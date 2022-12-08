ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Jerry Jones Has Blunt Message For Troubled Cowboys Player

The Dallas Cowboys questionably kept troubled cornerback Kelvin Joseph this past spring when they had the option to release him. Now, the team will need him to step up after Anthony Brown suffered a season-ending Achilles tear in Week 13. Joseph has been thrust into into a starting role alongside...
NFL World Furious With Deshaun Watson Decision Sunday

On Sunday, the Browns removed Deshaun Watson from the game, bringing backup Jacoby Brissett into the contest, to attempt a fourth down play. Many assumed that Brissett would quarterback sneak it, but instead, he took a shot deep, only for it to go incomplete. Why the heck are you removing...
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
How Deshaun Watson, David Njoku and the rest of the Browns offense graded vs. the Bengals

CINCINNATI, Ohio- The Browns defense struggled during Sunday’s 23-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Here’s how the defense graded, according to Pro Football Focus:. (PFF grades every player on every play and uses a scale of 0-100, with higher grades indicating better play. PFF has explained its grades this way: 100-90 elite; 89-85 Pro Bowler; 84-70 starter; 69-60 backup; 59-0 replaceable. In other words, it’s similar to how we would match up percentages with traditional letter grades in school.)
Zac Taylor says Bengals are in wait-and-see mode on bevy of injuries

CINCINNATI, Ohio — After Week 14′s win over the Browns, the Bengals are in an unfamiliar position as it relates to the health of the roster. Despite not having many injury concerns throughout the course of the season, with only one Week 1 starter lost for the season (cornerback Chidobe Awuzie), they’re now faced with some important injury questions headed into their matchup against the Buccaneers on Sunday.
Can the Browns beat the Bengals and fix Deshaun Watson at the same time? – Terry Pluto’s Pregame Scribbles

CINCINNATI, Ohio - Scribbles in my notebook as the Browns play Sunday in Cincinnati against the Bengals:. 1. For Cleveland, two things are happening: They need to beat Cincinnati for any remote hope of a playoff berth. They have to shape up Deshaun Watson fast. The QB has played 55 career NFL games. This was the first time he didn’t lead the offense to at least one TD. In the 27-14 victory in Houston, Watson was 12 of 22 passing for 131 yards and an interception. His 53.4 passer rating was the lowest of his career, and it happened against one of the NFL’s worst defenses.
