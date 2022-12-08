ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Gov. Spencer Cox proposes $1B in tax relief, including exemption for unborn fetuses

By Art Raymond
Deseret News
Deseret News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YGiUh_0jcNyIUX00
Gov. Spencer Cox talks about his fiscal year 2024 budget recommendations at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox cited the state’s nation-leading economy as the engine empowering him to propose some $1 billion in tax relief as part of his fiscal 2024 budget proposal, which was partially released Thursday.

The governor’s budget plan also includes a new tax credit that would allow an individual or family to claim a double exemption in the year of a child’s birth, extending one dependent tax exemption for the child and another for the unborn fetus.

“We believe if we truly are pro-life, and we believe in unborn children, that there should be a dependent exemption for the unborn child as well,” Cox, a Republican, said at a budget preview meeting with the Deseret News. “So, we are proposing a dependent exemption for moms during pregnancy.”

Cox said the exemption would extend to multiple births but did not outline further details. The proposed new exemption has similarities to a federal proposal, the Child Tax Credit for Pregnant Moms Act of 2022 , as well as legislation adopted earlier this year by Georgia and another proposal under consideration by Michigan legislators.

“In a practical sense it’s a little hard to administer something like that so what we would do is give two exemptions for every birth,” Cox said. “One for the child being born and one for the pre-birth child.”

Related

Cox said the new dependent exemption is just one example of numerous efforts within his latest budget proposal aiming to support Utah families.

“We’re going to be focused on families,” Cox said. “We’re seeing birthrates drop precipitously across the country and here in Utah ... and we want to do everything we can to encourage and make having children easier in our state, not harder.”

Cox is proposing $300 million in new, ongoing income tax cuts, $574 million in one-time tax relief as well as maintaining the expiration of the basic property tax levy freeze. The governor says the combined proposals will provide more than $1 billion in tax relief to Utah households in the fiscal year that begins July 1, 2023.

A big chunk of that ongoing tax relief, per the governor’s proposal, would come from dropping the current income tax rate from 4.85% to 4.75%, a reduction that would save taxpayers some $190 million.

Noting that this basic rate reduction would benefit primarily middle- and upper-income earners, Cox also proposes making $250 of the Taxpayer Tax Credit refundable. According to his proposal, the change would mean a household that has $500 in tax liability that qualifies for the Taxpayer Tax Credit of $750 would get the difference, $250, refunded in a check.

Related

Some $400 million of the governor’s proposed tax relief would come in the form of a one-time rebate, aiming to return some of the state’s budget surplus back to taxpayers. Under his plan, those rebates would be equal to the greater of $100 or 6% of taxes paid in the previous year. According to data in the governor’s budget plan, that would equate to $100 for individuals and households making up to about $39,000 per year and as much as $1,345 for those making more than $178,000 per year.

Cox is also proposing giving taxpayers a one-time rebate on property tax expenditures, recognizing the “astronomical property valuation increases in 2022” that are driving collections projected to exceed forecasts by $127 million. Cox’s proposal indicates this rebate, combined with the expiration of the basic levy freeze, will save taxpayers $145 million in the 2024 fiscal year.

While the U.S. economy is just starting to show signs of cooling off following a long run of record inflation and many economists see the potential for recessionary conditions in the coming year, Cox said Utah is well positioned to weather the changes and described his budget as a “recession resilient” proposal.

“All the markers, every economist we’ve talked to and all the data shows that Utah’s economy is real, and that it really is the best in the country,” the governor said. “That’s not hyperbole. That’s not me being the cheerleader. That’s just facts.”

“And yet, we recognize we’re in a strange time. The Federal Reserve is actively trying to destroy demand. They’re actively trying to cool the economy and there are signs that that is working. And we’re seeing more layoffs in the tech sector ... something we’ve never had before,” he said.

“But heading into a potential recession … we have an employee cushion. (There are) thousands of jobs open right now that are not being filled so, even if you have some layoffs, there’s record hiring at the same time.”

Ultimately, the Utah Legislature owns the responsibility for setting the state’s fiscal plans but Cox said he’s been working closely with lawmakers throughout his budget-making process. He said his proposal was appropriately cautious and prudent but noted the state’s record-setting revenues are allowing him to propose funding increases in critical areas while also providing widespread tax relief.

“We believe it’s a fiscally conservative proposal, but also one that meets the needs of the citizens of the state of Utah,” Cox said. “We feel very good about this. We think it’s a generational opportunity both to return money to the citizens of Utah in record amounts but also to provide record funding for education and in many areas that have desperately needed it for several years.”

Comments / 4

Scdall
4d ago

I think people with kids could pay extra taxes! it causes the state more money!. why do they get a tax break? they don't have to have these kids we don't need these kids we don't want these kids why do they get a tax break? shouldn't those that don't have kids get a tax break?

Reply
2
Related
KPCW

Above average snow totals still not enough to pull Utah out of drought

About 95% of Utah’s water for agriculture, municipal uses and drinking water comes from snow. The Natural Resources Conservation Service reports how much water is actually in Utah’s snowpack. According to NRCS’s most recent report, all but four of Utah’s 16 major watersheds had above normal mountain precipitation...
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Utah holds 1st Gender Marker Change Day

SALT LAKE CITY — On Friday, Shannon Woodbury legally confirmed the name and gender she has been using for over a decade. “I came out as transgender way back in 2008,” she said. “My old name, I haven’t gone by that in a really long time. Even my bank and my job have used my new name for paychecks and stuff. I’ve had jobs that have put me down as my preferred gender, as female, for years. But clearly, I’ve wanted to do it officially for a very long time.”
UTAH STATE
Deseret News

U.S. inflation now at 7.1%, lowest rate in a year

A Labor Department report Tuesday finds U.S. inflation dropped sharply in November, driven mostly by decreases in costs for shelter and energy. Most economists believe the Federal Reserve will still assess a sizable increase to its benchmark rate later this week.
UTAH STATE
kvnutalk

Recent layoffs affect Bear Lake Community Health clinics – Cache Valley Daily

Those affected by employee layoffs at Bear Lake Community Health (BLCH) have taken their concerns online, mostly with comments about management of the company. BLCH maintained eight health centers from Montpelier, Idaho to Evanston, Wyoming before the Randolph, Utah location was recently forced to close. In late-October, company CEO Jorge...
UTAH STATE
8 News Now

Is a front license plate required in Nevada?

With thousands of new people moving into Nevada and many who are new to the Silver State, it's important to know the laws of our roads. One of the most asked-about differences newcomers are unsure of is whether Nevada requires vehicles to have both front and rear license plates.
NEVADA STATE
utahstories.com

Will Housing in Utah Ever Become Affordable Again?

There are a few signs that more cities could adopt and adapt existing zoning laws to allow for more affordable housing. But there is just one major roadblock: NIMBISM. Eric Gardiner is a Salt Lake City area real estate agent. He has witnessed dramatic changes in the Salt Lake City housing market in the past six months, and he says that slowly things are shifting from being a seller’s market to a buyers’ market. Meaning buyers who were once bidding against twenty other potential purchasers are now finding a lot more leverage due to the dramatic increase in time that houses for sale are remaining on the market.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Warning, advisories issued as large winter storm heads toward Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Another round of winter storms is coming Utah's way. The National Weather Service says a storm that will "bring significant accumulating snow to the mountains" is forecast to arrive late Saturday, lingering into Tuesday morning before clearing up later that day. The agency updated alerts ahead of the storm Saturday afternoon, issuing a winter storm warning for high-elevation areas in southern Utah, a winter storm watch for other high-elevation areas and winter weather advisories for other parts of the state.
UTAH STATE
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
50K+
Followers
30K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy