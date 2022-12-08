Read full article on original website
humboldtsports.com
Longtime Hoopa teammates selected for Indigenous Bowl in Minnesota
By Ray Hamill — Three different Hoopa players will represent three different local tribes at the 2022 Indigenous Bowl in Minnesota. Seniors Darvin Davis IV, Jason Marshall and Donovan Lonewolf were all chosen for this year’s showcase event and all will take the field at the Minnesota Vikings’ U.S Bank Stadium to cap a big week for them on Sunday.
humboldtsports.com
Hoopa girls embrace tough early-season schedule
By Ray Hamill — The Hoopa Warriors will be hoping to add to their win tally in girls basketball when they travel to play Fortuna on Tuesday night. The Warriors are 1-6 on the season after enduring a tough early-season schedule that has included five matchups against Big 5 teams.
humboldtsports.com
Ferndale girls win exciting Trinity tournament decider
The Ferndale girls held their nerve late in Saturday’s championship game at the Trinity Holiday Classic in basketball, beating the host school 50-47 in an exciting championship showdown. With the lead changing hands several times in the fourth quarter, the Ferndale girls hit 7 of 10 free throw attempts...
humboldtsports.com
Resilient Corsairs extend winning streak with another big road win
Trey Neff hit a go-ahead free throw with just five seconds remaining on Friday night, as the Corsairs stretched their winning streak to seven straight in men’s basketball with a 69-68 victory at Southwestern Oregon. With the win, the College of the Redwoods men are now 14-1. “SWOCC specializes...
oregontoday.net
Quakes, Dec. 12
A 4.9-magnitude earthquake shook the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Friday, Dec. 9. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Ferndale, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California. On Sunday, a 4.0-magnitude quake was recorded on the outer fault line off the South Oregon Coast and a 2.7-magnitue quake was also recorded northeast of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
humboldtsports.com
BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP — Two all-local matchups go down to the wire
The Hoopa Warriors won for the second straight day at the Trinity Holiday Classic on Saturday morning, defeating Little 4 rival Ferndale, 61-60. The Wildcats rallied from a seven-point halftime deficit to tie the game going into the fourth quarter, but the Warriors outscored them 18-17 in the final period to sneak the win.
kymkemp.com
Headline Humboldt Interviews Attorney Suing to Change Humboldt County’s Abatement Program
In the lead story of this episode of Headline Humboldt, the award-winning host, journalist James Faulk, digs into the lawsuit brought by the Institute of Justice against the Humboldt County abatement program. IJ attorney Jared McClain argues during this comprehensive interview that this program is about government overreach and any...
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Jerry Oscar III, 1950-2022
Jerry Oscar III left this world peacefully on November 25, 2022. Jerry was born on August 27, 1950 to Jerry Oscar II and Harriet “Shorty” Oscar in Eureka, California. Jerry was a kind soul that will be missed by all. Jerry was a loving husband, father, uncle, cousin and friend. Jerry was a proud Bear River Band of the Rohnerville Rancheria Tribal member and spent much of his life residing on the Rancheria in Fortuna.
Klamath Falls News
Klamath Tribes attend Klamath River Celebration
The following is a press release from the Klamath Tribes. The Klamath Tribes was pleased to be represented by Council Woman Natalie Ball at the Klamath River Restoration Celebration held on Thursday, December 8 at the Iron Gate Hatchery Facility. Council Woman Ball stated “I am excited for our c’iyaals...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 4:27 a.m.] Early Morning Fire in Fortuna
About 3:35 a.m., two citizens called in a fire at the Palco lot off Newburg Road in Fortuna. Soon after emergency personnel arrived at the locked gate, speaking over the scanner one said, “I can hear what might be explosions coming from inside the Palco lot.”. Truck driver Jon...
kymkemp.com
Citizens Protecting Humboldt Bay ‘Challenges’ Nordic Aquafarms
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
lostcoastoutpost.com
TODAY in COURT: Hearing for Permanent Restraining Order Against Outgoing Arcata Councilmember Brett Watson Rescheduled for Valentine’s Day
A hearing on whether outgoing Arcata City Councilman Brett Watson will be under a permanent restraining order was rescheduled today for Valentine’s Day. Judge Timothy Canning also ordered Watson to submit a written declaration swearing he has no firearms. The hearing was set for this afternoon, but Canning granted...
lookout.co
Why legal weed is failing in one of California’s legendary pot-growing regions
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. Xong Vang and Chia Xiong arrived in Douglas City, a town of the Gold Rush era, hoping to make good from the next big California boom. After the state legalized cannabis in 2016,...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Eureka Man Arrested For Allegedly Pepper Spraying Elderly Family Member
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Dec. 11, 2022, at about 3:04 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 200 block of Laurel Street in the county’s jurisdiction of Eureka for the report of a domestic disturbance. Deputies arrived...
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Starla Kay Lozensky, 1974-2022
Starla Kay Lozensky (Star) was born on January 22, 1974, in Crescent City and passed away unexpectedly from natural causes on November 11, 2022, at her home in Carlotta, at the young age of 48. Starla worked for many years as an owner-operator commercial truck driver transporting logs, equipment and...
lostcoastoutpost.com
(UPDATE) ‘It’s Beyond Frustrating’: Yurok Vice-Chair Calls Out Provisional Winners of Offshore Wind Bid for Failing to Engage With the Tribe Ahead of This Week’s Auction
UPDATE 2:50 p.m.: One of the winning bidders, RWE Offshore Wind Holdings, LLC, sent the following response to the Outpost’s request for additional comment:. “RWE is committed to thoughtfully engaging Tribes and tribal fisheries at all stages of project development,” Dominik Schwegmann, head of offshore development U.S. West for RWE, wrote in an email to the Outpost. “Prior to the auction, RWE has met with a number of Tribes to learn about their heritage. We look forward to meeting with all affected Tribes to continue discussing their interests surrounding our new lease area off the Northern Coast.”
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast - Powerful Storm With More Rain, Snow And Stronger Wind Coming
The second of two storms is moving over northern California this evening. Heavier rain and mountain snow along with stronger wind will begin late tonight, and will affect much of our weekend weather. Stay safe and dry! Although we had nice amounts of rain and snow with the first storm, it was definitely the weaker of the two, and it will feel like winter weather this weekend. We will have valley rain, mountain snow and strong gusty wind late tonight and early Saturday. Saturday morning will have the strongest wind and heaviest rain, but there will still be more rain, snow and wind Saturday afternoon and evening. Be safe if you are out and about, and driving over our mountain roads will not be advisable, perhaps not even possible.
kymkemp.com
Man Convicted of Hitting Another With a Sledgehammer in the Arcata Marsh
On December 6, 2022, a Humboldt County jury found 36-year-old Geoffery Robert Campbell guilty of assault with a deadly weapon and false imprisonment. Judge Feeney did not allow the jury to deliberate on an additional charge of attempted murder. Evidence presented at trial showed that on July 25, 2022, at...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Saturday Morning Clam Beach License Plate Burglary Foiled With Arrest, Sheriff’s Office Says
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Dec. 10, 2022, at about 10:33 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the Clam Beach area for the report of an interrupted vehicle burglary. Deputies arrived and contacted an adult male victim. The victim told deputies that...
North Coast Journal
Snow, Rain, Wind Set to Start Hitting Humboldt
Enjoy the sun while it lasts. Up to 7 inches of snow is expected, mostly above 2,500 feet, in the interior areas of Humboldt County starting Thursday, prompting the Eureka office of the National Weather Service to issue a winter weather advisory that will be in effect from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m.
