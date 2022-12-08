Read full article on original website
Jerry Jones Has Blunt Message For Troubled Cowboys Player
The Dallas Cowboys questionably kept troubled cornerback Kelvin Joseph this past spring when they had the option to release him. Now, the team will need him to step up after Anthony Brown suffered a season-ending Achilles tear in Week 13. Joseph has been thrust into into a starting role alongside...
Bengals stars Jessie Bates, Ja’Marr Chase each fined by league
CINCINNATI, Ohio - A pair of Cincinnati Bengals stars are receiving hefty fines ahead this weekend’s matchup against the Browns. Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase and free safety Jessie Bates have each been fined by the NFL for their respective actions that took place in last weekend’s win against Kansas City.
NFL World Furious With Deshaun Watson Decision Sunday
On Sunday, the Browns removed Deshaun Watson from the game, bringing backup Jacoby Brissett into the contest, to attempt a fourth down play. Many assumed that Brissett would quarterback sneak it, but instead, he took a shot deep, only for it to go incomplete. Why the heck are you removing...
Why Tony Fields II’s roughing the punter penalty was the turning point in Browns’ loss to Bengals
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Second-year linebacker Tony Fields II was one of the stars for the Browns a week ago in the win in Houston. What a difference a week makes in the NFL.
iheart.com
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
How Much Money Stefon Diggs + Josh Allen Make in Buffalo Endorsements
How much money do Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen make from endorsements? Whether they represent national or local brands, there is a rigorous vetting process that both go through. Diggs and Allen make sure that they are partnering with brands that align with their values. Here is how much money...
How Deshaun Watson, David Njoku and the rest of the Browns offense graded vs. the Bengals
CINCINNATI, Ohio- The Browns defense struggled during Sunday’s 23-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Here’s how the defense graded, according to Pro Football Focus:. (PFF grades every player on every play and uses a scale of 0-100, with higher grades indicating better play. PFF has explained its grades this way: 100-90 elite; 89-85 Pro Bowler; 84-70 starter; 69-60 backup; 59-0 replaceable. In other words, it’s similar to how we would match up percentages with traditional letter grades in school.)
Kevin Stefanski on all the criticism he’s receiving from fans and media: ‘All of that goes with the territory’
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Kevin Stefanski has come under heavy fire for some of his decision-making in Sunday’s 23-10 loss to the Bengals, in which the Browns went 1-3 in the red zone and converted only 4-of-15 third downs for 26.7%. But Stefanski, whose job is 100% safe, isn’t...
Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: How to watch live for free (12/11/22)
The Baltimore Ravens will travel to play the Pittsburgh Steelers in an AFC North matchup on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: Fubo.tv (free trial); DirecTV Stream (free trial); Hulu + Live TV (free trial). Also, Sling TV (promotional offers). In...
Joe Burrow’s true nemesis haunts him in win over Browns
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow threw his eighth interception of the season in the third quarter of a 23-10 win over Cleveland on Sunday. It followed a similar pattern to most of the turnovers he’s been responsible for this season — it came on a tipped pass.
Unlikely heroes help Cincinnati end Battle of Ohio woes: Bengals vs. Browns quick takes
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Who did the Bengals need to step up to end their recent woes to the Browns?. Trent Taylor and Trenton Irwin. The pair of unlikely heroes stepped up in the 23-10 win after Tyler Boyd (finger) and Tee Higgins (hamstring) went down with injuries in the first quarter.
The Bengals have some serious injury concerns to manage this week: Strictly Stripes podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The grind of the NFL season is catching up to the Cincinnati Bengals’ injury report. Aside from several season-ending injuries to Drew Sample and Chidobe Awuzie, and D.J. Reader and Ja’Marr Chase missing time in the middle of the year, the Bengals have mostly stayed healthy through the first 14 weeks of the season.
Zac Taylor says Bengals are in wait-and-see mode on bevy of injuries
CINCINNATI, Ohio — After Week 14′s win over the Browns, the Bengals are in an unfamiliar position as it relates to the health of the roster. Despite not having many injury concerns throughout the course of the season, with only one Week 1 starter lost for the season (cornerback Chidobe Awuzie), they’re now faced with some important injury questions headed into their matchup against the Buccaneers on Sunday.
Zac Taylor was surprised to see injured WR Tee Higgins playing on opening drive against Browns
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals coach Zac Taylor came up with a list of situations he might consider using Tee Higgins in a 23-10 win over the Browns after the receiver injured his hamstring during pregame warmups. The third-and-7 on their opening drive was not one of them. Higgins somehow...
Can the Browns beat the Bengals and fix Deshaun Watson at the same time? – Terry Pluto’s Pregame Scribbles
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Scribbles in my notebook as the Browns play Sunday in Cincinnati against the Bengals:. 1. For Cleveland, two things are happening: They need to beat Cincinnati for any remote hope of a playoff berth. They have to shape up Deshaun Watson fast. The QB has played 55 career NFL games. This was the first time he didn’t lead the offense to at least one TD. In the 27-14 victory in Houston, Watson was 12 of 22 passing for 131 yards and an interception. His 53.4 passer rating was the lowest of his career, and it happened against one of the NFL’s worst defenses.
Josh Bell’s character, Bo Naylor’s determination – Terry Pluto’s Guardian Scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook as the Guardians returned home from the winter meetings in San Diego with a deal to sign first baseman Josh Bell to a 2-year, $33 million deal. Bell has a player option to become a free agent after the 2022 season. 1....
What’s left of this season after the Browns lose to the Bengals?
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- The Browns lost to the Bengals on Sunday, 23-10, and are 5-8, facing the longest of long shots to make the playoffs this season. They host the Ravens on Saturday at FirstEnergy Stadium in front of a national TV audience. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan...
