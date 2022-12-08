ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh County, PA

Newswatch 16

Scranton debuts new fire truck

SCRANTON, Pa. — Fighting fires in Scranton just got a little easier. The city put a new fire truck, named Rescue 1, into service Monday. It replaces an old truck the city has used for the past 13 years. The new apparatus has state-of-the-art technology that will help keep...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

One dead after fire in Luzerne County

NANTICOKE, Pa. — One person is dead after a fire in Luzerne County. Flames broke out just after 10 p.m. Saturday night along East Union Street in Nanticoke. Officials say one person was discovered dead inside the home. Fire damage was contained to the basement. The Red Cross is...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

A colonial holiday in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The Luzerne County Historical Society hosted an afternoon of colonial hospitality at the Nathan Denison House in Forty Fort. The home was built in 1790. Visitors could tour the house, with costumed interpreters showing the way. Historical society members say learning about your area's history...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Firefighter funeral details announced

LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. — Funeral arrangements have been announced for the two firefighters who were killed in Wednesday's blaze in Schuylkill County. A public viewing for Zachary Paris and Marvin Gruber will be held Saturday, December 17, at Northwestern Lehigh Middle School in New Tripoli. That viewing will go from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Shopping local for the holidays in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Mattern's Floral Boutique in Kingston has decked its halls for the holidays, but operations manager Elyssa Chakiris says it's been an interesting season. "It's been definitely different. You can tell that people are shopping differently. They're being a little more aware of what they're spending,...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Part of Route 611 to remain closed for months

DELAWARE WATER GAP, Pa. — This is what PA 611, south of the Delaware Water Gap borough, looks like now. Barricaded with road closure signs. Last week's rock slide caused PennDOT to close the road to remove debris. While clearing the roads, they found more issues. “There's additional rock...
DELAWARE WATER GAP, PA
Newswatch 16

Tribute to fallen firefighters held at high school

NEW TRIPOLI, Pa. — It was a day of mourning as members of the New Tripoli Fire Company placed black bunting on one of their fire engines for two of their fallen brothers, Assistant Chief Zachary Paris and Marvin Gruber. The two firefighters died after injuries sustained while battling...
NEW TRIPOLI, PA
Newswatch 16

One injured in Bloomsburg stabbing

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Police in Bloomsburg are searching for three people in connection with a stabbing. Officials say the stabbing was reported around 4 a.m. Saturday morning in the area of East 6 and Catherine Street. The victim claimed to have been approached by three men who were wearing...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Vendor show held in West Nanticoke

WEST NANTICOKE, Pa. — There was something for everyone at the 'Santa's Coming Soon' vendor show in Luzerne County. More than 45 vendors came to the Tilbury Community Center in West Nanticoke. The show kicked off with food trucks offering breakfast food, and later, there was an ugly Christmas...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Collecting donations for area veterans

JESSUP, Pa. — Items are piling up around the Christmas tree inside Quest Studio in Jessup. Talia Walsh is the studio owner and, for the last six years, has organized this collection to help veterans during the holidays. "A lot of us have a fond heart for helping our...
JESSUP, PA
Newswatch 16

Brushing up on driver safety in Luzerne County

NANTICOKE, Pa. — This week is older driver safety awareness week in PA and PennDOT says it's a good time to brush up on your safety skills. Safety officials stopped by the Rose-Trucker active adult day center in Nanticoke Friday to share some tips with older drivers, reminding them to plan ahead for the winter months.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Man faces arson charges in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man is behind bars for allegedly placing explosives at his ex-girlfriend's home in Scranton. Officials say Daniel Saenz placed two incendiary time delay devices at a home on Gardner ave in September. Saenz's ex-girlfriend lived there at the time. Detectives used DNA from the evidence...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Bridge renamed in honor of veterans

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — A bridge in Wyoming County has been renamed to honor local veterans and first responders. The bridge over the Susquehanna River on Route 29 has been renamed "Wyoming county veteran and first responder bridge of valor." Both veterans and first responders from across the area came...
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Malacari family expanding business again

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Frank Malacari now has the perfect thing to pair with the line of wines started by his grandfather — homemade pasta dishes in a restaurant run by his family. "My family has been doing this for 50 years, and it's great to continue the...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

