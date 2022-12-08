ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor, CA

Is Windsor wall painting really by Banksy? Locals, experts share skepticism

By DAN TAYLOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
The Press Democrat
The Press Democrat
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cvaT3_0jcNx7pa00

It has been a week since a piece of street art appeared overnight in Windsor, prompting speculation that the internationally known street artist Banksy was recently in Wine Country.

The image of a silhouetted girl whose red, heart-shaped balloon is leaving her grasp, was spotted on the side of the Windsor Masonic Lodge building. Since then, it has been photographed frequently and debated in public and on social media.

The big question is: Was this art really created by Banksy, the mysterious, pseudonymous street artist?

While local artists, arts advocates and experts agree it’s impossible to know for sure, skepticism pervades their responses.

“It seems unlikely that the Banksy art in Windsor is authentic, but there are theories that Banksy is actually a collective which means maybe it’s possible. There are other theories about Banksy, including that ‘he’ is actually a ‘she,’” said Jeff Nathanson, executive director of the Museum of Sonoma County in Santa Rosa.

“It would be exciting to find out Banksy — whoever they are — left their mark locally,” he added, “but it’s more likely it’s a prank by a copycat.”

Nathanson’s doubts are shared by others in the Sonoma County arts community.

“Personally, I find it highly unlikely that Banksy would leave a work in Windsor. His work outside the UK is usually either highly strategic and political (Ukraine, occupied Palestian territories, New Orleans post-Katrina, etc.), or connected to an organized Banksy-related art event, film release, etc. Windsor does not fit these contexts,” said Jennifer Bethke, a lecturer in art history at Sonoma State University and interim director of the campus art gallery.

Banksy’s most recognizable piece is 2002’s “Girl With Balloon,” which shows a silhouetted girl losing her red, heart-shaped balloon — the reverse image of which has appeared on the building in Windsor.

“It is the work of Banksy as it is a stencil of a piece of his intellectual property,” according to an Instagram comment from the Russian River Art Gallery in Guerneville.

An unauthorized exhibition, which displayed numerous Banksy works that were bought by individuals, ran from November 2021 to February 2022 at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco. Another exhibit, Banksyland, ended a three-day run Dec. 4 in San Jose.

His work can also be seen in the U.S. in New York City, New Orleans and Park City, Utah.

Banksy's latest acknowledged artwork appeared in Borodyanka on the outskirts of Ukrainian capital Kyiv. Banksy confirmed his presence in Ukraine in mid-November after unveiling his latest artwork on Instagram, captioned “Borodyanka, Ukraine.”

The Windsor piece has had no such verification.

Jill Plamann, former owner of the Hammerfriar Gallery in Healdsburg, offered her own assessment.

“I live in Windsor so it was easy for me to view the graffiti in question,” she said. “I seriously doubt that Banksy would place his iconic stencil as high up as it is on the building. I think the girl’s feet would be touching the ground. Another thing I question is that it’s placed in the back of the building. His works are usually in plain sight so I would expect it on the side of the building.”

Local mural painters had their own doubts.

“I highly doubt it is Banksy, usually when he goes to a city he does multiple pieces and is hosted by a local writer or artist. This is also an older piece of his and he doesn't typically redo artwork. He is one of the most copied artists of our time and this is probably just that, “ Santa Rosa muralist MJ Lindo-Lawyer said.

Ultimately, arts advocates welcome any turn of events that gets the public talking about art, whether or not the supposed Banksy painting in Windsor is legitimate .

“I am no Banksy expert, so couldn't really say,” Sonoma County muralist Amanda Lynn said. “Either way, I am glad to see public art happening in Windsor.”

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On Twitter @danarts.

Comments / 1

Related
pioneerpublishers.com

Why are trash inspectors looking into Concord bins?

CONCORD, CA (Dec. 11, 2022) — California law SB 1383 requires local jurisdictions to monitor contamination and proper sorting of waste by performing annual route audits. Beginning this month, an inspector from Mt. Diablo Resource Recovery (MDRR) may be in your neighborhood performing “lid-flips.” They will look into collection carts at both residences and businesses.
CONCORD, CA
Vice

Photographing San Francisco’s legendary 60s hippie scene

By the late 50s, the Beat Generation had transformed San Francisco’s North Beach into the hippest neighbourhood on earth. Embracing the ethos of sex, drugs, jazz, and Eastern philosophy, a coterie of artists, musicians, writers, and poets stood at the vanguard of the modern counterculture. As the community grew, they expanded their base, finding shelter in the quaint and affordable homes dotting the Haight-Ashbury district across town.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Twitter getting rid of loads of furniture and equipment in live auction

SAN FRANCISCO - In the market for a giant Twitter bird statue or a life-size planter in the shape of an @ sign? You're in luck because the social media giant is auctioning off loads of furniture and unique items from its downtown San Francisco space soon. Over 240 items...
No Treble

Tower of Power Celebrates 55 Years with 2023 Tour

Oakland’s finest soul band, Tower of Power, has announced a winter tour for 2023 to celebrate the band’s 55th anniversary. The band is still led by Emilio Castillo, who founded the group in 1968 with his brother Jack Castillo, Stephen “Doc” Kupka, and bassist Francis “Rocco” Prestia.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Trees crash into Monte Rio homes; Highway 1 in Big Sur closed

SAN FRANCISCO -- A potent Pacific storm, borne by an atmospheric river, rolled into Northern California Saturday, kicking up gusty winds that toppled trees in Monte Rio and dumping heavy rain that triggered flash flood watches throughout the Bay Area.A flood advisory remained in effect from Sacramento to the coast. Flash flood concerns for the Colorado Fire and Dolan Fire burn scars in Monterey County prompted officials Saturday afternoon to close Highway 1 from Ragged Point in the south to Palo Colorado Road in the north until at least dawn Sunday.As the storm marched across the region, flood watches were issued...
MONTE RIO, CA
thendbcatalyst.com

Bay Area locations to take visitors during the holidays

The Bay Area is beautiful, with many unique and different aspects. As the winter break approaches, you may have family and friends coming to visit. This begs the question of where to take visitors during their time here. Therefore, here are ideas of Bay Area locations to bring them to.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Tourists bloodied after man attacks them at hotel: Petaluma Police

PETALUMA, Calif. - Petaluma police said a couple visiting the Bay Area from Sweden were brutally attacked Thursday in the North Bay. The tourists were found bloodied in front of the Best Western Hotel on 200 S McDowell Blvd at 10:14 a.m., and had been attacked by Kyler Udell a 27-year-old man from Fairfield, police said.
PETALUMA, CA
Mission Local

Limoncello 24th Street: Speciality deli and grocer brings Italian gourmet to the Mission

Jalal Heydari, an Iranian immigrant who landed in the Bay 35 years ago, might seem an unlikely candidate to own multiple Italian delis in San Francisco. He opened his first, Alimento in North Beach, after the 2008 financial crisis encouraged him to change directions from a career as a camera and electronics supplier. Nearly a decade later, Heydari opened Limoncello on Sutter Street in Pacific Heights.
LOS ANGELES, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

New Sonoma County clinic named Best North Bay Health & Wellness Project

West County Health Center’s new Guerneville clinic at 16375 First St. is a 3-story, 16,000-square foot,building consolidating a variety of health services including: medical, dental, psychiatric, acupuncture, wellness, addiction, HIV and gender expansion. There is a parking garage on the first floor, medical, behavioral health and administrative offices on...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
The Press Democrat

The Press Democrat

Santa Rosa, CA
7K+
Followers
222
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Press Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy