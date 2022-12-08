Read full article on original website
Related
Former Smith County Constable sentenced to probation for theft by jury
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify the sentence was probated. TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Former Smith County Precinct 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris has been sentenced to a term of five years probation after being found guilty of theft by a jury last week. He was sentenced to two years in state jail […]
Prosecutors ask jurors to sentence convicted Smith County constable to 2 years in state jail
TYLER, Texas — Prosecutors on Friday asked for the maximum punishment for suspended Smith County Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris convicted of stealing several items during an eviction. Traylor-Harris was found guilty Thursday of property theft by a public servant. Jurors convicted him of the charge after more than four hours...
2 Aryan Circle members sentenced for racketeering crimes, Smith Co. Sheriff’s Office helped investigate cases
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two men were sentenced for crimes they committed while being a part of the Aryan Circle gang, according to the United States Department of Justice. The Aryan Circle is a white supremacist prison gang. The Smith County Sheriff’s Office helped investigate these cases. William Glenn Chunn, 40, of Conroe, Texas, […]
Jacksonville man arrested for alleged aggravated assault, kidnapping
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a man involved in an alleged aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping off of County Road 3301 on Nov. 25. According to officials, Ledarrious Deshun Grady, 31 of Jacksonville, was identified by deputies responding to a disturbance as the person who allegedly assaulted and […]
Upshur County man receives life sentence for assault after 13 minute jury deliberation
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, while on parole, was sentenced to life in prison after 13 minutes of jury deliberation. The jury first began hearing evidence on Wednesday about not only this case but the defendant, Robert Buchanan’s prior convictions as well. According to a […]
Man accused of striking, killing Smith County deputy gets indicted on second charge
TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: The attached video is from August 2022. A Dallas-area man accused of striking and killing Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos while driving intoxicated is facing an additional charge, according to court records. Daniel Nyabuto, 21, of Grand Prairie, who has already been charged with...
Assault Suspect Found Hiding In Attic
Two men, a 24-year-old Sulphur Springs assault suspect was found hiding in the attic and a a 32-year-old Alba man, were each arrested on controlled substance charges Tuesday, according according to police reports. Kyle Street Arrest. Sulphur Springs Police Sgt. Brandon Mayes and Lt. Mark Estes responded at 5:56 a.m....
Suspended Smith County Constable takes stand in trial
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The trial continued for suspended Smith County Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris Thursday morning as he took the stand to testify in his own defense. He was charged with official oppression and theft of property related to an eviction he served in November 2021. Traylor-Harris testified that...
Kilgore crash leads to man’s arrest for allegedly smuggling persons
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Kilgore Police Department said that on Dec. 3 while responding a two vehicle crash on Interstate 20, they found six Mexican nationals who were allegedly being smuggled by the driver of a red 2015 Ford SUV. Authorities said the driver, Adan Torres-Ramirez, 30, of Huntsville, Alabama was allegedly transporting the six […]
Man indicted for second charge in death of Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Grand Prairie man was indicted on a second charge in connection to the death of a Smith County deputy. Daniel Nyabuto, 21, was indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Dec. 1. Nyabuto was previously indicted for intoxication manslaughter for the events of a July crash that led […]
Mineola man accused of killing cat, assaulting person with its head in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA, USA — A Mineola man accused of killing a cat and using the animal's head to assault the pet's owner in Oklahoma is facing multiple charges in federal court. Raymond David Phillips, 31, was booked into the Gregg County Jail Thursday, where he remains jailed on federal charges, jail records show.
YAHOO!
Man fatally shot in Chandler during road-rage incident
Chandler police say a man was shot and killed on Dec. 5 after getting into an argument with another during a road-rage incident. Police say Carlos Doiron, who is identified as being in his 20s, dropped off birthday gifts to his daughter at around 4:21 p.m. That, police said, is...
4 students receiving treatment following Tyler ISD bus crash on Loop 323, Lion Lane
TYLER, Texas — Four students are getting monitored and receiving treatment for injuries after a Tyler ISD school bus was involved in a wreck Monday afternoon. According to Tyler police, the bus was involved in a crash at the Northwest Loop 323 and Lion Lane. Tyler ISD spokesperson Jennifer...
Smith County Juvenile Services expands opportunities for H.O.P.E Academy
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Smith County Juvenile Services' H.O.P.E Academy is adding a new program to their services. In January, they plan to offer a 90-day substance abuse treatment program for male juvenile offenders. H.O.P.E (Helping Others Pursue Excellence) Academy is a six-to-nine-month residential program that focuses on...
Harrison County man sentenced to 35 years for manufacture of controlled substance
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Harrison County man was sentenced to 35 years in prison for the manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance between one to four grams. A jury sentenced Jemille McAfee for the second degree felony. Officials said McAfee was known as a habitual offender, so his punishment was increased to 15 years […]
KLTV
Tyler Police Department coordinates Christmas shopping spree
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Three Tyler families each got a one-thousand dollar holiday shopping spree to Academy in Tyler this morning. Academy donated five-thousand dollars to Tyler Police Department’s Blue Santa program and officers went around with families to shop. After a presentation of the gift cards to families,...
Overton Police Department traffic violation turned to drug bust
OVERTON, Texas — According to Overton Police Department Facebook, on Wednesday night, OPD stopped the vehicle for a traffic violation, and the suspect was driving with a suspended license. While the violator was being arrested for driving with an invalid license, the officer observed a clear bag containing a...
Gregg County Sheriff's Office search for missing Longview man
TYLER, Texas — According to Gregg County Sheriff's Office Facebook, Charlie Robinson was last seen Wednesday, Nov. 30 at the Dollar Tree on N. Eastman Rd in Longview. Robinson is a 65-year-old Black male, 5'7" in height, weights around 175 lbs. Robinson drives a gray in color 2004 Nissan...
Prosecution rests its case in trial of suspended Smith County constable; defense presents evidence
TYLER, Texas — A Texas Ranger said he believed suspended Pct. 1 Smith County Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris was in on the alleged theft that was captured on video in January last year. The prosecution rested its case in the trial Wednesday, and the defense presented evidence and witnesses. Testimony...
Athens man receives new indictment from grand jury for capital murder
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Robert Mason Eckert was arrested in Dec. 2021 on murder charges but has now been indicted for capital murder by a grand jury, according to the Anderson County District Attorney’s Office. In 2021, Eckert, 38, allegedly shot and killed a man by the name of Marco Matthew Gonzales and reportedly […]
CBS19
Tyler, TX
17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Tyler local newshttps://www.cbs19.tv/
Comments / 0