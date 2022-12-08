ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin Law Journal

Hupy and Abraham’s Dockendorff wins hit-and-run verdict

Hupy and Abraham’s Hannah Dockendorff recently won an $18,000 verdict. A reckless driver recently struck Dockendorff’s client head-on before fleeing the scene. The driver had numerous injuries — including headaches and back, neck and shoulder pain — and made a claim against her insurance provider for a phantom driver/uninsured motorist.
