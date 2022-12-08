Read full article on original website
Wisconsin Law Journal
Termination of Parental Rights
Case Name: State of Wisconsin v. D. H. D.H. appeals the order terminating his parental rights to his child, A.H. D.H. argues that the circuit court erroneously exercised its discretion because it did not consider the best interests factor required to determine the disposition of the termination of parental rights (TPR) petition. Upon review, the court concluded that the court considered the best interests of A.H. and addressed her interests through the consideration of the six statutory factors, on the record, in accordance with Wisconsin law.
Wisconsin Law Journal
Negligence Claim-Insurance
Case Name: Dorothy A. Pender v. Artisan and Truckers Casualty Company. Officials: Donald, P.J., Dugan and White, JJ. Pender appeals the circuit court order granting summary judgment in favor of Artisan and Truckers Casualty Company (Artisan). Pender argues that Artisan failed to comply with Wisconsin’s Financial Responsibility law for motor carriers and the Department of Transportation (DOT) administrative code regarding the cancellation of the insurance policy Artisan issued to LJ Auto Repair and Services, LLC (LJ Auto Repair); therefore, Artisan was liable when LJ Auto Repair’s tow truck injured Pender in an accident. Artisan contends that the insurance policy it issued to LJ Auto Repair was canceled; therefore, no operative insurance contract existed at the time of the accident, which negated its liability. Pender also argues that Artisan failed to show that its process of notification to DOT about the cancellation was sufficient as a matter of law. The court concludes that Artisan has not made a prima facie case for summary judgment.
