The University of Southern Indiana will hold two Fall Commencement Ceremonies on Saturday, December 17 in the Screaming Eagles Arena. The 10 a.m. Commencement Ceremony will recognize all graduates from the College of Nursing and Health Professions, the Pott College of Science, Engineering, and Education and the School of Graduate Studies. The 1 p.m. Commencement Ceremony will recognize all graduates from the Romain College of Business, the College of Liberal Arts and the School of Graduate Studies.

1 DAY AGO