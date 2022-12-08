Read full article on original website
Wrestling: No. 3 Ohio State downs Kent State 32-9The LanternColumbus, OH
Buckeyes are a blend of chocolate and peanut butter for a holiday treatJames PatrickColumbus, OH
Three Cities in Georgia Were Named the Most “Sinful Cities in America”Kennardo G. JamesGeorgia State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 3 Ohio State falls 3-1 to No. 1 Texas in Elite EightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State survives late scare from Spartans, moves to 10-0 on the seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Investigators identify remains found in Pickaway County in 1991 as missing Columbus man
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Authorities have identified human remains discovered 31 years ago in Pickaway County as a man from Columbus who was reported missing in the late 80s. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew Hafey announced Tuesday the remains were identified as Robert A. Mullins. Mullins’ family reported that he went missing in late 1988 or early 1989 at age 21.
ATF offers $10,000 reward in 2021 shooting deaths of 2 young siblings, 22-year-old man
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Investigators are seeking help identifying and locating the people responsible for an ambush shooting in southeast Columbus last year that left two young siblings and a 22-year-old man dead. The ATF is now offering a $10,000 reward for information in the case leading to the identification,...
Police ID second victim in fatal north Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have identified the second man shot and killed Thursday in north Columbus. Officers responded to the 1000 block of Marland Drive North at 6:41 p.m. Thursday for a report of a shooting. On Sunday, police identified Branden Morris, 37, as the man pronounced...
One dead in SR-315 crash in Worthington
WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Worthington Sunday evening. According to a spokesperson for the Worthington Police Department, officers responded to the scene in the northbound lanes of State Route 315 just north of State Route 161 at approximately 5:32 p.m. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said a […]
Woman shot in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after a woman was shot in the leg in south Columbus Sunday evening. Police said the shooting happened in the area of Lockbourne Road and State Route 104 at approximately 6:09 p.m. Officers responded to an area hospital for a walk-in gunshot victim. At the hospital, police […]
‘Blows me away’: Jury commissioner warns of scam making people believe they missed jury duty
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Franklin County Jury Commissioner Robert Condon takes several calls a day, trying to help people navigate what's real and what's fake. Callers are frantic, Condon said, because they believe they missed jury duty and have been ordered to pay fines. That’s why he's warning people of a jury duty scam.
Man found guilty of 2 counts of rape of juvenile by Franklin County jury
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Franklin County jury found a man guilty of two counts of rape of a juvenile in court Thursday. Kristopher Collins, 29, was found guilty of incidents in 2013 and 2015, according to a release from the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office. He now faces mandatory sentencing of 10 years to life for each count of rape.
Man shot during fight in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was injured in a shooting Sunday evening in the Mount Vernon section of Columbus. According to Columbus police, officers responded to a local hospital for a walk-in gunshot victim at approximately 5:51 p.m. At the hospital, officers interviewed the 31-year-old man, who said he was in the area of […]
Chief Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy leaving 10TV
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Chief Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy will be leaving 10TV for an exciting opportunity. Her last day will be Thursday, Dec. 15. Ashlee has been with 10TV for more than seven years and was the first female Chief Meteorologist for the station. The entire team at 10TV wishes...
Video shows moments before I-70 road-rage shooting in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The victim of a road-rage-induced shooting on Interstate 70 tried to escape his alleged attacker minutes before a bullet became lodged in his windshield, a newly-released dashcam video showed. The Columbus Division of Police shared dashcam video Monday in hopes of identifying the driver of a red sedan. Investigators believe that […]
Police searching for two suspects in connection to a robbery in northwest Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for community help in locating a pair of suspects who reportedly took part in a robbery and assault in July. Columbus police say that two suspects met with the victim in a Walmart near the Bethel Road and Sawmill Road intersection in northwest Columbus. It […]
Former US treasurer's memorabilia on display in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — When Mary Ellen Withrow first ran for public office, she was not allowed to have a credit card in her name. In 1969, credit cards were for men only. Today, the 92-year-old Democrat's signature appears on more U.S. paper currency than that of any other person. Just check the Guinness Book of World Records.
Columbus police to gain access to ‘nuisance’ complex’s security cameras
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – New security cameras are being installed at a west Columbus apartment complex city leaders have deemed a nuisance. The Wedgewood Village Apartments have a years-long history of violent crime, and now Columbus police will have access to the security feed and be able to watch the apartments in real-time. “This didn’t […]
4 years in prison for man guilty in hit-and-run that killed Columbus East student
COLUMBUS, Ind. — The man found guilty in the hit-and-run death of Columbus East junior Lily Streeval will serve four years behind bars, court records reveal. Shiam Sunder Shankara Subramanian was found guilty in September to both his charges stemming from the deadly hit-and-run that occurred on Aug. 30, 2021. On Thursday, a judge delivered […]
Santa searches for his sleigh, a red Kia, after it was stolen from north Columbus parking lot
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Santa and Mrs. Claus have visited children all over Columbus, from the Polaris Fashion Place to the Ohio Statehouse, but they say their favorite part of the job is the children. “I love hearing what they have to say. I get to hear all kinds of...
Two dead horses in Morrow County likely ‘targeted’ in killing, deputies say
NORTH BLOOMFIELD TWP., Ohio (WCMH) — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the person or people responsible for what deputies believe is an intentional, targeted killing of two horses. Deputies were dispatched to a farm on State Route 97 in North Bloomfield Township on Dec. 1 on a report of two dead horses, […]
'It's important to show them that we care': Columbus group sends care cards to gun violence survivors
COLUMBUS, Ohio — As Columbus closes out 2022 with another year of more than 100 homicides, many families are preparing to spend the holidays without their loved ones. On Sunday, volunteers with Moms Demand Action Columbus held its annual holiday gathering, making care cards to ensure gun violence survivors feel supported, not just during the holidays but all year long.
16-year-old critical after being shot in Central Hilltop home
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 16-year-old boy is seriously injured after being shot at a home in the Central Hilltop neighborhood early Saturday. According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were sent to the 300 block of South Warren Avenue on reports of a shooting just after 4 a.m.
Substitute teacher charged after Hilliard school officials find firearm inside purse
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A substitute teacher is accused of bringing a firearm into a Hilliard elementary school. The Hilliard Division of Police charged 46-year-old Cynthia Wingo, of Columbus, with illegal conveyance of a deadly weapon in a school safety zone, a fifth-degree felony. A Glock 9 mm was found...
Franklin County court roundup: three plead in unrelated homicide cases; murder case dismissed
Three Columbus men have pleaded guilty to unrelated fatal shootings they had committed as teens, and Franklin County prosecutors have dismissed a murder case because witnesses couldn't be located. Here is some of the latest news out of Franklin County Court of Common Pleas. Keyontay Perry, 20, is facing at...
