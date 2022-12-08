Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hunter in Greensburg, PA Sparks Controversy as he Butchers Deer 'at Home in Front of a School' & Will Continue to Do ItZack LoveGreensburg, PA
5 Famous Musicians You Didn't Know Were From PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
3 Great Burger Joints in PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
3 Great Pizza Places In PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in Pennsylvania this YearTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
Related
NHL
Isles Day to Day: Beauvillier and Palmieri Practice
Anthony Beauvillier and Kyle Palmieri practice with the Islanders on Monday. Kyle Palmieri and Anthony Beauvillier returned to the ice and were full participants in practice on Monday. Palmieri has been out since Nov. 21 on injured reserve with an upper-body injury. Palmieri has nine points (6G, 3A) in 20...
NHL
Pittsburgh Penguins Named Inclusion Champion by You Can Play
The You Can Play Project, which is dedicated to ensuring the safety and inclusion of LGBTQ+ athletes in sports, named the Penguins the NHL's 2021-22 Inclusion Champions ahead of tonight's third annual Pride Game. This honor acknowledged the efforts made by the Penguins to reach out to the LGBTQ+ community...
NHL
Sully Says: "We Had an Element of Patience" In Playoff-Like Win
The Penguins extended their win streak to six games with a 2-1 victory over Dallas on Monday at PPG Paints Arena. They are 10-1-1 in their last 12 games overall. Evgeni Malkin scored the go-ahead goal with just 34.7 seconds remaining, the third time in the last 10 years the Penguins have gotten such a tally in the final minute of a game (Olli Maatta on Dec. 16, 2017 and Matt Niskanen on Oct. 12, 2013 were the others).
NHL
Updates from optional morning skate - Dec. 12
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens held an optional morning skate at the Bell Centre ahead of tonight's game against the Flames. Here's the list of players who hit the ice for the skate:. Monday, December 12. Optional morning skate. F D G. 20 - Juraj Slafkovsky 21 - Kaiden Guhle 34...
NHL
PLAYING WITH CONFIDENCE
MONTREAL - When Radim Zohorna was claimed off waivers by the Flames earlier this year, his world was spinning. He was moving to a new city, a new country, and faced with getting acclimatized to a new team with different systems and teammates. "I just wasn't ready for it," he...
NHL
PROSPECTS: Allan, Del Mastro, Korchinski, Dach Make Team Canada Roster
Team Canada announced final rosters for the 2023 World Juniors tournament on Monday. The Chicago Blackhawks had four players officially named to Team Canada's 2023 World Juniors roster. With four prospects, the Blackhawks have the highest representation from any NHL team on the official roster. Three members of Canada's seven...
NHL
Recap: Ducks Blanked in 3-0 Loss to Ottawa
Alex DeBrincat scored twice and Cam Talbot posted his 28th career shutout, guiding the Ottawa Senators to a 3-0 victory over the Ducks tonight at Canadian Tire Centre. With the loss, Anaheim dropped to 7-19-3 on the season and 2-12-3 on the road. The Ducks will continue their four-game Canadian road trip tomorrow in Toronto.
NHL
CH Weekly: Dec. 12 to 18
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens continue to play good hockey. Here are all the ways for fans to connect with the Habs this week. The Habs will receive the Calgary Flames Monday night for their first Bobblehead Night of the season! The first 5,000 fans at the Bell Centre will get their hands on a Joel Edmundson figurine, so make sure to arrive early!
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ CANADIENS
FLAMES (13-11-4) vs. CANADIENS (13-12-2) 5 p.m. MT | TV: CBC, Sportsnet | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Points - Elias Lindholm (23) Points - Nick Suzuki (29) Goals - Cole Caufield (16) Special Teams:. Flames:. PP - 20.4% (24th) / PK - 80.2% (10th) Canadiens:. PP - 15.7% (30th)...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Curtailed Cats
Complete game powered by goals from Beniers, Burakovsky, Eberle seals the 5-2 road win over Florida. SUNRISE, FL - The Kraken lost to the Panthers just over a week ago and they came to Florida determined to not let that happen again. In what was a complete effort from all 18 skaters and their goaltender, Matty Beniers started the scoring just over a minute into the game. When the home team tied it up in the second period, the Kraken responded right away and never let the Panthers back into the game. Andre Burakovsky, Jordan Eberle, Daniel Sprong, and Yanni Gourde added the extra goals to cement a 5-2 victory. Florida is now 0-11 this season when they go down by two or more goals.
NHL
Jack Matier Named to Canada's 2023 World Junior Championship Roster
Preds Defensive Prospect has 26 Points (7g-19a) in 26 Games with Ottawa 67's (OHL) Jack Matier will don the Maple Leaf once again. After impressing at Team Canada's junior selection camp, the 19-year-old Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., native earned a spot on the team's 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship roster.
NHL
Coach's Challenge: EDM @ MIN - 7:46 of the Second Period
Result: Call on the ice is overturned - No Goal Minnesota. Explanation: Video review determined that Minnesota's Frederick Gaudreau preceded the puck into the offensive zone and was in an off-side position prior to Matt Dumba's goal. According to Rule 38.9, "The standard for overturning the call in the event of a "GOAL" call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an "Off-Side" infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed."
NHL
SAY WHAT - 'HE WAS AWESOME'
What was talked about following a 2-1 shootout loss to the Habs. "It's a loss. Tough one, obviously. You wanted to end the road trip on a good note and at least go .500 and we didn't do that." ON THE EFFORT FROM THE GUYS:. "It's great. That's why you...
NHL
Rookie Watch: Beniers, Perfetti among top scorers 20 and younger
Kraken center leads in goals, Jets forward third in points. The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2022-23 season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch. This week, a look at the...
NHL
PREVIEW: Oilers at Predators
The Edmonton Oilers wrap up back-to-back games at Bridgestone Arena against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night. You can watch the game on Sportsnet One or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED. Subscribe to Oilers+ to unlock the Pre-Game Show that will begin at 5:30pm MT,...
NHL
NHL Buzz: Mrazek off IR, will start for Blackhawks against Capitals
Palmieri possible for Islanders against Bruins; Blackwood near conditioning stint for Devils. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Chicago Blackhawks. Petr Mrazek was activated off injured reserve and will start in goal against the Washington...
NHL
Ducks Recall Goaltender Dostal from San Diego
The Ducks have recalled goaltender Lukas Dostal from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Dostal, 22 (6/22/00), is 1-2-0 with a 2.98 goals-against average (GAA) and .907 save percentage (SV%) in four career NHL appearances (three starts) with the Ducks. The 6-2, 191-pound goaltender won his NHL debut Jan. 9, 2022 vs. Detroit, establishing the record for most saves by a Ducks goaltender in their NHL debut (33). At 21 years, 201 days, he became the fifth goaltender in Ducks history to make his NHL debut at age 21 or younger.
NHL
Predators Recall Gravel, McKeown From Milwaukee (AHL)
Nashville, Tenn. (December 12, 2022) - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has recalled defensemen Kevin Gravel and Roland McKeown from Milwaukee (AHL). Gravel, 30 (3/6/92), has six points (6a) and 10 penalty minutes in 22 games with the Admirals, his ninth...
NHL
Video Review/Coach's Challenge: ANA @ OTT - 15:29 of the Third Period
Explanation: First, video review determined that Rourke Chartier's shot at 4:31 (15:29 elapsed time) completely crossed the Anaheim goal line. Anaheim then initiated a Coach's Challenge for goaltender interference, which determined that Chartier impaired Lukas Dostal's ability to play his position in the crease. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.3, "If an attacking player initiates contact with a goalkeeper, incidental or otherwise, while the goalkeeper is in his goal crease, and a goal is scored, the goal will be disallowed."
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Lightning 4, Panthers 1
Making a quick trip across the state to stoke the flames of a growing rivalry, the Florida Panthers suffered a 4-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on Saturday. With the loss, Florida now sits at 13-11-4 in the standings. "I didn't think we moved the puck,...
Comments / 0