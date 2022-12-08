ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Head-on collision slows Northway traffic northbound at Exit 15

By Courtney Ward
 4 days ago

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A wrong-way driver caused a head-on collision on the Northway Thursday evening, New York State Police said. The crash took place just past Exit 15 heading northbound.

First responders remain at the scene. Only the left lane at Exit 15 is currently open.

