Milwaukee, WI

lbmjournal.com

Bliffert Lumber & Hardware grows in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Bliffert Lumber & Hardware has merged in Fillinger Millwork, a single-location millwork manufacturer of hardwood moulding and custom millwork products in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The transaction closed on November 30. “My brother and I managed A. Fillinger, Inc. through its fourth generation, and we’re proud of securing a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Center Square

It’s the people’s money: But lawmakers disagree on what to do with it

(The Center Square) – Two of the top lawmakers at the Wisconsin Capitol say the state’s record $6 billion surplus is “the people’s money,” but they don’t agree on much else. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Assembly Assistant Minority Leader Kalan Haywood sat down for a question-and-answer session Friday with the Wisconsin Policy Forum. Haywood said the surplus is “the people’s money,” and he wants to spend it. ...
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Assembly leaders discuss visions for budget surplus

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) and Rep. Kalan Haywood (D-Milwaukee) spoke about their priorities for the state’s projected $6 billion budget surplus at an online panel hosted by the Wisconsin Policy Forum Friday. The discussion follows the nonpartisan research organization’s report showing that Wisconsin is in a better position this year to make new commitments […] The post Assembly leaders discuss visions for budget surplus appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
discoverwisconsin.com

The Wisconsin Bourbon Trail

Did you know that Wisconsin is quickly becoming known for Wisconsin-born bourbon? The rumors are true! Communities across the state are promoting locally hand-crafted spirits that are mostly made from fresh, Wisconsin grains produced at farms in the surrounding areas. Buckle up and get ready to hit the Wisconsin Bourbon Trail for an unforgettable tour highlighting local distilleries and their own unique spirits and stories!
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Helicopter used to install new Associated Bank signs

MILWAUKEE — Three new bank signs are hanging high at the River Center in Milwaukee. Crews Sunday morning used a helicopter to install the Associated Bank signs. Associated Bank purchased the complex in 2016 and has been redeveloping the site ever since. The building is considered to be one...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Man stole $100K in property from old employer, prosecutors say

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A Campbellsport man is accused of stealing more than $100,000 worth of scrap metal from his former employer, according to prosecutors. According to the criminal complaint, David Kramer, 56, has been charged with theft of moveable property from a Sheboygan business and selling scrap metal from the business to a scrap metal company in West Bend without permission and receiving cash personally.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
eastcoasttraveller.com

Where To Find The Best Pizza in Wisconsin?

Located in the old Transfer Pharmacy building, this restaurant has an ambiance to match the food. The woodwork is still present, and the stained glass has been preserved. The menu features a variety of pizza options and gluten-free choices. Drinks include draft beer and tasty wine. The atmosphere is casual and comfortable. The Transfer Pizzeria Cafe is a popular restaurant renowned for its creative pizza combinations. It has been an excellent food source for Milwaukee residents since its opening in 2008. It is a family-friendly restaurant, and they welcome kids of all ages. They serve supper and AM meals; you can order take-out and delivery.
WISCONSIN STATE
gotodestinations.com

The Best Breakfast Spots in Milwaukee, Wisconsin – (With Photos)

Welcome to Kansas City, home of some of the best restaurants and diverse cuisines in the country. Are you looking for a special breakfast spot this morning? You are?!. Then you’ve come to the right place, friend. This list includes some of the most beloved breakfast joints in the city, perfect for any morning craving. From pancakes to eggs Benedict, there is something for everyone on this list.
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI need your help

Washington Co., Wi – Neighbors across Washington County, Wi are being asked to step up to the plate and help one of their neighbors in need. The Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI were hit with some difficult news this past November as Rachel was diagnosed with a brain tumor at age 35.
HARTFORD, WI
WISN

Mailman killed delivering letters in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Someone shot a mailman dead Friday evening as he was delivering letters in Milwaukee, police officials and the United States Postal Service confirmed. The deadly shooting Friday happened 65th Street and West Lancaster Ave. An emailed statement from Milwaukee Police said the victim was in his forties...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Wisconsin Law Journal

Hupy and Abraham’s Dockendorff wins hit-and-run verdict

Hupy and Abraham’s Hannah Dockendorff recently won an $18,000 verdict. A reckless driver recently struck Dockendorff’s client head-on before fleeing the scene. The driver had numerous injuries — including headaches and back, neck and shoulder pain — and made a claim against her insurance provider for a phantom driver/uninsured motorist.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Q985

Small WI Bar Filled With Thousands Of Vintage Christmas Ornaments

A bar in Wisconsin knows how to get into the Christmas spirit every year. When it comes to the type of bar I like to hang out at, it's definitely a small-town tavern-style joint. You know the kind with good burgers, cheap drinks, and an old-school jukebox. Nothing fancy, just fun. The place to find one is in the middle of nowhere in Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
shepherdexpress.com

Warm Up This Winter at These Cozy Spots

Wisconsin winters are long, cold, and sometimes isolating. After two years of COVID-19 winters cooped up in our houses, it’s time to enjoy cozy spots around town to socialize and sit by someone else’s fireplace for a change. Plus, you don’t have to make your food or pour your own drinks at these places, like you would have to at home.
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

REAL ESTATE | New restaurant opening in Hartford, Wi

December 12, 2022 – Hartford, Wi – A pretty well-known restaurant dining space in Hartford, Wi will soon be home to the Soup Korner as it is expanding and opening a second spot. “We’re opening in the old George Webbs, 1481 E. Sumner Street in Hartford,” said Renee...
HARTFORD, WI

