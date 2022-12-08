Read full article on original website
Atlanta Police arrest suspect in connection to stabbing death of woman at Buckhead home
ATLANTA — A suspect connected to the stabbing death of a 77-year-old woman at a Buckhead home is now in custody, Atlanta Police said. Antonio Brown, 23, was arrested, Mayor Andre Dickens announced at a press conference Monday evening. He was expected in court for a first appearance on Tuesday, but 11Alive was told that he waived that.
Atlanta man wanted for murder arrested in downtown
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia State University Police arrested a suspect Dec. 7 accused of murdering a man. Deiontre Hughes was wanted for causing blunt-force trauma to the victim’s head on Nov. 14 at Marietta Street and Broad Street NW, according to police. GSU officers immediately detained...
Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing of Buckhead woman
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department provided an update Monday night on a deadly stabbing over the weekend. According to police, 23-year-old Antonio Brown was arrested in the Buckhead stabbing incident that killed 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles. Police say they arrested him after somebody recognized him and called 911.
Buckhead stabbing suspect arrested, 3rd arrest made for 17th St. bridge shooting
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department provided updates on two deadly incidents Monday night. According to police, 23-year-old Antonio Brown was arrested in the Buckhead stabbing incident that killed 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles. Mayor Andre Dickens announced the arrest during a press conference, one day after family...
Third arrest made in connection to 17th Street Bridge shooting
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced Monday that there has been a third arrest made in connection to the deadly 17th Street Bridge shooting. The mayor said a 16-year-old from Clayton County was taken into custody. Police already had two other juveniles in custody, a...
Morrow man arrested for exploding device on road, reckless conduct
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been arrested in Morrow after an explosion on Burbank Trail on Monday. According to Morrow Police Department, 57-year-old Joseph Borlie Jr. lit some sort of device on the road that exploded and sent small particles of marbles and/or tile fragments in every direction.
Correctional officer shot, killed while arriving for work in Gwinnett County
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A homicide investigation is underway at the Gwinnett Correctional Center on Hi Hope Road near Swanson Drive, according to Gwinnett Police Department. Officials say a senior correctional officer, identified as 59-year-old Scott Riner, of Dacula, apparently was arriving for work around 6:20 a.m. when...
Alpharetta Police captain arrested in Forsyth County
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A police captain with the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety has been placed on administrative leave following an alleged domestic incident and arrest in Forsyth County. Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office incident reports said deputies were called to the home of Capt. Michael Stewart of the Alpharetta...
Trilith hotel construction site hit by thieves; Home Depot shoplifter fills up toolbox and purse
Pick a city, county or state. None today are immune from thefts of all kinds. That includes two recent examples here in Fayette County. The new hotel under construction at the Town of Trilith in Fayetteville was the site of one of those thefts. As is customary at construction sites,...
‘It’s a scam’ Spalding County Sheriff receives fake $20K check in mail, warns others
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It may be the season of giving, but Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix is warning Georgia residents of a scam looking to take advantage of that holiday generosity. “Look what I got in the mail today! Instant Christmas money for no reason at all!...
Video shows driver running into police cruisers in stolen truck trying to escape arrest
ATLANTA — New video released from the Atlanta Police Department shows the moments when a man tried to flee from police after investigators spotted a reported stolen truck at a BP gas station in the Mechanicsville neighborhood. Police said officers spotted the stolen truck Nov. 18 and pulled into...
Triple shooting under investigation in northwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating a triple shooting in northwest Atlanta. Officers were called to the area of Lindsay Street and Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway and found three people with gunshot wounds. According to the Atlanta Police Department, two people were shot inside a Ford Explorer...
Clayton County teenager arrested for double homicide, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 16-year-old teenager is in custody after Clayton County Police Department found his involvement in a double homicide. Authorities have not released his name. On Dec. 8, police received a call about a person shot and found Zachary Tallant, 20, dead in an apartment...
Gang members sentenced to life for deadly armed robbery
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two gang members have been sentenced to life without parole plus five years for their role in a deadly armed robbery in 2019. 33-year-old Cordarius Dorsey and 29-year-old Quintavious Jackson were convicted of killing 39-year-old Sulaiman Jalloh. The pair killed Jalloh at the Marathon in the 2500 block of Gresham Road Oct. 15, 2019. Jackson and Dorsey waited for Salloh to arrive at the gas station before confronting him. Dorsey forced Jalloh’s car door open and shot him after a brief struggle. Jackson then robbed Salloh of a large sum of cash.
4 injured, including teen ejected from van, in head-on collision in Marietta
A head-on collision in Marietta on Monday morning sent four people to the hospital, including a child who was ejected from a minivan and a second child who remained inside, police said.
Atlanta woman found stabbed to death in her garage in gated community
ATLANTA — An Atlanta woman was found stabbed to death in her garage on Saturday inside of a gated community. Atlanta police said a woman was killed at her Buckhead house on Saturday, according to WSB-TV. The woman was identified by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office as Eleanor Bowles, 77.
Man trapped on second floor rescued during apartment fire in Gwinnett County
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A person was pulled to safety Monday night after being trapped on the second story during an apartment fire in Gwinnett County. Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services say firefighters responded to a report of an apartment fire at 476 Huff Street NW in Lawrenceville just before 8 p.m. Officials say multiple callers reported that their apartment building was on fire and people were trying to escape.
Buckhead neighbors mourn death of 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -A Buckhead neighborhood is reeling after the murder of 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles. Police said her son found her stabbed to death in her garage on Dec. 10 around 6 p.m. A neighbor’s surveillance camera captured a photo of what Atlanta police are calling a person...
