Netflix Nabs Sundance Doc ‘The Deepest Breath,’ Emotional Thriller About World of Freediving (EXCLUSIVE)
Hollywood hasn’t even busted out the Moncler jackets or Bogner boots yet, but the indie sales market around the upcoming Sundance Film Festival is already seeing action. Netflix has acquired the documentary “The Deepest Breath,” which promises to be a visual and emotional thriller about the world of high-risk freediving — where brave souls plunge oceans with no supplemental oxygen, only breath-holding. Indie giant A24, Motive Films, Ventureland and Raw are all additional partners on the film from Irish director Laura McGann. The film will have its global debut in Sundance’s Premieres section in the new year. According to an official synopsis, the...
Little Richard Doc Exploring the Black Queer Origins of Rock to Premiere at Sundance 2023
A documentary on Little Richard, a reexamination of the history of the Meatpacking District through the lens of trans sex workers, the film adaptation of a viral short story, and more will premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. The U.S. Documentary competition will boast the world premiere of Lisa Cortés’ Little Richard: I Am Everything. The film will simultaneously chronicle the career of the titular rock and roll pioneer while examining the genre’s Black queer origins in an effort to counterbalance the whitewashed history of American pop. Somewhat similarly, Kristen Lovell and Zachary Drucker’s documentary The Stroll will tackle the...
Fremantle, Carnivalesque Films Partner On Doc ‘Kim’s Video’; Film Directed By David Redmon And Ashley Sabin Set For Sundance 2023 Bow
Fremantle and Carnivalesque Films have announced their partnership on Kim’s Video, a new feature documentary unearthing the stranger-than-fiction story of the legendary NYC video rental store Kim’s Video Collection, which will world premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, as announced earlier today, screening as the opening day film of the NEXT section. The film directed by award-winners David Redmon and Ashley Sabin (Girl Model) follows modern-day cinephile and filmmaker, Redmon, on a quixotic quest to track down the whereabouts of the massive video collection of the now-defunct Kim’s Video, an iconic shop that once housed more than 55,000 beloved and...
Netflix pushes sound editing and design for ‘Bardo,’ latest film from Alejandro González Iñárritu [Exclusive Video]
“Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” is the latest project from Alejandro González Iñárritu, the four-time Academy Award winner who serves as a multi-hyphenate (director-co-writer-producer-editor-music) on the surreal new film that was released in select theaters on November 4 and hits Netflix in the United States on December 16. The Best Picture contender is described as an “epic, visually stunning and immersive experience set against the intimate and moving journey of Silverio (Daniel Gimenez Cacho), a renowned Mexican journalist and documentary filmmaker living in Los Angeles who is compelled to return to his native Mexico.” In an exclusive video...
Fear - Official Trailer
In this psychological horror film, a group of friends gathers for a much-needed weekend getaway at a remote and historic hotel. Celebration turns into terror as one by one, each guest faces their own worst fear.
I'd cancel Disney Plus, Hulu and HBO Max in December — here's why
Looking to save money on your streaming service bills? We do a deep dive into which ones you should cancel. Here's what we recommend you cancel in December 2022.
'Yellowstone' Kills Beloved Character and TV Western Legend in Latest Episode
Yellowstone has been nothing if not full of surprises this season, from heartbreaking accidents to epic bar brawls. Understandably, fans were quite shocked to see that the series killed a beloved character and TV Western legend in its latest episode. Please Note: Yellowstone Season 5 Spoilers Below. During Sunday night's...
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, November 30
As we say good riddance to November (the turkey was dry, grandma, you ruined the month for me!), we look forward to December, which means a ton of new movies and shows on Amazon Prime Video. We've made our picks for the best Prime Video shows and movies to watch during the month, including Jack Ryan Season 3 and the horror film Nanny, but there's plenty more to choose from both Prime Video and Freevee, Amazon's free streaming service. As for today's Top 10 Prime Video Shows and Movies list, it looks an awful lot like yesterday's, with the only change being the stellar documentary Good Night Oppy moving up a spot to No. 8. You go, Oppy!
Dystopian German Film ‘We Might as Well Be Dead’ Sets North American Release
Aspect Ratio and Hope Runs High have struck a deal to give North American theatrical and non-theatrical releases to dystopian German film “We Might as Well Be Dead,” from first-time filmmaker Natalia Sinelnikova. The 2023 theatrical distribution of the film in the U.S. and Canada will be a partnership between the two companies and be followed by a digital release later in the year. Jordan Mattos of Aspect Ratio will oversee the non-theatrical distribution. The rights deal was struck with the film’s Amsterdam- and Beijing-based sales agent Fortissimo Films. The film, which focuses on the residents of an apartment block situated on...
The ‘Godfather Of Harlem’ Refuses To Be Caged In Season 3 Trailer
Godfather Of Harlem has released the official trailer for the highly-anticipated third season. Based on a true story, Forest Whitaker stars as infamous crime boss Bumpy Johnson who works to regain control of his 1960’s neighborhood that he found in shambles after he returned from an 11-year prison bid. The acclaimed drama is set to return on Jan. 15, 2023, on the newly branded MGM+, formerly known as Epix.More from VIBE.com5 Things We Learned After Watching The ‘BMF’ Season 2 TrailerKeke Palmer Shares "Life-Changing" Sex Advice From Whoopi GoldbergWhoopi Goldberg, Cedric The Entertainer To Star In Mario Van Peebles Western, 'Outlaws' Godfather...
Kirstie Alley's Final Theatrical Release Was Unfinished And Hated By Critics
Kirstie Alley has died of cancer at 71, her children True and Lillie Parker announced via Alley's Twitter and other social media pages yesterday. Alley is best known for playing bar manager Rebecca Howe on "Cheers" from 1987 until 1993, having won two Emmy Awards for best lead actress in a comedy series for the role. She also starred alongside John Travolta in three "Look Who's Talking" films.
‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Trailer: Miles Morales Squares Off With Hundreds of Alt Spidies (Video)
The first look at Sony and Marvels follow-up to the Oscar-winning animated hit packs a punch
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Review: James Cameron’s Dazzling, Overwhelming Sequel Really Delivers in Hour 3
There's both too much and not enough going on in this return to Pandora, but the climactic action sequence provides a rewarding payoff
The White Lotus Renewed for Season 3 at HBO
The White Lotus will return for a third season. HBO announced today that it had ordered a third season of Mike White's award-winning anthology series, which is currently airing Season 2. The White Lotus Season 2, set in Sicily, recently became the #1 title overall on HBO Max. "Reflecting on...
Colin Kaepernick to Produce ABC News Studios’ True-Crime Docuseries ‘Killing County’ for Hulu
Other projects for the studio include "Death in the Dorms" from "The Way Down" executive producer Nile Cappello and "Web of Death" from Blink Films
Barry Pepper, Sam Neill to Star in Mob Thriller ‘Bring Him to Me’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Barry Pepper takes the lead in feature film “Bring Him to Me,” which is now shooting in Queensland, Australia, under director Luke Sparke (“Occupation Rainfall”). The picture is a mob thriller written by Tom Evans and which also stars Sam Neill and Rachel Griffiths. Under orders from a ruthless crime boss, a getaway driver must battle his conscience and drive a young and unsuspecting passenger to an uncertain fate. Evans’ script was inspired by the traumatic scene in Martin Scorsese’s “Casino” in which Nicky Santoro (portrayed by Joe Pesci) unwittingly turns up for a meeting in a cornfield and things go...
Nicolas Cage Plays a Widower Seeking Revenge in New Western 'The Old Way' : Watch the Trailer
Nicolas Cage is taking on the Western genre. On Thursday, Saban Films and Lionsgate shared the official trailer for the Academy Award winner's upcoming movie The Old Way exclusively with PEOPLE. The Old Way sees Cage star as "cold-blooded gunslinger turned respectable family man" Colton Briggs, according to an official...
‘Last Film Show’ Director Pan Nalin Discusses Similarities to ‘The Fablemans': ‘Quite Amazing How All Filmmakers Think Alike’
TheWrap Screening Series: Nalin was joined by producer Dheer Momaya and star Bhavin Rabari. Pan Nalin, writer and director of “Last Film Show,” India’s official submission for the Best International Feature Oscar, turned to his own childhood growing in the Adtala village in Saurashtra for inspiration for the semi-autobiographical film.
‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Cast and Character Guide (Photos)
A new flock of wealthy guests stay at the luxury hotel in Sicily, Italy
Following HBO Max Cancellations, DC Animation Content Could Come from Amazon
Warner Bros. Television Studios is closing a deal with Amazon for DC content. Warner Bros. TV group boss Channing Dungey said at the U.K. TV conference Content London that the studio is “exploring animated IP on different platforms.”. “One of the interesting things that’s exciting for me at this...
