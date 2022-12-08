Read full article on original website
Former FTX boss Sam Bankman-Fried says he thought of himself as 'a model CEO'
The FTX cofounder said he'll appear before the House Committee on Financial Services on Tuesday to discuss the collapse of the crypto exchange.
DoorDash is laying off 1,250 employees and sounding the alarm on the food delivery industry. 'Today was a wake-up call for DoorDash,' CTO said.
Food delivery giant, DoorDash, says it will continue to search for ways to cut costs after laying off over 1,000 employees.
Disney execs fumed after Chapek hired McKinsey for restructuring plan: report
Ousted Disney CEO Bob Chapek tapped consulting firm McKinsey in recent months to centralize control of major spending decisions, angering creative execs, a new report said. Chapek hired the firm in September, just two months before the beleaguered CEO’s shocking dismissal last month. Discussions to implement McKinsey’s plans were underway in the weeks leading up to the board of director’s decision to fire Chapek on Nov. 20 and replace him with his predecessor, Bob Iger, according to The Wall Street Journal. The decision was spearheaded by Disney Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy, who told the board that she had “lost confidence”...
HP Inc. is cutting up to 6,000 employees as it becomes the latest tech company to announce major layoffs
Computer and printer maker HP Inc. said on Tuesday that it plans to lay off 4,000 to 6,000 employees over the next three years—making it the latest tech company to announce job cuts or hiring freezes. HP Inc.’s layoffs, which represent nearly 10% of its current workforce, are part...
I fill executive-assistant jobs at tech companies that pay up to $250,000 a year. There's a surprisingly low barrier to entry — I just look for these traits in people.
"There's a staggering level of access and intimacy in these roles," said Jessica Vann, who hires assistants for Instacart and Palo Alto Networks.
PepsiCo layoffs point to corporate belt-tightening extending beyond big tech
Hundreds of jobs will reportedly be eliminated with company sites in Purchase, N.Y., Chicago and Plano, Texas, likely to be most affected.
Benzinga
Icanic Brands Announces Corporate Name Change To Leef Brands
Icanic Brands Company Inc. ICNAF ICAN announced that the Canadian Securities Exchange has granted the company approval to change its corporate name to Leef Brands Inc. In connection with the name change, the company’s common shares will trade under the new trading symbol, “LEEF” as of December 7th, 2022. The company’s new CUSIP is 52426X104 and its new ISIN is CA52426X1042.
monitordaily.com
Business Jet Market Exhibits Strong Performance in Q3/22
According to Global Jet Capital’s Q3/22 business aviation market brief, the business jet market exhibited strong performance in the third quarter, continuing a trend that began in the second half of 2020. Driven by new users and returning customers, flight operations improved on a year-over-year basis, while demand translated...
Salesforce employees are bracing for more layoffs amid the company's major executive exodus
Employees say they are fearing more cost-cutting and layoffs amidst Salesforce's leadership shakeup.
TechCrunch
Women are rising through the ranks at VC firms, new survey shows
A new survey looking at compensation for women in the venture industry this year found a higher concentration of women in lower-level firm positions than last year, representing around 43% of directors and principals but only 18% of general partners. Smaller funds tend to be more gender-diverse: Venture groups with less than $100 million in assets under management are more likely than larger firms to have a strong representation of women in high-ranking positions.
Don’t like Musk? Work for us! Tech firms woo ex-Twitter staff
Put off by Elon Musk’s muscular management style? Move to us! That’s the pitch being used by talent-starved technology firms trying to lure thousands of former Twitter employees laid off by the social media company under its new owner. Twitter has fired top executives and enforced steep job...
A DEI consultant helped a startup founder overhaul her company culture to attract diverse candidates and create space for important conversations
Rhonda Moret told Canary founder Rachel Schneider building an equitable workplace starts with a strong brand statement — and making it public.
Communications Firm The Lippin Group Promotes Group Of Senior Execs
Communications firm The Lippin Group has promoted longtime senior executives Pam Golum, Jim Benson and Jennifer Price-Keith as well as upping Nazli Simno to VP of business operations. Golum’s new title is President, Global Entertainment; Benson is now President, Corporate Communications, West Coast; and Price-Keith is President, Television & Events. All will continue to report to Chairman-CEO Dick Lippin. Simno reports to CFO Shelly Saarela. In their new roles, Golum, Benson and Price-Keith will each continue working closely with the company’s teams across its New York, LA and London offices. Benson will liaise with senior colleagues including Don Ciaramella, East Coast president of corporate communications; Debbie...
Essence
Tech Companies Are Quietly Defunding Diversity Pledges And Industry Layoffs Are Hitting Black And Brown Workers Hardest—Experts Say The Message Is Clear
The industry's slowness to diversify its workforce in the best of times and its haste to cut promised diversity initiatives in the worst sends a clear message to communities of color. Two and a half years ago, George Floyd was murdered at a Minneapolis intersection after a white police officer...
aircargonews.net
Dachser announces key air and sea management changes
Freight forwarder Dachser has appointed Tobias Burger as its new chief operating officer for air and sea logistics (ASL) to replace Edoardo Podestà, along with two other changes. Burger joined Dachser in 2009 initially working in strategy development before being given responsibility for corporate governance. Since 2019, he has...
Remote employee engagement has increased since 2020, report suggests
Story at a glance New data suggest employees are successfully adapting to remote work, as online meetings have become more efficient, spontaneous and frequent since 2020. That’s according to information gathered from 10 different companies using three different meeting platforms. The findings indicate workers may be compensating for the loss of in-person interaction and engaging…
The Importance of Workplace Environment in Employee Engagement
Driving employee engagement is one of the major struggles for most organizations. Yet, it is so important as it has a significant impact on performance, productivity and turnover rate. Highly engaged individuals are highly committed to their roles and the organization, which manifests in increased productivity, better performance, and reduced absenteeism and turnover.
CNBC
United CEO says business travel has 'plateaued' but revenue is still rising
Business travel demand has "plateaued," United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby told CNBC on Tuesday. Revenue continues to rise thanks to strong demand and capacity constraints, he said. Kirby said the carrier isn't seeing a recession in its data but forecast a "mild recession induced by the Fed." Major companies, many...
Hiring Chesco: Employee Turnover Continues to Increase. Check Out What It’s Costing Companies
Employee turnover continues to plague the workforce as 48 percent of U.S. hiring managers say their company is experiencing increased turnover, up from 44 percent in late 2021.
