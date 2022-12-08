ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

10TV

Investigators identify remains found in Pickaway County in 1991 as missing Columbus man

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Authorities have identified human remains discovered 31 years ago in Pickaway County as a man from Columbus who was reported missing in the late 80s. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew Hafey announced Tuesday the remains were identified as Robert A. Mullins. Mullins’ family reported that he went missing in late 1988 or early 1989 at age 21.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police ID second victim in fatal north Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have identified the second man shot and killed Thursday in north Columbus. Officers responded to the 1000 block of Marland Drive North at 6:41 p.m. Thursday for a report of a shooting. On Sunday, police identified Branden Morris, 37, as the man pronounced...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead in SR-315 crash in Worthington

WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Worthington Sunday evening. According to a spokesperson for the Worthington Police Department, officers responded to the scene in the northbound lanes of State Route 315 just north of State Route 161 at approximately 5:32 p.m. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said a […]
WORTHINGTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman shot in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after a woman was shot in the leg in south Columbus Sunday evening. Police said the shooting happened in the area of Lockbourne Road and State Route 104 at approximately 6:09 p.m. Officers responded to an area hospital for a walk-in gunshot victim. At the hospital, police […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot during fight in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was injured in a shooting Sunday evening in the Mount Vernon section of Columbus. According to Columbus police, officers responded to a local hospital for a walk-in gunshot victim at approximately 5:51 p.m. At the hospital, officers interviewed the 31-year-old man, who said he was in the area of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Chief Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy leaving 10TV

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Chief Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy will be leaving 10TV for an exciting opportunity. Her last day will be Thursday, Dec. 15. Ashlee has been with 10TV for more than seven years and was the first female Chief Meteorologist for the station. The entire team at 10TV wishes...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Video shows moments before I-70 road-rage shooting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The victim of a road-rage-induced shooting on Interstate 70 tried to escape his alleged attacker minutes before a bullet became lodged in his windshield, a newly-released dashcam video showed. The Columbus Division of Police shared dashcam video Monday in hopes of identifying the driver of a red sedan. Investigators believe that […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Former US treasurer's memorabilia on display in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — When Mary Ellen Withrow first ran for public office, she was not allowed to have a credit card in her name. In 1969, credit cards were for men only. Today, the 92-year-old Democrat's signature appears on more U.S. paper currency than that of any other person. Just check the Guinness Book of World Records.
OHIO STATE
10TV

'It's important to show them that we care': Columbus group sends care cards to gun violence survivors

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As Columbus closes out 2022 with another year of more than 100 homicides, many families are preparing to spend the holidays without their loved ones. On Sunday, volunteers with Moms Demand Action Columbus held its annual holiday gathering, making care cards to ensure gun violence survivors feel supported, not just during the holidays but all year long.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

10TV

Columbus local news

 https://www.10tv.com/

