Related
wtva.com
Guntown woman found dead in Coahoma County
CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities in Coahoma County found a Lee County woman dead during the weekend. According to the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found Brandi White, 45, of Guntown, Sunday morning inside a vehicle on West Bobo Road. She had apparently been shot. The death is being...
WAAY-TV
Teen from Arab remains in intensive care after accidental shooting
A family from Arab remains grateful as a 16-year-old continues to fight for his life in a Birmingham intensive care unit days after an accidental shooting. Mason Harris was holding a handgun when it went off. He was struck in the head. Mason's mom, Heather Harris, is standing watch with...
wcbi.com
West Point man charged with aggravated assault for stabbing someone
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – A West Point man was accused of stabbing another person. 42-year-old Wayco Campbell was charged with aggravated assault, along with several misdemeanors. West Point Police Chief Avery Cook said the incident happened at a home on High Street this past Friday. The victim was...
Do You Recognize This Tuscaloosa Thief Caught In The Act ?
Not only thieves at Christmas time, but brazen thieves in broad daylight!. This is happening more and more in Tuscaloosa and West Alabama. It was just last week that police were asking for help to locate thieves in Walker Co. that wore creepy masks during their crime. These thefts are...
wcbi.com
Identity of body found in Noxubee County still unknown
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Noxubee County investigators are still trying to identify a body found late last week. Coroner R.L. Calhoun said results still have not come in to help identify the remains. Noxubee County deputies got a tip to check a house on Stewart Road this past...
wcbi.com
Tupelo man arrested for threatening employees at Hardee’s on East Main
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man was accused of threatening the lives of employees at a fast food restaurant. 27-year-old Brandon Potmesil was charged with making terroristic threats. Tupelo police were called to the Hardees restaurant on East Main Street on December 9 about the threats. Potmesil was...
3 injured following shooting in Bessemer
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Three people are recovering in the hospital after being shot in Bessemer Monday morning. According to Lt. Christian Clemons with the Bessemer Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Southgate Lane on the call of three people shot around 7:50 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found the victims suffering […]
wtva.com
Body found in Noxubee County; cause of death to be determined
MACON, Miss. (WTVA) - The investigation into a body discovery in Noxubee County continues. Noxubee County Sheriff Tommy Roby said the body of a man was found on Friday in an abandoned house on Stewart Road. Investigators are working to determine the cause of death and identify the man.
Mississippi state trooper arrested in Alabama on domestic violence charge
A Mississippi state trooper was arrested in Alabama on domestic violence charges reportedly stemming from an incident concerning an infant child. Steven Jones, 33, of Columbus, was out on bond Thursday night after turning himself in to the Tuscaloosa Police Department Thursday morning. WTVA in Tupelo reports that Jones was...
Commercial Dispatch
Manslaughter conviction lands shooter 20 years in prison
A Lowndes County jury found a Columbus man guilty of imperfect self-defense manslaughter Friday afternoon, following five hours of deliberation. Circuit Judge Jim Kitchens sentenced Terry Macon, 46, to 20 years in prison following the verdict, ending a trial that began on Monday. Macon was convicted of the October 2021 shooting death of Deandrian Buckhalter, 28.
wcbi.com
West Point police search for suspect wanted for multiple crimes
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point police are looking for a suspect wanted for several crimes. And they’re asking for your help to find him. Travis Morris is facing a laundry list of charges, including felony fleeing, two counts of felony malicious mischief, grand larceny, and burglary.
wcbi.com
Noxubee County Sheriff’s Office installs two police cameras in the county
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. ( WCBI) – The Noxubee County Sheriff’s Office has a new set of eyes and ears to help them solve crimes. The sheriff’s office has installed two cameras in the Cedar Creek area. They will now have a bird’s eye view of what happens...
wtva.com
Six taken to hospital after Lowndes County wreck
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A crash Saturday afternoon in Lowndes County sent six people to the hospital. The crash happened shortly before 4:37 on Highway 45 South near Old Highway 82. The crash only involved one vehicle. Two adults and four children occupied the vehicle. The vehicle rolled over several...
wcbi.com
Deliberations continue in Lowndes County murder trial
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County jury is still deliberating the fate of a murder suspect. Terry Macon’s trial started earlier this week. The jury got the case this morning and has been debating ever since. Macon is charged with First Degree Murder in the October...
wcbi.com
Columbus police cruiser destroyed, officer injured after crash
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus police officer was injured and a patrol car was destroyed after a weekend pursuit. The CPD vehicle slammed into a pole on Saturday night, near the intersection of Bluecutt and Military Roads. We are told a second cruiser was also damaged. Lowndes County...
wbrc.com
5-year-old shot in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a 5-year-old was shot in the Edgewater Community Saturday morning. The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. on Brooklyn Street. Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to the scene. When they got there, another agency had already taken the child to the hospital.
wcbi.com
Columbus police officers say Macon woman ran over their feet, drove away
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Macon woman is accused of running over a Columbus police officer’s foot. 25-year-old Naesha Sloan is charged with two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer, two counts of child endangerment, and one count of felony fleeing. Investigators told WCBI that officers...
wcbi.com
Lowndes County jury reaches verdict in Terry Macon murder trial
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County jury has reached a verdict in a murder trial. Terry Macon’s trial started earlier this week. The jury got the case this morning and reached a verdict late Friday evening. Macon has been found guilty of Manslaughter and sentenced to...
wcbi.com
Starkville community shows support for each other during tragic times
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – When you or someone you know is going through a tragic time people in the community seem to be there if you need them. With Coach Mike Leach facing difficult medical issues, people across the area are voicing their thoughts and concerns. WCBI talked to...
Man arrested in connection to Greene County homicide
GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Greene County Sheriff’s Office and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials are currently investigating a homicide that occurred in the county Friday. According to an ALEA press release, the homicide occurred at the TJ & J Grocery and Deli store located in the 12000 Block of Alabama State Route 14 in […]
