Meet the largest landowner in the US as map reveals stunning amount of land billionaire owns – and it’s not Bill Gates

A MAP has revealed which billionaire owns the largest amount of land in the US - you’ll be shocked to know that it isn’t Bill Gates.

The Microsoft co-founder faced several claims that he owned a majority of America’s farmland earlier this year.

A map has revealed which billionaire owns the most land in the US, and it's not Bill Gates Credit: Reddit

John Malone owns about 2.2million acres of land across the United States Credit: Reuters

While Gates owns nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the US, he isn’t the largest landowner in the country.

That title goes to John Malone, the former CEO of Tele-Communications Inc, which was purchased by AT&T Inc in 1999 for more than $50billion.

Malone owns several ranching and real estate businesses predominantly in Maine, New Mexico, Colorado and Wyoming.

He is also the chairman and largest stakeholder of Liberty Media, possessing 28% of Discovery Communications, which was acquired by Scripps Network for $14.6billion.

Malone also has 25% shares in Liberty Global, the largest international cable company with just under 30million subscribers, and owns 8% of the Atlanta Braves baseball team.

In total, Malone owns roughly 2.2million acres of land and has a net worth of around $9.22billion, earning him the nickname the “Cable Cowboy.”

He also owns three hotels in Dublin, Ireland, and a fourth in Limerick.

The billionaire says he purchased the land because “they are not making it anymore.”

Malone made the decision to put billions of his wealth into land ownership after spending a summer working on a family farm in Pennsylvania.

His first major purchase was Bell Ranch in New Mexico, a 290,100-acre plain saturated with mesas, rimrock canyons, pastures and a bell-shaped mountain.

He also purchased the 800-acre Bridlewood Farms in Florida.

In an interview with CNBC, Malone said that his biggest motivation for purchasing land was preservation and he said he hopes to buy more.

“The conservation of lands is important,” he said. “That was a virus I got from Ted Turner.”

Malone continued, “the forestry part of it in the Northeast is a pretty good business, with very low return on capital, but very stable and leverageable.

“And we think it will provide good inflation protection in the long run. That's basically the motivation there. It just seemed like a good thing to do.”

In comparison, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates owns about 270,000 acres of farmland Credit: AFP