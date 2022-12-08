Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: DE Kai Wallin commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Program lands commitment from Syncere SafeeullahThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football lands commitment from long snapper Marco OrtizThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Kwinten Ives commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: William Watson decommits from HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Devastating Mike Leach update revealed
The college football world was hit with some shocking and greatly concerning news on Sunday afternoon when Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach was rushed to the hospital with a “personal health issue.” And recent reports have revealed that the beloved college football head coach is in facing very life-threatening health issues. According to Read more... The post Devastating Mike Leach update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Ohio State Football: Desmond Howard acts like a classless clown again
As the Ohio State football team prepares to take on Georgia in the Peach Bowl, C.J. Stroud was in New York for the Heisman Trophy presentation. The Ohio State football program has had its fair share of Heisman trophy finalists in recent years. Most notably, quarterback C.J. Stroud has been a finalist for the last two years. Stroud came up short last night in New York, finishing third in voting behind winner Caleb Williams of USC and second-place finisher Max Duggan of TCU.
Caleb Williams’ regretful message to losing Heisman candidates after winning trophy
USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams just snagged the greatest individual plum that college football has to offer after being named the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner. But the 20-year-old admittedly has bittersweet feelings over the honor. During his acceptance speech for the said award, Caleb Williams expressed his regret that despite...
Teddy Bruschi drops eye-opening Kellen Moore, Dak Prescott take
Enough with the trick plays, ESPN analyst Teddy Bruschi said of Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and quarterback Dak Prescott on a Sunday edition of NFL on ESPN. If the Cowboys want to continue to win games, Bruschi said, they have to run the dang ball. “The more times...
2023 NFL Draft QB rankings: Bryce Young leads best quarterback prospects in NFL Draft
Who is the best quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft? Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud are the consensus top prospects
Lane Kiffin Voices Support For Hospitalized Mississippi State Coach Mike Leach
The Rebels head coach is rooting hard for "The Pirate" who was hospitalized on Sunday.
Joe Montana drops truth bomb on the ‘only way’ to stop Buccaneers QB Tom Brady
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is set to have yet another crucial test in the second half of the season, as he will meet the San Francisco 49ers’ formidable defense in Week 14. Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana will be closely watching this matchup, and he will have an eye on […] The post Joe Montana drops truth bomb on the ‘only way’ to stop Buccaneers QB Tom Brady appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kliff Kingsbury reacts to Mike Leach’s death
Former Texas Tech quarterback and Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury released a statement on former football head coach Mike Leach’s death over an hour after Alabama head coach Nick Saban made a statement of his own. “There is no way I would be where I am today if not for Mike Leach and everything […] The post Kliff Kingsbury reacts to Mike Leach’s death appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach passes away at 61
The college football world has lost a great one, as Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach passed away Monday night at the age of 61. The school put out an announcement on Leach’s death Tuesday morning. Leach coached Mississippi State football from 2020 to 2022, but his impact goes away beyond what he did as […] The post Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach passes away at 61 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Twitter mourns death of Mike Leach
The entire football world is in mourning with the news confirming the death of legendary college football coach Mike Leach. Mississippi State, the school Leach last coached for, announced that he died Monday night due to complications related to a heart condition. Twitter immediately got flooded with reactions to the...
No. 22 Wisconsin — ‘Team Drama’ — takes on Lehigh
Wisconsin coach Greg Gard might have come up with a new slogan for his team Sunday. Following a 78-75 overtime
Chris Beard’s attorney fires back after arrest
After Chris Beard was arrested earlier this morning for domestic violence, his attorney has publicly decried the charges, saying he shouldn’t have been arrested in the first place. Tony Plohetski tweeted the statement provided by Beard’s attorney, which reads,”Coach Beard is 100 percent innocent of these charges. He should...
Purdue football poaches star Illinois DC Ryan Walters to replace Jeff Brohm
There is a new sheriff in town for the Purdue Boilermakers, with Purdue football finally finding a successor to Jeff Brohm. Sources tell Brett McMurphy of the Action Network that Illinois Fighting Illini defensive coordinator is the next head coach of the Boilermakers. Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters is the new coach at Purdue, sources […] The post Purdue football poaches star Illinois DC Ryan Walters to replace Jeff Brohm appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jackson State expected to hire Deion Sanders recommendation as his replacement
The Jackson State football program were left without a head coach after Deion Sanders left to take the Colorado job. Now, the school looks to name the man Sanders recommended as his successor. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports Jackson State will hire TC Taylor as its next head football coach. Taylor served as the wide receivers […] The post Jackson State expected to hire Deion Sanders recommendation as his replacement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steelers QB Mitchell Trubisky gets brutally honest on putrid outing vs. Ravens
Despite a hard-fought effort, the Pittsburgh Steelers fell short against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 14, ending with a final score of 16-14. Sunday’s game featured multiple injuries on both sides, including a concussion suffered by rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett that caused him to exit the game early. Backup Mitchell Trubisky played most of the […] The post Steelers QB Mitchell Trubisky gets brutally honest on putrid outing vs. Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Seattle makes noteworthy move amid Kenneth Walker, DeeJay Dallas injuries
The Seattle Seahawks are making alternate plans for their running game if rookie Kenneth Walker III is not available to carry the football Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. Walker and backup DeeJay Dallas are both listed as questionable, and the Seahawks elevated Godwin Igwebuike from the practice squad to the active roster. While that cautionary […] The post Seattle makes noteworthy move amid Kenneth Walker, DeeJay Dallas injuries appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Notre Dame football: 4 players Fighting Irish must target in transfer portal
As the Fighting Irish scout the available talent in the college football transfer portal, head coach Marcus Freeman is aiming to increase the depth and quality of his squad. There’s no reason the Fighting Irish shouldn’t nab a number of these guys to improve their team and build on the gains of their 2022 season. Here we will discuss the four players whom Notre Dame football must target in the transfer portal for the 2023 college football season.
Baltimore thought about putting long snapper in at quarterback against Steelers
After starting quarterback Tyler Huntley was injured, rookie backup Anthony Brown came in to finish the Ravens 16-14 win over the Steelers in Week 14. But after some pregame mishaps, the Ravens thought about a backup plan outside of Brown if Huntley were to get injured. On Monday, Jeff Hathhorn, sports director at 93.7 The […] The post Baltimore thought about putting long snapper in at quarterback against Steelers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James’ son Bronny follows Bryce with Klutch Sports deal
Bronny James, son of Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, signed a “name, image and likness” deal with Klutch Sports Group, the agency announced in a Tuesday tweet. Bronny signed one day after Bryce James, LeBron’s youngest son, signed a deal with Klutch Sports on the path to earning an early array of NIL deals. The […] The post LeBron James’ son Bronny follows Bryce with Klutch Sports deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Former 5-star prospect spurns Louisville for Oklahoma
Louisville’s expectations for the 2022-23 season have been greeted by disappointment after a 5-4 start to the season. To make matters worse, the program just lost former five-star recruit Payton Verhulst, who announced she is transferring to Oklahoma. Cardinals head coach Jeff Walz elaborated on the situation after the...
