Head-on collision slows Northway traffic northbound at Exit 15
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A wrong-way driver caused a head-on collision on the Northway Thursday evening, New York State Police said. The crash took place just past Exit 15 heading northbound.Get the latest news, weather, sports and community events delivered right to your inbox!
First responders remain at the scene. Only the left lane at Exit 15 is currently open.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.
Comments / 2