The second of two storms is moving over northern California this evening. Heavier rain and mountain snow along with stronger wind will begin late tonight, and will affect much of our weekend weather. Stay safe and dry! Although we had nice amounts of rain and snow with the first storm, it was definitely the weaker of the two, and it will feel like winter weather this weekend. We will have valley rain, mountain snow and strong gusty wind late tonight and early Saturday. Saturday morning will have the strongest wind and heaviest rain, but there will still be more rain, snow and wind Saturday afternoon and evening. Be safe if you are out and about, and driving over our mountain roads will not be advisable, perhaps not even possible.

TRINITY COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO