Smith County, TX

KETK / FOX51 News

2 Aryan Circle members sentenced for racketeering crimes, Smith Co. Sheriff’s Office helped investigate cases

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two men were sentenced for crimes they committed while being a part of the Aryan Circle gang, according to the United States Department of Justice. The Aryan Circle is a white supremacist prison gang. The Smith County Sheriff’s Office helped investigate these cases. William Glenn Chunn, 40, of Conroe, Texas, […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Assault Suspect Found Hiding In Attic

Two men, a 24-year-old Sulphur Springs assault suspect was found hiding in the attic and a a 32-year-old Alba man, were each arrested on controlled substance charges Tuesday, according according to police reports. Kyle Street Arrest. Sulphur Springs Police Sgt. Brandon Mayes and Lt. Mark Estes responded at 5:56 a.m....
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
CBS19

Suspended Smith County Constable takes stand in trial

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The trial continued for suspended Smith County Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris Thursday morning as he took the stand to testify in his own defense. He was charged with official oppression and theft of property related to an eviction he served in November 2021. Traylor-Harris testified that...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
YAHOO!

Man fatally shot in Chandler during road-rage incident

Chandler police say a man was shot and killed on Dec. 5 after getting into an argument with another during a road-rage incident. Police say Carlos Doiron, who is identified as being in his 20s, dropped off birthday gifts to his daughter at around 4:21 p.m. That, police said, is...
CHANDLER, TX
KLTV

Tyler Police Department coordinates Christmas shopping spree

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Three Tyler families each got a one-thousand dollar holiday shopping spree to Academy in Tyler this morning. Academy donated five-thousand dollars to Tyler Police Department’s Blue Santa program and officers went around with families to shop. After a presentation of the gift cards to families,...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Overton Police Department traffic violation turned to drug bust

OVERTON, Texas — According to Overton Police Department Facebook, on Wednesday night, OPD stopped the vehicle for a traffic violation, and the suspect was driving with a suspended license. While the violator was being arrested for driving with an invalid license, the officer observed a clear bag containing a...
OVERTON, TX
CBS19

Gregg County Sheriff's Office search for missing Longview man

TYLER, Texas — According to Gregg County Sheriff's Office Facebook, Charlie Robinson was last seen Wednesday, Nov. 30 at the Dollar Tree on N. Eastman Rd in Longview. Robinson is a 65-year-old Black male, 5'7" in height, weights around 175 lbs. Robinson drives a gray in color 2004 Nissan...
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

