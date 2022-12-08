ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Meet the largest landowner in the US as map reveals stunning amount of land billionaire owns – and it’s not Bill Gates

By Cheyenne R. Ubiera
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22kSv5_0jcNxWZG00

A MAP has revealed which billionaire owns the largest amount of land in the US - you’ll be shocked to know that it isn’t Bill Gates.

The Microsoft co-founder faced several claims that he owned a majority of America’s farmland earlier this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rn5sW_0jcNxWZG00
A map has revealed which billionaire owns the most land in the US, and it's not Bill Gates Credit: Reddit
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BjKKy_0jcNxWZG00
John Malone owns about 2.2million acres of land across the United States Credit: Reuters

While Gates owns nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the US, he isn’t the largest landowner in the country.

That title goes to John Malone, the former CEO of Tele-Communications Inc, which was purchased by AT&T Inc in 1999 for more than $50billion.

Malone owns several ranching and real estate businesses predominantly in Maine, New Mexico, Colorado and Wyoming.

He is also the chairman and largest stakeholder of Liberty Media, possessing 28% of Discovery Communications, which was acquired by Scripps Network for $14.6billion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hzbb3_0jcNxWZG00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S1Vyb_0jcNxWZG00

Malone also has 25% shares in Liberty Global, the largest international cable company with just under 30million subscribers, and owns 8% of the Atlanta Braves baseball team.

In total, Malone owns roughly 2.2million acres of land and has a net worth of around $9.22billion, earning him the nickname the “Cable Cowboy.”

He also owns three hotels in Dublin, Ireland, and a fourth in Limerick.

The billionaire says he purchased the land because “they are not making it anymore.”

Malone made the decision to put billions of his wealth into land ownership after spending a summer working on a family farm in Pennsylvania.

His first major purchase was Bell Ranch in New Mexico, a 290,100-acre plain saturated with mesas, rimrock canyons, pastures and a bell-shaped mountain.

He also purchased the 800-acre Bridlewood Farms in Florida.

In an interview with CNBC, Malone said that his biggest motivation for purchasing land was preservation and he said he hopes to buy more.

“The conservation of lands is important,” he said. “That was a virus I got from Ted Turner.”

Malone continued, “the forestry part of it in the Northeast is a pretty good business, with very low return on capital, but very stable and leverageable.

“And we think it will provide good inflation protection in the long run. That's basically the motivation there. It just seemed like a good thing to do.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wqcKU_0jcNxWZG00
In comparison, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates owns about 270,000 acres of farmland Credit: AFP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1weVhr_0jcNxWZG00
Malone is worth an estimated $9.22billion Credit: Mary Turner - The Times

Comments / 255

Paul Adams
4d ago

yes....he 'owns' it....I own a farm.....other people work it and benefit from it.....I'm wealthy enough that I pay the taxes and the electrical and fix the forklift without whining.....well.....bless them and their families

Reply(15)
19
Jack
3d ago

John Malone and his wife are known to be exceptionally generous. I volunteered at a charity that received a large parcel of land and millions in cash from them. They don't make a big splash of it, usually not associating their names publicly with the donation. The non-profit facilities they finance often have the word "Harmony" in the name. So if you see that, there is a chance it's been donated by John Malone and his wife.

Reply(4)
9
Nikki R
4d ago

So bill gates is evil for owning less land and using it to feed people while this guy gets a pass because he says it’s a good investment. The hypocrisy keeps astounding me.

Reply(15)
27
Related
Wayness Tamm

Billionaire loses entire fortune in the past week

During the previous week, cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried's net worth fell from 16 billion dollars to nothing. Bankman-Fried primarily made his money as the head of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. According to Wikipedia:
Kicker 102.5

Who Owns The Most Land In The Natural State Of Arkansas?

When it comes to land in Arkansas I am a landowner. I own a paltry six-tenths of an acre, but who owns the most land in the natural state of Arkansas?. The United States has a population of 331.9 million people that occupy just a small part of the 2.43 billion acres of land. Arkansas makes up 34.035 million of those acres. Arkansas is 29th in the nation in terms of total acres and fifty-six percent of Arkansas's total land is forest land.
ARKANSAS STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The Income It Takes To Be Rich In Every State

When it comes to personal finance, what it means to be “rich” is relative. Ask the 73.3 million minimum wage workers in the U.S. the income level they consider rich, and then pose the same question to the more than 700 American billionaires. Between the two groups, answers are bound to differ by orders of […]
IOWA STATE
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — has issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels.
natureworldnews.com

Large Concentration of Rare Earth Elements Worth Billions of Dollars Found in 450-Million-Year-Old Volcanic Rock in Northern Maine

In 450 million-year-old volcanic rock located on a remote mountainside in northern Maine, scientists have found a significant concentration of rare earth elements and trace metals, worth billions of dollars, that are highly prized by the US defense, technology, and alternative energy industries. It is still too early to determine...
NEVADA STATE
streetwisereports.com

Gold Miner Strikes 19.1m of 43.3 g/t Au at Alaska Property

North American gold explorer HighGold Mining Inc. (HIGH:TSX.V; HGGOF:OTCQX), yesterday announced the results from assays collected from four resource infill and expansion drill holes at its Johnson Tract (JT) Project in Southcentral Alaska, U.S. The JT Project is a poly-metallic (gold, copper, zinc, silver, lead) project that encompasses about 8,475...
ALASKA STATE
News Tender

Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Photo bySteve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
MotorTrend Magazine

You're Being Lied to About Electric Cars

I've heard all the supposed arguments. It seems every time anything even tangentially related to electric cars is published, certain people feel compelled to share their own research. You've probably heard it all, too: A Prius is worse for the planet than a Hummer. EVs are coal-powered cars. Electric cars produce more CO2 than internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Lithium mining is uniquely bad for the environment. Cobalt mining relies largely on slave labor, if not child slave labor. Actually, that last part is sadly true. But the rest? Lies. And I'm not even going to get into the hypocrisy of posting anti-EV rhetoric from a lithium-ion-battery-powered phone or laptop.
TheStreet

You Won't Believe How Low Gasoline is Likely to Go

Gasoline prices fell by $0.50 a gallon since November, giving consumers a reprieve into the holiday season. Prices have declined since early November with Americans saving a cumulative $200 million a day as of Dec. 6, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis, at GasBuddy, a Boston-based provider of retail fuel pricing information and data.
CALIFORNIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

11 States People Are Leaving in Droves

Across the country, hundreds of thousands of companies have established remote work policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. No longer bound to an office, millions of Americans are now free to relocate without having to consider proximity to their employer – and some clear trends are emerging. A recent study from United Van […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Maya Devi

A 1973 computer that made chillingly accurate apocalyptic predictions claims ‘civilization could cease to exist by 2050’

A computer from 1973 accurately predicted an apocalypse and showed that the civilization we know might cease to exist by 2050. Professors at MIT University made a strangely precise model to predict how human civilization would be by 2060, and their findings are accurate! The program, which is called ‘World One’, models how long humans can sustain its then growth trajectory.
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
907K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy