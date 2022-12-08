Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Third person dies after fire in Lackawanna County
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Three people are dead after a fire in Lackawanna County. Crews responded to a house on Old School House Road in Covington Township around 5 p.m. Monday. According to the Lackawanna County coroner, Ira Nafus, 86, and Carol Nafus, 79, died at the scene. Bryan...
Scranton debuts new fire truck
SCRANTON, Pa. — Fighting fires in Scranton just got a little easier. The city put a new fire truck, named Rescue 1, into service Monday. It replaces an old truck the city has used for the past 13 years. The new apparatus has state-of-the-art technology that will help keep...
One dead after fire in Luzerne County
NANTICOKE, Pa. — One person is dead after a fire in Luzerne County. Flames broke out just after 10 p.m. Saturday night along East Union Street in Nanticoke. Officials say one person was discovered dead inside the home. Fire damage was contained to the basement. The Red Cross is...
A colonial holiday in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The Luzerne County Historical Society hosted an afternoon of colonial hospitality at the Nathan Denison House in Forty Fort. The home was built in 1790. Visitors could tour the house, with costumed interpreters showing the way. Historical society members say learning about your area's history...
Firefighter funeral details announced
LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. — Funeral arrangements have been announced for the two firefighters who were killed in Wednesday's blaze in Schuylkill County. A public viewing for Zachary Paris and Marvin Gruber will be held Saturday, December 17, at Northwestern Lehigh Middle School in New Tripoli. That viewing will go from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Shopping local for the holidays in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Mattern's Floral Boutique in Kingston has decked its halls for the holidays, but operations manager Elyssa Chakiris says it's been an interesting season. "It's been definitely different. You can tell that people are shopping differently. They're being a little more aware of what they're spending,...
Part of Route 611 to remain closed for months
DELAWARE WATER GAP, Pa. — This is what PA 611, south of the Delaware Water Gap borough, looks like now. Barricaded with road closure signs. Last week's rock slide caused PennDOT to close the road to remove debris. While clearing the roads, they found more issues. “There's additional rock...
Church in Lycoming County needs community help for roof repairs
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — It is quiet at the Greenview Alliance Church near Montoursville. More than 150 churchgoers have not been able to worship there for over a month due to issues with the roof. "Through inspection by engineers, we found out that the trusses were breaking above us,"...
Tribute to fallen firefighters held at high school
NEW TRIPOLI, Pa. — It was a day of mourning as members of the New Tripoli Fire Company placed black bunting on one of their fire engines for two of their fallen brothers, Assistant Chief Zachary Paris and Marvin Gruber. The two firefighters died after injuries sustained while battling...
One injured in Bloomsburg stabbing
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Police in Bloomsburg are searching for three people in connection with a stabbing. Officials say the stabbing was reported around 4 a.m. Saturday morning in the area of East 6 and Catherine Street. The victim claimed to have been approached by three men who were wearing...
Vendor show held in West Nanticoke
WEST NANTICOKE, Pa. — There was something for everyone at the 'Santa's Coming Soon' vendor show in Luzerne County. More than 45 vendors came to the Tilbury Community Center in West Nanticoke. The show kicked off with food trucks offering breakfast food, and later, there was an ugly Christmas...
Observing the Feast Day of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, Pa. — Monday, December 12, is a special day in the Latino community known as the Feast Day of our Lady of Guadalupe. The annual observance commemorates the appearance of the Virgin Mary to a young Mexican man, now venerated as Saint Juan Diego, in December 1531. Newswatch...
Annual drive-through Christmas party held in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Families spent Sunday driving through McDade Park for the O'malley's annual free drive-thru Christmas party. Every car received a goody bag and meal for each child while getting to say hello to Santa Claus. There was also a DJ who played music for everyone that came...
State police provide update on three dead, including two firefighters after blaze in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — 11:00 PM UPDATE:. According to the West Penn Township police chief, this is an active crime scene. Pennsylvania State Police are on scene assisting. The ATF is also on scene. A press conference is expected shortly and Newswatch 16 will have it live on WNEP.com...
Collecting donations for area veterans
JESSUP, Pa. — Items are piling up around the Christmas tree inside Quest Studio in Jessup. Talia Walsh is the studio owner and, for the last six years, has organized this collection to help veterans during the holidays. "A lot of us have a fond heart for helping our...
Brushing up on driver safety in Luzerne County
NANTICOKE, Pa. — This week is older driver safety awareness week in PA and PennDOT says it's a good time to brush up on your safety skills. Safety officials stopped by the Rose-Trucker active adult day center in Nanticoke Friday to share some tips with older drivers, reminding them to plan ahead for the winter months.
UPDATE: PennDOT restrictions lifted
PennDOT is temporarily reducing the speed limit to 45 mph and restricting commercial vehicles to the right lane only on Interstate 81 in Lackawanna and Susquehanna counties.
Man faces arson charges in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — A man is behind bars for allegedly placing explosives at his ex-girlfriend's home in Scranton. Officials say Daniel Saenz placed two incendiary time delay devices at a home on Gardner ave in September. Saenz's ex-girlfriend lived there at the time. Detectives used DNA from the evidence...
Bridge renamed in honor of veterans
TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — A bridge in Wyoming County has been renamed to honor local veterans and first responders. The bridge over the Susquehanna River on Route 29 has been renamed "Wyoming county veteran and first responder bridge of valor." Both veterans and first responders from across the area came...
Malacari family expanding business again
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Frank Malacari now has the perfect thing to pair with the line of wines started by his grandfather — homemade pasta dishes in a restaurant run by his family. "My family has been doing this for 50 years, and it's great to continue the...
