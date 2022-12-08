Read full article on original website
What were the changes in real estate prices in North SLO County the week of Dec. 4?
The median price per square foot for a home in North SLO County increased in the past week to $392. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in North SLO County was $362. The most expensive community in San Luis Obispo County is San...
Storm brought over 8 inches of rain to one SLO County spot. See how much fell in your area
The windy storm also caused mass power outages, some of which have yet to be restored.
Latest storm pushed SLO County rain totals well above normal
A storm soaked San Luis Obispo County over the past three days, pushing rainfall totals well above average after three years of drought. From San Miguel to Nipomo, the storm brought between .79 of an inch and 8.55 inches of rain to SLO County. Rain totals were highest in North County, with Rocky Butte – a mountain northeast of Cambria – getting 8.55 inches, Santa Margarita with 6.16 inches and the Lake Nacimiento area receiving 5.71 inches.
Local lake levels rising slightly after recent rainstorm
Local lake levels are on the rise ever so slightly after recent rainstorms drenched the Central Coast this past weekend, as well as earlier this month. The post Local lake levels rising slightly after recent rainstorm appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
How wet was it? Some parts of the Tri-Counties topped 7" of rain from weekend storm!
The Tri-Counties had some major rainfall over the weekend, and we’re seeing more Monday.. Some mountain and foothill areas received five to seven inches of rain. Some of the rainfall totals are impressive. Nordhoff Ridge in Ventura County had 7.3” inches of rain, while San Marcos Pass in Santa Barbara County had 6.9”.
COVID is surging in California, but it’s RSV and flu causing concerns in SLO County
‘We’re heavily monitoring the situation,” a San Luis Obispo County epidemiologist said.
Update: power has been restored to 200 customers in Lompoc
An estimated 200 customers are without power this morning in Lompoc according to city officials. City officials announced at 10:25 a.m. that power has been restored to customers.
Power outages leave nearly 30,000 customers in the dark across SLO County
Power outages lasted throughout the day as the storm developed in San Luis Obispo County.
Sewage spills into SLO creek from California Men’s Colony
The equipment malfunction was caused by heavy rain, the SLO County Public Health Department said.
Santa Maria Planning Commission advises City Council to approve 49 new homes ￼
The Santa Maria Planning Commission board advised City Council to approve the Skylight Homes project a subdivision of 49 new single-family homes. The post Santa Maria Planning Commission advises City Council to approve 49 new homes ￼ appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Live updates: Power outages leaves over 20,000 customers in the dark across SLO County; multiple reports of flooding
Update, 9:42 p.m.: Multiple trees and power lines fell Saturday evening, with 20,110 customers out of power as of 9:41 p.m. Across San Luis Obispo and Atascadero, roads also flooded, resulting in delays and road closures. The Highway 101 on-ramp at South Main Street in Templeton was closed at 8:26...
Property owners asking SLO County to allow RV camping through online platform
Several businesses in San Luis Obispo County have received notice of violation letters for allowing RVs to stay overnight on their properties through an online platform called Harvest Hosts.
Mini barracks with sea view decks in Cayucos
Editor’s Note: The following series, “Life in Radically Gentrifying Cayucos by the Sea,” to be posted biweekly includes the notes, thoughts, and opinions of an original American voice: author Dell Franklin. Franklin’s memoir, “Life On The Mississippi, 1969,” is currently on Amazon. By DELL...
Flood advisory in place for San Luis Obispo County
Due to excessive rainfall, there is a flood advisory in place for SLO County. This will be in effect through midnight.
Flights resume at the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport
This morning flights resumed at the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport following a power outage.
Slated to close, California Men’s Colony facility was originally Camp SLO’s hospital
The lower-security West Facility was repurposed as part of the prison in 1954.
Vine Street Christmas Victorian Showcase in Paso Robles canceled
The 36th annual Vine Street Christmas Victorian Showcase in Paso Robles has been canceled due to the forecast.
Say "Hi!" to a historic Santa Barbara County restaurant sign being unveiled after being relocated
It’s a more than half-century old slice of the past on the Central Coast which will once again be lighting up a community with smiles. For decades, a sign invited hungry diners in Lompoc to come eat by using three simple words: Hi! Let’s Eat. "The original sign...
Fire Damages House in Farm Field Near Santa Maria
Santa Maria firefighters returning to their station from a different incident spotted a fire at a house in a remote area of the eastern Santa Maria Valley early Saturday morning. At 3:15 a.m., Santa Barbara County Fire Department personnel were dispatched to the incident on the 2100 block Stowell Road...
Multiple trees reported down due to rain, wind storm
People across the Central Coast woke up to find branches and trees down in their neighborhoods after Saturday night's heavy storm.
