Tuscaloosa, AL

wtva.com

Guntown woman found dead in Coahoma County

CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities in Coahoma County found a Lee County woman dead during the weekend. According to the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found Brandi White, 45, of Guntown, Sunday morning inside a vehicle on West Bobo Road. She had apparently been shot. The death is being...
COAHOMA COUNTY, MS
WAAY-TV

Teen from Arab remains in intensive care after accidental shooting

A family from Arab remains grateful as a 16-year-old continues to fight for his life in a Birmingham intensive care unit days after an accidental shooting. Mason Harris was holding a handgun when it went off. He was struck in the head. Mason's mom, Heather Harris, is standing watch with...
ARAB, AL
wcbi.com

West Point man charged with aggravated assault for stabbing someone

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – A West Point man was accused of stabbing another person. 42-year-old Wayco Campbell was charged with aggravated assault, along with several misdemeanors. West Point Police Chief Avery Cook said the incident happened at a home on High Street this past Friday. The victim was...
WEST POINT, MS
wcbi.com

Identity of body found in Noxubee County still unknown

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Noxubee County investigators are still trying to identify a body found late last week. Coroner R.L. Calhoun said results still have not come in to help identify the remains. Noxubee County deputies got a tip to check a house on Stewart Road this past...
NOXUBEE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo man arrested for threatening employees at Hardee’s on East Main

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man was accused of threatening the lives of employees at a fast food restaurant. 27-year-old Brandon Potmesil was charged with making terroristic threats. Tupelo police were called to the Hardees restaurant on East Main Street on December 9 about the threats. Potmesil was...
TUPELO, MS
CBS 42

3 injured following shooting in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Three people are recovering in the hospital after being shot in Bessemer Monday morning. According to Lt. Christian Clemons with the Bessemer Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Southgate Lane on the call of three people shot around 7:50 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found the victims suffering […]
BESSEMER, AL
wtva.com

Body found in Noxubee County; cause of death to be determined

MACON, Miss. (WTVA) - The investigation into a body discovery in Noxubee County continues. Noxubee County Sheriff Tommy Roby said the body of a man was found on Friday in an abandoned house on Stewart Road. Investigators are working to determine the cause of death and identify the man.
NOXUBEE COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Manslaughter conviction lands shooter 20 years in prison

A Lowndes County jury found a Columbus man guilty of imperfect self-defense manslaughter Friday afternoon, following five hours of deliberation. Circuit Judge Jim Kitchens sentenced Terry Macon, 46, to 20 years in prison following the verdict, ending a trial that began on Monday. Macon was convicted of the October 2021 shooting death of Deandrian Buckhalter, 28.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

West Point police search for suspect wanted for multiple crimes

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point police are looking for a suspect wanted for several crimes. And they’re asking for your help to find him. Travis Morris is facing a laundry list of charges, including felony fleeing, two counts of felony malicious mischief, grand larceny, and burglary.
WEST POINT, MS
wtva.com

Six taken to hospital after Lowndes County wreck

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A crash Saturday afternoon in Lowndes County sent six people to the hospital. The crash happened shortly before 4:37 on Highway 45 South near Old Highway 82. The crash only involved one vehicle. Two adults and four children occupied the vehicle. The vehicle rolled over several...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Deliberations continue in Lowndes County murder trial

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County jury is still deliberating the fate of a murder suspect. Terry Macon’s trial started earlier this week. The jury got the case this morning and has been debating ever since. Macon is charged with First Degree Murder in the October...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus police cruiser destroyed, officer injured after crash

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus police officer was injured and a patrol car was destroyed after a weekend pursuit. The CPD vehicle slammed into a pole on Saturday night, near the intersection of Bluecutt and Military Roads. We are told a second cruiser was also damaged. Lowndes County...
COLUMBUS, MS
wbrc.com

5-year-old shot in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a 5-year-old was shot in the Edgewater Community Saturday morning. The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. on Brooklyn Street. Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to the scene. When they got there, another agency had already taken the child to the hospital.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Man arrested in connection to Greene County homicide

GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Greene County Sheriff’s Office and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials are currently investigating a homicide that occurred in the county Friday. According to an ALEA press release, the homicide occurred at the TJ & J Grocery and Deli store located in the 12000 Block of Alabama State Route 14 in […]
GREENE COUNTY, AL

