Vermilion Crime Stoppers: Help needed in solving burglary

Crime Stoppers and the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for help from the public in solving the crime of the week.

Detectives are asking for assistance in solving a residential burglary that occurred on Albert Road near the North Road intersection, north of Erath.

The burglary occurred during the night hours of October 17, 2022, when $7,500 worth of power tools were stolen from the shed located behind the residence.

The tools included various 12 and 20-volt DeWalt, Makita, and Ryobi drills, saws, grinders, flashlights, batteries, and chargers, along with a 16-inch gas-powered Stihl Chainsaw.

If you have information on this crime, call the Crime Stoppers TIPS line at (337) 740-TIPS or use the P3 app to report tips anonymously where you can earn a cash reward.

