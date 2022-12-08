Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Snow forecast shuts down much of central SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Heavy snow expected in central South Dakota Tuesday has shut down Interstate 90 and many schools in the area. By the end of the day Tuesday, snow amounts in Pierre and areas in central South Dakota are expected to be over 6 inches with more snow expected overnight into Wednesday.
KELOLAND TV
Watertown advises no travel as eastern SD deals with ice
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first round of a winter storm continues today as more than 200 customers lost power in Kingsbury County in eastern South Dakota. The Watertown Police advised no travel in the city as of 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to a Facebook post. City facilities...
KELOLAND TV
I-90 closed Chamberlain to Rapid City
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Interstate 90 will be closed in western South Dakota Tuesday. The South Dakota Department of Transportation announced I-90 will be closed eastbound and westbound from Chamberlain to Rapid City starting at 10 a.m. CT/9 a.m. MT. The DOT says travelers should know the DOT...
KELOLAND TV
Wiik has Lederman’s backing for SDGOP chair
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The departing chair of South Dakota’s Republican Party is endorsing a state lawmaker who hopes to be his successor. Dan Lederman of Dakota Dunes is throwing his support behind state Senator John Wiik of Big Stone City. Wiik is the Grant County Republican chairman....
KELOLAND TV
Closures begin West River as blizzard conditions worsen
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A blizzard warning is in effect in western South Dakota as conditions continue to worsen. Tuesday morning, the South Dakota Department of Transportation announced that Interstate 90 from Chamberlain to Rapid City would be closed beginning at 10 a.m. CST/9 a.m. MT. Roads around...
KELOLAND TV
Milbank, Codington Co., eastern SD ready for ice
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Eastern South Dakota is in for a mixed bag of weather today and into tomorrow as a winter storm with several days of lasting power hits the state. Ice is predicted for the northeastern part of the state. KELOLAND meteorologist Brian Karstens said Watertown, Milbank, Sisseton and Webster are among the towns that will see freezing rain starting Monday. As much as a quarter inch of ice and enough wind to cause power outages could fall in the region, Karstens said.
KELOLAND TV
Western KELOLAND prepares for winter storm
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — People across KELOLAND are bracing for a major winter storm. The widespread, slow moving system is expected to bring rain switching to snow in the southeast ice and snow in the northeast and the chance for up to two feet of snow in areas of central and western South Dakota. One community that could see a lot of snow is Deadwood.
KELOLAND TV
Interstate closures anticipated for Tuesday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota DOT says they are anticipating closures due to the strong winter storm that is predicted. The DOT says the closures expected mid-morning on Tuesday would be for the portions of I-90 in western and central South Dakota. Closures on portions of I-29 north of Brookings are expected midday on Tuesday.
KELOLAND TV
Planning and preparing ahead of a winter storm
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Streets were calm on Monday afternoon, but that can rapidly change with a forecast like the one this week has. With the possibility of strong wind and freezing rain, local power companies say it’s important to be prepared. “Plan for multiple days; don’t...
KELOLAND TV
Blizzard warning, 50 mph winds expected West River
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — All is quiet on the western front… For now, at least. Starting tonight, much of western South Dakota will be under a blizzard warning with strong winds and whiteout conditions present for most of the week. “Whiteout conditions, driving will be very challenging,...
KELOLAND TV
Big storm coming for the work week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A strong storm system will enter the plains from the southwest. This will tap into plenty of gulf moisture and bring increasing chances for rain and snow to much of the central and northern plains. In KELOLAND, we’ll have periods of drizzle and freezing...
KELOLAND TV
State offices closed ahead of snow storm
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem has ordered all state government executive branch offices statewide closed on Tuesday, December 13 due to winter weather moving into the state. The current forecast for the state includes freezing rain, heavy snow, and high winds to occur throughout South Dakota....
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota winter storm to bring snow, ice
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol says it is responding to more calls for service as a major winter storm makes its way into KELOLAND. The changing conditions have prompted some South Dakota school districts to cancel classes for Tuesday already. The storm starts Monday...
KELOLAND TV
The week ahead in SD state government
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and meetings of the Legislature, that are open to the public, starting Monday, December 12, 2022. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.
KELOLAND TV
How you can harvest your own Christmas tree in the Black Hills
BLACK HILLS, S.D. (KELO) — With 15 days left till Christmas there is still time to harvest your own Christmas tree in the Black Hills this holiday season. Christmas tree permits are available for $10 on recreation.gov from your local Forest Service office or from private vendors throughout the Black Hills.
KELOLAND TV
Federal data: Kansas oil spill biggest in Keystone history
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Federal data shows a spill from the Keystone pipeline this week dumped enough oil to fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool into a northeastern Kansas creek. The data shows it’s the largest for an onshore crude pipeline in nine years, and the biggest in the system’s...
KELOLAND TV
Missouri man seeks exoneration in murder; 2 others confessed
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Lamar Johnson has wrongly spent nearly three decades in prison for a St. Louis killing after a witness was coerced into falsely identifying him as the shooter, an attorney for the local prosecutor’s office told a judge Monday. But Assistant Missouri Attorney General Miranda...
