CINCINNATI, Ohio - Scribbles in my notebook as the Browns play Sunday in Cincinnati against the Bengals:. 1. For Cleveland, two things are happening: They need to beat Cincinnati for any remote hope of a playoff berth. They have to shape up Deshaun Watson fast. The QB has played 55 career NFL games. This was the first time he didn’t lead the offense to at least one TD. In the 27-14 victory in Houston, Watson was 12 of 22 passing for 131 yards and an interception. His 53.4 passer rating was the lowest of his career, and it happened against one of the NFL’s worst defenses.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO