fired top executives and enforced steep job...
Deadline

Communications Firm The Lippin Group Promotes Group Of Senior Execs

Communications firm The Lippin Group has promoted longtime senior executives Pam Golum, Jim Benson and Jennifer Price-Keith as well as upping Nazli Simno to VP of business operations. Golum’s new title is President, Global Entertainment; Benson is now President, Corporate Communications, West Coast; and Price-Keith is President, Television & Events. All will continue to report to Chairman-CEO Dick Lippin. Simno reports to CFO Shelly Saarela. In their new roles, Golum, Benson and Price-Keith will each continue working closely with the company’s teams across its New York, LA and London offices. Benson will liaise with senior colleagues including Don Ciaramella, East Coast president of corporate communications; Debbie...
aircargonews.net

Dachser announces key air and sea management changes

Freight forwarder Dachser has appointed Tobias Burger as its new chief operating officer for air and sea logistics (ASL) to replace Edoardo Podestà, along with two other changes. Burger joined Dachser in 2009 initially working in strategy development before being given responsibility for corporate governance. Since 2019, he has...
The Hill

Remote employee engagement has increased since 2020, report suggests

Story at a glance New data suggest employees are successfully adapting to remote work, as online meetings have become more efficient, spontaneous and frequent since 2020. That’s according to information gathered from 10 different companies using three different meeting platforms.  The findings indicate workers may be compensating for the loss of in-person interaction and engaging…
Elliot Rhodes

The Importance of Workplace Environment in Employee Engagement

Driving employee engagement is one of the major struggles for most organizations. Yet, it is so important as it has a significant impact on performance, productivity and turnover rate. Highly engaged individuals are highly committed to their roles and the organization, which manifests in increased productivity, better performance, and reduced absenteeism and turnover.

Comments / 0

Community Policy